Food & Drink

Strawberry Shortcake Recipes: 14 Ways To Make The Classic Dessert

Biscuits, sponge cakes, strawberries and whipped cream galore. Pick your strawberry shortcake spirit animal.

When you think of strawberry shortcake, what do you imagine? For some, it’s a flaky, buttery biscuit split in half and doused in macerated strawberries and whipped cream. For others, it’s fresh strawberries and dense cream sandwiched between towering layers of vanilla sponge cake. For others yet, it’s a cartoon character that was popular in the 1980s.

It’s most likely that the first strawberry shortcake originated in Europe as strawberry-topped biscuits, but these days we enjoy the dessert in many different forms. If you’re looking for a recipe that’ll really glorify the beautiful strawberry in the way it was (maybe) intended, we’ve gathered a selection of our favorites ― plus a few twists, like one version made with a chocolate biscuit and another that’s drizzled with bourbon.

Give them a go, and let us know what your ideal strawberry shortcake looks (and tastes) like in the comments.

1
The Best Strawberry Shortcakes
Completely Delicious
The Best Strawberry Shortcakes from Completely Delicious
2
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Grandbaby Cakes
Strawberry Shortcake Cake from Grandbaby Cakes
3
Easy Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Sally's Baking Addiction
Easy Homemade Strawberry Shortcake from Sally's Baking Addiction
4
One-Layer Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Sally's Baking Addiction
One-Layer Strawberry Shortcake Cake from Sally's Baking Addiction
5
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake
TK
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake from I Am Baker
6
Lemon Thyme Strawberry Shortcake
This Worthey Life
Lemon Thyme Strawberry Shortcake from This Worthey Life
7
Strawberry Bourbon Shortcakes
Half Baked Harvest
Strawberry Bourbon Shortcakes from Half Baked Harvest
8
Roasted Balsamic Strawberry Shortcakes
Completely Delicious
Roasted Balsamic Strawberry Shortcakes from Completely Delicious
9
Strawberry Shortcake With Cream Biscuits
Love & Olive Oil
Strawberry Shortcake With Cream Biscuits from Love & Olive Oil
10
Vegan, Gluten-Free Strawberry Shortcake
Minimalist Baker
Vegan, Gluten-Free Strawberry Shortcake from Minimalist Baker
11
Maple Whole Wheat Oatmeal Strawberry Shortcake
Orchids and Sweet Tea
Maple Whole Wheat Oatmeal Strawberry Shortcake from Orchids and Sweet Tea
12
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
A Little Food
Strawberry Shortcake Cake from A Little Food
13
Strawberry Shortcake Layer Cake
Completely Delicious
Strawberry Shortcake Layer Cake from Completely Delicious
14
Tequila Strawberry Shortcake
I Am Baker
Tequila Strawberry Shortcake from I Am Baker
No-Bake Dessert Recipes
DessertsbiscuitStrawberry ShortcakeFresh StrawberriesSponge cake