Stress Balls And Sensory Items To Calm You Down, According To Therapists

Don’t be fooled by their fun colors or whimsical packaging. Fidget and sensory toys aren’t just for kids. In fact, according to psychotherapist Grace Huntley, keeping a stress ball, fidget toy or other sensory items around can help you stay calm and process emotions, from anger to anxiety.
“Our bodies crave balance and homeostasis. When we’re emotional, the right side of our brain is especially activated,” Huntley told HuffPost. “Grounding ourselves in our bodies and doing things that are orderly or sequential helps us to bring the left side of our brains more online to re-establish that balance.”
Anita A. Chlipala, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Chicago, said that sensory items can create a sense of self-soothing. This soothing can help you work through stress and anxiety and can also help you remain composed or focused if you are having feelings come up during work or social time.
“Using sensory items can put a pin in the worry, bring the person back to the moment, and do what needs to get done in the present,” Chlipala told HuffPost. “It’s not about never dealing with the worry, stress, anxiety, or the decisions that need to be made, but refocusing on the sensation of the item to help you build tolerance for the uncomfortable feelings [and] move on with your day.”
Further, keeping stress balls or sensory items around your workspace can help you stay focused.
“Stress balls and sensory toys can increase concentration and reduce stress by providing an outlet for nervous energy,” said Carla Marie Manly, a psychologist and author of “Joy from Fear: Create the Life of Your Dreams by Making Fear Your Friend.” “Although you might not be able to control a stressful deadline for a big work project, you can control your interaction with a stress ball.”
If you tend to get overwhelmed, unfocused or consumed with emotions, all three experts recommended keeping a variety of stress balls or sensory items around your workspace, in your bag and around the house, so you can easily grab one at a moment’s notice.
To help you find the best items for your, the experts shared their favorite stress balls, fidget toys and sensory items for adults.
Stress balls
Unbreakable stress balls
"Stress balls make it easier for someone to pass the time without making their feelings or situation worse," said Chicago-based therapist Anita A. Chlipala
. "Uncomfortable emotions can cause people to act impulsively to relieve the discomfort. Using stress balls can be an effective first step in decreasing some of the discomforts to prevent impulsivity or making things worse."
If you need a heavy-duty stress ball that can take a hard squeeze, we chose this set of three that has a ton of five-star reviews stating how durable and helpful
they are.
A super-soft crotched ball
For something a little softer, psychologist Carla Marie Manly
recommends soothing handmade crochet balls, like this one we found on Etsy.
"Whether we you are gently squeezing a stress ball, clenching it firmly, or tossing it side to side, your attention is geared toward sensation and movement rather than stressful thoughts or interactions," she said. "A stress ball offers a sense of immediate tactile satisfaction and control that can reduce heightened emotions such as irritability and nervousness."
NerdCrochetStudio at Etsy
A tactile knit stress ball
"I’ve found that [people] who favor more tactile friction tend to like stress balls made from heavier fabrics and rough yarns," Manly said.
If you crave something more rough than soft, you'll love these handmade "Emotional Support Potatoes" we found that are knit with acrylic yarn.
AnniLizYarnCreation on Etsy
A soft octopus toy
"One of the most soothing stress balls [I've seen] is a whimsical octopus-type stress ball made of chenille," Manly said. "Its adorable appearance is soothing whether it is on your desk or in your hand."
These octopus stress balls we chose are made from fluffy velvet yarn, cotton and dry polyester filling.
Lavender-stuffed stressed balls
"As an added bonus, lavender-filled stress balls offer soothing aromatherapy benefits," Manly said.
We chose this set of four balls filled with dried lavender that offer a soothing smell and feel.
Fidget toys and items
Fidget spinners
"Some people may prefer squeezing objects while others prefer to fidget with them,” Chlipala said.
If you want a fidget spinner that's as aesthetically pleasing as it is soothing, try this set of three iridescent toys we found on Amazon.
Speks magnetic beads
According to psychotherapist Grace Huntley
, Speks is a great brand for adult sensory toys.
"I especially like their... magnet balls," Huntley said. "They come in a variety of colors and provide both tactile and auditory stimulation. Keep it next to the couch the next time you’re going for a movie marathon."
Speks magnetic putty
Chlipala also recommends Speks specifically their "magnetic putty" made from over 500 ferrite stones. It feels fluid and moveable in the hand without being sticky or messy.
Appash fidget cube
In addition to spinning or general fidget toys, Huntley says you may enjoy one that allows you to press and push, saying, "having something to push or touch can help us emotionally regulate, [when you're emotional]."
"The Appash Fidget cube is another great option," she said. "Equipped with 6+ ways to engage, this nondescript black cube is perfect for your desk or your purse."
HandmadebyTinaCrafts on Etsy
A fidget bracelet
"I recommend [sensory bracelts] for clients who have anxiety on dates," Chlipala said. "It’s subtle and won’t be distracting."
While Chlipala doesn't have a particular bracelet she prefers, this option on Etsy has a ton of five-star reviews, comes in over a dozen colors and looks just like a regular piece of jewelry. You can spin and move the metal beads around the bracelet or just feel the glass beads in your hands.
Sensory items
Ocoopa electric hand warmer
Suppose you're a daydreamer, overthinker or someone who gets really consumed in your feelings. In that case, Huntley notes that sensory items or objects that create sensory experiences can bring you back into the present and feel re-centered.
"One of my favorite sensory items is an electronic hand warmer," she said. "It’s rechargeable comes with a storage bag, and is a great way to ground yourself during those long meetings."
Huntley recommends this reviewer-favorite hand warmer from Amazon. It’s earned 4.6 stars across over 27,000 ratings.
Satin or other soft sensory items
Manly added that items with velvet or satin, whether they're spare pieces of fabric or specific handheld toys, can be helpful. We found these mixed material sensory flaps on Etsy that can be great for feeling soothed but are also engaging and stimulating in a calming way.
A plushy mini rug
"Some of my clients also like the grounding technique which focuses on the five senses," Chlipala said. "One common technique is to focus on your feet on the floor. A plush rug under their desk can help them to focus on the sensation of their feet on the rug."
This plush rug comes in three calming colors and boasts a ton of five-star reviews noting its softness
.
Sensory foot cushion focus pad
In addition to mini plush rugs, Chlipala recommends foot focus pads or cushions that stimulate your feet. She likes this malleable pad that has small dots on it. You can bounce your legs on it or just feel the dots with your feet.
Crazy Aaron’s Intergalactic Hypercolor Thinking Putty
Ooey-gooey stuff can also bring sensory relief, Chlipala said, recommending this colorful "thinking putty" from Crazy Aaron's.
Smooth stones
Manly collects smooth stones and keeps them in her office for clients to hold during their sessions.
"Clients often enjoy choosing one of these cool, soothing stones to reduce anxiety and stress," she said.
If you don't live near a beach or other area with stones, you can order them online. On Etsy, we found this set of 12 striped stones that come in a variety of sizes.