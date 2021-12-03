JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images
11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

A volcanic eruption in Spain, a skier taking a tumble and Macaque monkeys climbing on a photographer are featured in some of this week's most memorable images.

Photo Editor, HuffPost

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week.

Check them out below.

Above: Students become emotional during a vigil at Lake Pointe Community Church in Lake Orion, Michigan, after a shooting at Oxford High School on Tuesday. A 15-year-old student opened fire at the Michigan high school, killing four people and wounding seven others before surrendering to police, authorities said.

Macaque monkeys climb onto a news photographer at the Phra Prang Sam Yod temple during the annual Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok, on Sunday.
JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images
A woman looks at a video installation at the Expo 2020 in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on Wednesday.
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images
In this photo taken Thursday with a drone, a road stretches through the snow-covered Thuringian Forest in Ilmenau, Germany.
Michael Reichel/dpa via AP
A family prepares tea on Saturday outside the Directorate of Disaster office in in Herat, Afghanistan, where they are camped. About 2,000 internally displaced people left Allahyar village in Ghor province because of a drought and are seeking help from the regional government in Herat.
Petros Giannakouris via AP
Germany's Tobias Mueller falls during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup 2022, part of a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games test event in China's Hebei province on Saturday.
WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images
Spanish Army soldiers stand on a hill as a volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma on Monday. Several new volcanic vents opened in La Palma on Sunday, releasing new lava that flowed fast down a ridge and threatened to widen the impact on evacuated land, infrastructure and homes.
Emilio Morenatti via AP
A man fishes during a foggy morning at North Lake in Irvine, California, on Tuesday.
Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP
Fire burns along the western ridge of Pilot Mountain in North Carolina on Monday. The fire, which was reported to have started Saturday night, had burned more than 500 acres as of Monday night.
Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP
A man walks near a boat that has capsized due to strong winds in Istanbul, on Tuesday. Four people were killed and dozens injured as the city was hit by high winds on Monday.
YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images
People walk on the beach at the sunset in French city of Nice on Monday.
VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
