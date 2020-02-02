At Least 2 People Injured In 'Terrorist-Related' Attack In London: Police

Police in London fatally shot a man after at least two people were reportedly stabbed in a “terrorism-related” incident on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Metropolitan police tweeted that the incident, which occurred just before 2 p.m. local time, has been secured in Streatham High Road.

The conditions of the two known victims were not immediately known.

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The London Ambulance Service said its members are responding.

“We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene,” London Ambulance Service Strategic Commander Graham Norton said in a statement.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, said he saw the shooting take place outside of a pharmacy.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer,” he told Britain’s Press Association. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots.”

The suspect entered a shop and started stabbing people, according to a nurse who also said she witnessed the attack.

“The shopkeeper tried to get the knife away from him, but he got away and stabbed a woman on a bicycle. The knife was really big,” she told The Telegraph.

Victoria Jones/PA via AP Police attend the scene after an incident in London on Sunday. Police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both expressed their gratitude to first responders in separate statements on Twitter.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life ― here in London we will never let them succeed,” Khan said.

“My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,” Johnson said.

The violence comes roughly two months after a man killed two people and wounded three others in another “terror-related” stabbing on the London Bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.