'Stranger Things' Stars Scare The Bejeezus Out Of Fans In Waxwork Museum Prank

The cast of “Stranger Things” tricked fans into thinking they were waxwork figures of their characters, and then freaked them out by coming to life.

“The Tonight Show” aired the prank that they pulled on unsuspecting visitors to the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York’s Times Square on Wednesday.

Host Jimmy Fallon even joined in the fun with a tribute to a much-loved and lost character from Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, which returns for its third season on July 4.

