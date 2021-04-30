They Were Stuck Atop Britain's Tallest Coaster, Then Had To Walk 200+ Feet Down

Thrill-seekers at a theme park in the U.K. got a little more than they bargained for earlier this week when their roller coaster stopped right near the top.

Eventually, as the footage above and below shows, they had to be escorted off The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach by foot ― step by careful step down a steel staircase in the open air, from near the ride’s 213-foot summit.

The Big One was the tallest and faster coaster in the world when it opened in 1994, according to Coaster Grotto.

It’s since been far surpassed. The current tallest, Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey, is more than twice as high at 456 feet.

But as the footage from the Big One shows, being stuck in the open air about 15 stories up and then having to walk down is still quite the thrill ― so much, that the park actually charges a fee for a tour that takes tourists to the top via the stairs.