HuffPost Finds

There Are Plenty Of Pull-On Pants On Sale At Nordstrom Right Now

All these pants are stretchy and free of zippers and buttons.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Because real pants are canceled right now.
Because real pants are canceled right now.

ICYMI: Nordstrom has had its clearance sale on for a while, with markdowns up to 60% off, but recently the company upped the ante: It now offers an additional 25% off sale items.

The best part? This sale-on-sale will run through July 19. So now’s your chance to check out your cart.

You’ll find lots of splurgy designer pieces, rarely on-sale beauty products from brands such as Bobbi Brown and home finds, including items from Le Creuset.

The HuffPost Finds team has been cycling through biker shorts and bralettes in the last couple of weeks, and we’ve been looking for clothes that are comfy but still look good.

We searched through Nordstrom’s sale for pull-on pants that feel like leggings but that we wouldn’t mind being seen wearing in public, too.

From a pair of wide-leg pants that come in a shade called “romantic apricot” to striped sweatpants that, surprisingly, don’t look like sweats at all, these are our favorite stretchy pants featured in Nordstrom’s sale.

Check out these stretchy pants on sale at Nordstrom.

1
Karen Kane Island Print Wide-Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $118, get them now for $47.
2
1.STATE Wide-Leg Crepe Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $99, get them now for $50.
3
Samsøe Samsøe Hoys Straight Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $160, get them now for $49.
4
rag & bone Denim Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $225, get them now for $169.
5
Theory Pull-On Crop Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $275, get them now for $82.
6
Rachel Allegra Floral Crop Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $395, get them now for $107.
7
Theory Treeca Pull-On Linen Blend Crop Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $295, get them now for $90.
8
Caslon Drawcord Twill Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get them now for $26.
9
Nike Sportswear Woven Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $100, get them now for $56.
10
ZANEROBE Plaid Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $139, get them now for $52.
11
Madewell Garment Dye Twill Drawstring Pants
Madewell
Originally $98, get them now for $44.
12
Vince Micro-Painted Floral Print Culottes
Nordstrom
Originally $365, get them now for $110.
13
Eileen Fisher Wide Velvet Ankle Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $258, get them now for $116.
14
Vince Side Stripe Pull-On Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $295, get them now for $89.
15
NIC+ZOE Here Or There Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get them now for $50.
16
Topman Whyatt Classic Fit Stripe Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $65, get them now for $24.
17
Vince Camuto Geo Slim-Leg Pull-On Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get them now for $27.
18
Scotch & Soda Tailored Stripe Sweatpants
Nordstrom
Originally $135, get them now for $68.
19
Eileen Fisher Slouchy Ankle Velvet Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $238, get them now for $71.
20
Ganni Wide-Leg Heavy Crepe Trousers
Nordstrom
Originally $170, get them now for $64.
21
Leith High-Rise Pleated Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get them now for $21.
22
Eileen Fisher Ribbed Knit Straight Leg Ankle Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $168, get them now for $63.
shoppableFashionWomenStyleBeauty