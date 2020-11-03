For whatever reason, you may need a strong drink right now. Or maybe you don’t need it, but you saw this headline and thought, “Ah yes, I’d love a slight numbing agent in my body at this particular moment!”

By “strong drink,” we’re not talking about a champagne cocktail or a spritz. We’re talking about more potent drinks, the ones that travel down the back of your throat with a velvety burn and cozy up in the pit of your belly like a long winter’s nap.

Even if your bar isn’t fully stocked, you’ve got this. Below are recipes that use vodka, whiskey, tequila, gin and more. So make sure you’ve got your ice cube trays locked and loaded, maybe make a quick trip to the store for fresh citrus and carbonated mixers (that club soda you opened in August is probably flat by now!), and you’re well on your way to cocktail nirvana.

Let’s not waste any more time ― here are the cocktail recipes you came here for.