LA Traffic Reporter Gets Frustrated As Cops Miss Suspect's Lousy Hiding Place

Anyone who has ever watched a suspense movie and yelled at the characters to notice what is obvious to the viewer can probably relate to Los Angeles reporter Stu Mundel.

He was reporting from a helicopter on a high-speed police chase Friday for local Fox affiliate KTTV when he saw an SUV driven by a man suspected of vehicle theft speeding recklessly on freeways and surface roads before hitting two other vehicles and rear-ending a third.

The suspect continued on to hit yet another vehicle at an intersection, got out of the SUV and ran through an alleyway. That’s where he sneaked behind a parked blue car in a feeble attempt to hide from the law.

Mundel could easily see the hiding place from his airborne vantage point, but police officers on the ground couldn’t ― and repeatedly walked past him.

That’s when Mundel acted like a moviegoer trying to tell a film character that Jason Voorhees is right behind them with a machete.

“LAPD coming to a stop. Come on, guys. He’s right there! The officers running right by him. They’re going right by him!” Mundel exclaimed. “Oh my goodness. I just feel so bad for those officers making their way back now.”

“It’s the blue car!!”

Despite the slapsticky pursuit, the LAPD officers eventually cornered the suspect and took him into custody. His name and charges weren’t immediately released.