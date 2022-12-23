What's Hot

Veteran News Anchor Makes His Goodbye Count By Telling Truth About The Press

Twitter Users Drag GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos' Response To Faked Bio Allegations

White House: Russia's Wagner Received Arms From North Korea

Cassidy Hutchinson Says 'Trump World' Lawyer Told Her To Mislead Jan. 6 Panel

This 'Sopranos' Star Had 1 Word To Sum Up His Initial Thoughts On Series Pilot

IRS Bashed For Dropping The Ball On Trump Tax Audits

Samuel L. Jackson Liked Hardcore Porn On Twitter, And Fans Gave Him A Wakeup Call

Purdue University Reprimands Official Who Mocked Asian Languages At Commencement

It’s Time For Democrats To Do Something About Far-Right Judges

Twitter Adds View Counts Under Tweets, And Users Aren't Feeling It

There's A Massive Uptick in Searches For This Kind Of Porn

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Allowed $250M Bond, House Arrest

Health
Centers for Disease Control and PreventionStrep ThroatStrep A

CDC Monitoring Reported Increase In Strep A Cases In Children

While infections are currently “relatively low," the CDC will continue investigating.

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday issued a health advisory over reports of a rise in invasive strep A infections in children.

While cases of strep A are currently “relatively low” and still rare in children, the CDC will continue investigating.

Group A Streptococcus is a category of bacteria that can cause illnesses ranging from pharyngitis to more dangerous diseases with high mortality rates like sepsis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

In the U.S., strep A infections usually follow a seasonal pattern, with cases typically peaking in December through April. Cases also typically rise with high influenza activity, the CDC said.

The increase was first recorded in children at a Colorado hospital, with more states recordings cases since then, the agency said.

Last week, Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment said it had recorded 11 cases of invasive group A strep in children since Nov. 1 in the Denver metro area. Children ranging from 6 months to 10 years old make up most recent cases.

A possible reason behind the increase in infections could be the absence of mixing among children in the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health experts in the U.K., where at least 15 children have died since September from a strep A outbreak.

CDC spokesperson Kate Grusich told CNN it’s not clear whether the number of infections is adjusting to pre-pandemic levels or rising beyond that.

“The recent increases in respiratory viruses, particularly influenza, may also be contributing to a possible increase in iGAS infections,” Grusich said.

The best way to guard against step A is practicing good hygiene, like frequently washing your hands, the CDC said.

“There is no vaccine for group A strep, but keeping up to date on vaccines for COVID-19, flu and chickenpox can help protect your child from developing complications from a group A strep infection,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist for Colorado.

Herlihy also urged parents to contact a doctor if they observe new symptoms.

Symptoms may include fever, chills and rashes, among other things.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community