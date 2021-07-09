11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

During the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out below. Above: Firefighters arrive at Frenchman Lake to battle a fire in Plumas National Forest, California, on Thursday.

John Minchillo via AP

Spectators watch from the Queens borough of New York City as fireworks are launched over the East River and the Empire State Building on July Fourth.

JOE SKIPPER via REUTERS

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from New Orleans, wins the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Final in Florida on Wednesday.

STEPHANE MAHE via REUTERS

Nils Politt of Germany celebrates as he crosses the line to win stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday.

GO NAKAMURA via REUTERS

Asylum-seeking migrant families board an inflatable raft on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande before crossing into Texas on Wednesday.

ANDREW KELLY via REUTERS

A parade honoring essential workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes” in lower Manhattan on Wednesday.

MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN via REUTERS

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at a factory on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday.

Andrew Harnik via AP

Howard University Student Association President Kylie Burke (left) introduces Vice President Kamala Harris before Harris’ speech about voting rights at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images

People gather at Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, (the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border) to watch a fireworks display on the American side of the bay on July 4.

ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images

Traders unload cattle at a market set up for the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday.

Dmitri Lovetsky via AP

A woman steers her stand-up paddleboard on Ladoga Lake in Russia on Thursday.