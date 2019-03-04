Getty

Runways are great for scouting fashion trends, but sometimes the best inspiration comes from the street style outside the shows. With fashion month coming to a close once again, now’s the perfect time to check out some of the best street style moments we saw in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

One of the biggest trends we saw the style set rocking this season, which kicked off on Feb. 4 in New York and ends on March 5 in Paris, was statement outerwear. The majority of this past fashion month did take place in February, after all, and the four major cities aren’t exactly scorching hot in winter. We saw teddy coats, trench coats and puffer coats in all sorts of colors, prints and fabrics that almost made us sad winter is on its way out. Almost.

Red seemed to be a go-to color of choice for quite a few people, but all colors of the rainbow were well represented. And of course, there were plenty of great accessories to be seen.

Below, check out some of our favorite street style looks from all of fashion month: