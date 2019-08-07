HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
It’s officially back-to-school season, and whether you’re in school yourself or have kids in school, chances are you need to do a little shopping. If you’re worried about your wallet after all of that summer fun, the good news is there are actually a lot of stores that offer student discounts (along with teacher and military discounts) on fashion, technology and more.
We found major student discounts on technology like up to $200 off a Macbook or 60% off Adobe programs. If you’re looking refresh your wardrobe, you can snag up to 20% off fashion and accessories from retailers like American Eagle, Bonobos, Frye and even as much as 30% off from Modcloth.
So you can spend more time studying and less time searching, we've rounded up some of the best student discounts to shop now.
Take a look below:
Student Discounts On Clothes And Shoes
Aerie: 20% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Alex & Ani: 15% Student Discount
American Eagle: 20% Student Discount with an UniDays account
ASOS: 10% Student Discount
Baggu: 15% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Bonobos: 20% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Calvin Klein: 10% Student Discount with this promo code
Club Monaco: 15% Student Discount
Cotton On: 15% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Dockers: 20% Student Discount with this promo code
Dr. Martens: 15% Student Discount with this promo code
Express: 15% Student Discount with this promo code
Forever 21: 15% Student Discount
Frye: 20% Student Discount
H&M: 15% Student Discount with this promo code
Kenneth Cole: 20% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Levi’s: 15% Student Discount with this promo code
Lulu’s: 10% Student Discount with this promo code
ModCloth: 30% Student Discount with this promo code
Nasty Gal: 10% Student Discount
Pacsun: 20% Student Discount with this promo code
Puma: 10% Student Discount with this promo code
Rag & Bone: 15% Student Discount with this promo code
Reebok: 20% Student Discount with this promo code
Rent The Runway: 25% Student Discount on an RTR Update Membership with this promo code
Teva: 10% Student Discount with this promo code
Topshop: 10% Student Discount with this promo code
Under Armour: 10% Student Discount with this promo code
Urban Outfitters: 10% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Zappos: 10% Student Discount
Student Discounts On Laptops, Phones, Computers And Other Tech Accessories
Apple: Get up to $200 off a Macbook and free pair of Beats headphones with Apple Education Pricing
Adobe: 60% Student Discount
Audible: 33% Student Discount
Dell: Exclusive discounts for students through Dell University
GoPro: 20% Student Discount when you use this promo code
Student Discounts On Makeup, Skin Care And Beauty
Sally Beauty: Cosmetology Students are eligible for special pricing and exclusive discounts when you sign up for a Pro Card
Sigma: 10% Student Discount when you use this promo code
MAC: 10% Student Discount when you use this promo code
Student Discounts On Furniture, Home And Living
S’well: 20% Student Discount
Leesa: 15% Student Discount
Urban Outfitters: 10% Student Discount with an UNiDAYS account
Student Discounts On Travel
eBags: 25% Student Discount when you use this promo code
Hotels.com: 10% Student Discount when you use this promo code
Zipcar: Discounts on membership through select universities
Student Discounts At Amazon
Amazon: Get a free trial of Prime for six months and a discounted membership after your trial ends when you sign up
