'Stranger Things' Home Of Villainous Vecna Demon Hits Market For $1.5 Million

“Stranger Things” Season 4 introduced the humanoid demon Vecna as its ultimate villain. While Vecna dwells in the hellish Upside Down dimension, he’s been possessing the show’s townsfolk since the 1950s — with the home of his first victims now on sale for $1.5 million.

“You will recognize much of what has been prominently featured in the show’s fourth season,” the listing assured, “including: the majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is no longer practiced during meals… and a living room ideal for hosting meetings of the Hellfire Club.”

Advertisement

Fans might recall that Vecna first arrived in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, by haunting the innocent Creel family. He terrorized them for weeks before killing the mother, son and daughter, only to have patriarch Victor Creel arrested and institutionalized for their murders.

The Victorian-style house used to film these scenes was built in 1882, per the listing by Toles, Temple & Wright. The 6,000 square-foot property in Rome, Georgia, has seven bedrooms and just as many bathrooms — and hit the market one day before Halloween.

The actual property used to film Vecna's haunting is located in Rome, Georgia. Netflix

“In the event that things get too strange and even go awry, a funeral home is located nearby,” the listing said. “Fun Fact: The home is located less than five miles from the Ford Buildings at Berry College, which provided the backdrop for the series Pennhurst Mental Hospital.”

Advertisement

Much of the house was renovated over the past two years. This includes all plumbing and electrical wiring, the roof, one of the bathrooms and the kitchen — which has brand-new appliances, a walk-in pantry, a 15-foot island topped with black marble and custom cabinets.

“As a Rome native, I’ve known the house personally for almost 70 years,” Mimi Richards, a realtor helming the sale, told People. “I couldn’t be prouder to represent this property, and its fabulous stewards as the home potentially moves into the next chapter of its 140-year history.”

The real estate listing warned not to wait until the home's grandfather clock chimed — or else. Netflix

A butler’s pantry includes an ice maker and wet bar, while the primary bedroom has a built-in fireplace and hardwood floors. The listing also describes a Gothic-style guest house, an unfinished third floor, antique wall safe and “the most beautiful cast iron urinal” in town.

“Time is of the essence. So if you’re thinking about running up that hill to make the deal to become the next owners of this magnificent dwelling, don’t let the grandfather clock chime even once,” the listing warned in a cheeky nod to the show’s unnerving sounds of doom.