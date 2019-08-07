HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Hero Images via Getty Images

It’s officially back-to-school season, and whether you’re in school yourself or have kids in school, chances are you need to do a little shopping. If you’re worried about your wallet after all of that summer fun, the good news is there are actually a lot of stores that offer student discounts (along with teacher and military discounts) on fashion, technology and more.

We found major student discounts on technology like up to $200 off a Macbook or 60% off Adobe programs. If you’re looking refresh your wardrobe, you can snag up to 20% off fashion and accessories from retailers like American Eagle, Bonobos, Frye and even as much as 30% off from Modcloth.

So you can spend more time studying and less time searching, we’ve rounded up some of the best student discounts to shop now. Don’t forget to sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.

Take a look below:

Student Discounts On Clothes And Shoes

Halfpoint Images via Getty Images

Aerie: 20% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

American Eagle: 20% Student Discount with an UniDays account

ASOS: 10% Student Discount

Baggu: 15% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

Bonobos: 20% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

Club Monaco: 15% Student Discount

Cotton On: 15% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

Dockers: 20% Student Discount with this promo code

Express: 15% Student Discount with this promo code

Forever 21: 15% Student Discount

Frye: 20% Student Discount

Kenneth Cole: 20% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

ModCloth: 30% Student Discount with this promo code

Nasty Gal: 10% Student Discount

Pacsun: 20% Student Discount with this promo code

Puma: 10% Student Discount with this promo code

Reebok: 20% Student Discount with this promo code

Rent The Runway: 25% Student Discount on an RTR Update Membership with this promo code

Teva: 10% Student Discount with this promo code

Topshop: 10% Student Discount with this promo code

Urban Outfitters: 10% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

Zappos: 10% Student Discount

Student Discounts On Laptops, Phones, Computers And Other Tech Accessories

JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images

Apple: Get up to $200 off a Macbook and free pair of Beats headphones with Apple Education Pricing

Adobe: 60% Student Discount

Audible: 33% Student Discount

B&H: Exclusive discounts for students when you sign up

Dell: Exclusive discounts for students through Dell University

GoPro: 20% Student Discount when you use this promo code

HP: Exclusive discounts for students when you sign up

Microsoft: 10% Student Discount when you sign up

Samsung: Exclusive discounts for students when you sign up

Student Discounts On Makeup, Skin Care And Beauty

RuslanDashinsky via Getty Images

Sally Beauty: Cosmetology Students are eligible for special pricing and exclusive discounts when you sign up for a Pro Card

Sigma: 10% Student Discount when you use this promo code

MAC: 10% Student Discount when you use this promo code

Student Discounts On Furniture, Home And Living

Hero Images via Getty Images

S’well: 20% Student Discount

Leesa: 15% Student Discount

Urban Outfitters: 10% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account

Student Discounts On Travel

eclipse_images via Getty Images

eBags: 25% Student Discount when you use this promo code

Hotels.com: 10% Student Discount when you use this promo code

Zipcar: Discounts on membership through select universities

Student Discounts At Amazon

AdrianHancu via Getty Images

Amazon: Get a free trial of Prime for six months and a discounted membership after your trial ends when you sign up