HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Because real pants are canceled right now.

The best part? This sale-on-sale will run through July 19. So now’s your chance to check out your cart.

The HuffPost Finds team has been cycling through biker shorts and bralettes in the last couple of weeks, and we’ve been looking for clothes that are comfy but still look good.

We searched through Nordstrom’s sale for pull-on pants that feel like leggings but that we wouldn’t mind being seen wearing in public, too.

From a pair of wide-leg pants that come in a shade called “romantic apricot” to striped sweatpants that, surprisingly, don’t look like sweats at all, these are our favorite stretchy pants featured in Nordstrom’s sale.