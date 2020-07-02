HuffPost

When you think of strawberry shortcake, what do you imagine? For some, it’s a flaky, buttery biscuit split in half and doused in macerated strawberries and whipped cream. For others, it’s fresh strawberries and dense cream sandwiched between towering layers of vanilla sponge cake. For others yet, it’s a cartoon character that was popular in the 1980s.

It’s most likely that the first strawberry shortcake originated in Europe as strawberry-topped biscuits, but these days we enjoy the dessert in many different forms. If you’re looking for a recipe that’ll really glorify the beautiful strawberry in the way it was (maybe) intended, we’ve gathered a selection of our favorites ― plus a few twists, like one version made with a chocolate biscuit and another that’s drizzled with bourbon.