25 Potentially Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Columbia Pictures Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Movie awards season is finally reaching its conclusion. The winners of last Sunday’s Golden Globes are often seen as Oscar nominee front-runners, so it’s now time for the casual movie fan to focus on which movies may earn Academy Award nominations this year (as opposed to the fanatics who stress about these nominations year-round).

In anticipation of the Feb. 9 award show, I have compiled a list of 25 possible Oscar nominees that are available to stream right now. Many of the movies can be found on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu with basic subscriptions. I’ve also added a few that you can already rent online. Unfortunately, personal 2019 favorites of mine such as “Little Women,” “Parasite” and “Uncut Gems” aren’t available to rent yet, but at least you can rent “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Farewell.”

This list includes both long-shot nominees as well as near surefire locks. All of the movies have earned high praise in some form or another throughout the year. So even if a strong movie such as “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” ultimately gets shut out at the Oscars this year, it’s still worth viewing.

Read on for the full list of 25.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining streaming services on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Netflix

Possible Nominations: Documentary Feature

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Possible Nominations: International Feature Film

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Possible Nominations: Actor ― Eddie Murphy; Original Screenplay; Makeup and Hairstyling

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Possible Nominations: Animated Feature

Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes

Possible Nominations: Best Picture; Actor ― Robert De Niro; Actor in a Supporting Role ― Al Pacino or Joe Pesci; Director ― Martin Scorsese; Adapted Screenplay; Cinematography; Film Editing; Production Design; Visual Effects

Runtime: 3 hours, 29 minutes

Possible Nominations: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes

Possible Nominations: Animated Feature

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

Possible Nominations: Actress ― Meryl Streep

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Possible Nominations: Best Picture; Actress ― Scarlett Johansson; Actor ― Adam Driver; Actress in a Supporting Role ― Laura Dern; Director ― Noah Baumbach; Original Screenplay; Original Score

Runtime: 2 hours, 17 minutes

Possible Nominations: Actor ― Jonathan Pryce; Actor in a Supporting Role ― Anthony Hopkins; Adapted Screenplay

Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Amazon Prime

Possible Nominations: Cinematography

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Possible Nominations: Original Screenplay

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

Possible Nominations: Actress in a Supporting Role ― Emma Thompson

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Possible Nominations: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 28 minutes

Possible Nominations: Actress in a Supporting Role ― Annette Bening

Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes

Hulu

Possible Nominations: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Possible Nominations: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Possible Nominations: Actress ― Beanie Feldstein; Original Screenplay

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Possible Nominations: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Possible Nominations: Animated Feature

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Rent

“The Farewell”

Possible Nominations: Best Picture; Actress ― Awkwafina; Actress in a Supporting Role ― Zhao Shuzhen; Original Screenplay; Original Score

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

“Hustlers”

Possible Nominations: Actress in a Supporting Role ― Jennifer Lopez

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

“Judy”

Possible Nominations: Actress ― Renée Zellwegger; Makeup and Hairstyling

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Possible Nominations: Best Picture; Actor ― Leonardo DiCaprio; Actress in a Supporting Role ― Margot Robbie; Actor in a Supporting Role ― Brad Pitt; Director ― Quentin Tarantino; Original Screenplay; Production Design; Costume Design; Makeup and Hairstyling

Runtime: 2 hours, 41 minutes

“Rocketman”

Possible Nominations: Actor ― Taron Egerton; Original Song; Makeup and Hairstyling