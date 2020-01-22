HuffPost Finds

The Best Women's Stretchy Dress Pants That Don't Look Like Pull-Ons

They’re stretchy and dressy. Here are the best women's work pants that'll last from 9 to 5.

Your work wardrobe doesn't just have to be shades of beige. We found work pants that are polished and easy to pull on.
There’s a lot of work you have to do even before you get to work: rolling out of bed, picking out the day’s outfit, pouring yourself a cup of coffee, and perhaps fitting in a workout. You’re probably dreaming of getting back into your pajama pants by the time you start your commute.

Luckily, you can get dressy pants that are nearly as comfy.

We’ve found work pants that you can just pull right on. These pants are stretchy enough that you’ll want to wear them all day and dressy enough that you won’t feel out of place at the office.

Take a look at these stretchy work pants that’ll be comfy all day:

The Essential Cropped Flare Pants
Anthropologie
These pants come in sizes XXS to 3X.Find them at Anthropologie.
High-Rise Pull-On Peyton Wide-Leg Pant In Lace
J.Crew
These pants come in sizes 00 to 24. Find them at J.Crew.
The Easy Chino
Everlane
These pants come in sizes 00 to 16.Find them at Everlane.
Spanx Flare Ponte Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes XS to 3X. Find them at Nordstrom.
Larkin Jacquard Tapered Trousers
Anthropologie
These pants come in sizes XS to XL.Find them at Anthropologie.
Hayden Pull-On Knit Brushed Plaid Ankle Pant
Banana Republic Factory
These pants come in sizes 0 to 14. Find them at Banana Republic Factory.
At Ease Cropped Wide-Leg Pants
ModCloth
These pants come in sizes XXS to 4X.Find them at ModCloth.
Mid-Rise Pull-On Straight Pants
Old Navy
These pants come in sizes 0 to 20. Find them at Old Navy.
Pull-On Peyton Wide-Leg Pant In Stewart Tartan Velvet
J.Crew
These pants come in sizes 00 to 20. Find them at J.Crew.
1901 4-Way Stretch Ankle Skinny Pants
Nordstrom
These pants come in sizes 0 to 18.Find them at Nordstrom.
Perfect Fit Pants, Cropped
L.L.Bean
These pants come in sizes XS to 3X. Find them at L.L.Bean.
Slim Tapered Pull On Pants
Loft
These pants come in sizes XS to XL. Find them at Loft.
Jamie Pants
J.Crew Factory
These pants come in sizes 00 to 24. Find them at J.Crew Factory.
Dress Pant Yoga Pants
betabrand
These pants come in sizes XS to 2X. Find them at betabrand.
Drapey Paperbag Pants
Madewell
These pants come in sizes 00 to 24. Find them at Madewell.
Madewell Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Nordstrom Rack
These pants come in sizes XXS to XXL. Find them at Nordstrom Rack.
Blu Pepper Dual Striped Cropped Pants
Nordstrom Rack
These pants come in sizes S to L. Find them at Nordstrom Rack.
Departure Ankle Pants
Eddie Bauer
These pants come in sizes XS to XXL. Find them at Eddie Bauer.
Mid-Rise Velvet Wide-Leg Pull-On Pants
Old Navy
These pants come in sizes XS to XXL. Find them at Old Navy. These pants also come in plus-sizes, 1X to 4X.
Likely Outcome Wide-Leg Pants
ModCloth
These pants come in sizes XXS to 4X. Find them at ModCloth.
