U.S. Strategic Command Posts, Then Quickly Deletes, Mysterious Message

U.S. Strategic Command fired off something unexpected on Sunday, tweeting a message that practically no one understood.
The tweet, soon deleted, read:
Stars and Stripes reported that the brass had not yet commented on what happened. However, whoever was running the account may have accidentally typed the password ― to Twitter, or DoorDash or some other website ― into the message box.
The agency, which is charged with, among other things, deterring attacks and rapid response to threats, tweeted an apology, then deleted that as well.
Stratcom hasn’t had the best track record on Twitter. On New Year’s Eve 2018, the agency shared an image of a B-2 bomber, noted the ball drop in Times Square and wrote: “If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”
The agency apologized for that incident as well.
Twitter users reacted to the latest message: