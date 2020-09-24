Atlanta Strippers Debut Creative Get Out Vote Campaign

A new get out the vote campaign developed by a group of Atlanta strippers shows that 2020 really isn’t politics as usual. Their cheeky campaign slogan? “Get your booty to the poll.”

The project’s promo video features women who work at various clubs across the city dancing as they tell viewers why they need to cast a ballot in November:

“Want trades and coding taught in our schools? Then vote for the school boards that will prepare us for the job market.”

“Want to end cash bail? Well, then vote for the sheriffs and county officials that feel the same way you do.”

“It’s clear Black Lives don’t matter to some of our current elected officials, if they matter to you then don’t let other people decide who is gonna run your community. Get your booty to the poll!”

People who visit GetYourBootyToThePoll.com will find resources for registering to vote, as well as how to find information about local candidates and ballot measures.

Some people praised the effort, especially its emphasis on local politics.

Best part is, they’re advocating for down ballot elections. Local government is what shapes our daily lives and I cannot shout this loud enough. — Angela Mayfield for GA HD 67 (@pinkrocktopus) September 23, 2020

This has made my entire day! Because you can’t make it rain if you locked up on some bullshit! #GetYourBootyToThePolls — Karen is social distancing... you should too! (@kwm537) September 23, 2020

At least one person expressed regret that the women behind the video weren’t in charge of the Democratic Party’s get out the vote effort.

i wish they were in charge of the dem party instead of the ppl currently. The progressive platform, the clarity of message, this is wonderful and exactly what Dems need — Abolish Ice (@FreyjaWood) September 23, 2020