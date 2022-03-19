Heartbreaking Stroller Display Symbolizes Number Of Children Killed In Ukraine War

The heartbreaking number of children killed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was put on stark display in Lviv on Friday.

Activists placed 109 empty strollers and child car seats in rows in Rynok Square.

Advertisement

“This is the price of war that Ukraine is paying today,” Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote about the installation on Facebook:

Sadovyi reiterated Ukrainian pleas for a no-fly zone above Ukraine, a move that has been dismissed by NATO allies over fears it could lead to World War III or a devastating nuclear strike from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More than 1.5 million have left Ukraine since the invasion began, per the United Nations.