'Students For Trump' Co-Founder Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Woman With A Gun

One of the founders of the “Students for Trump” group was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting a woman, online North Carolina court records show.
Ryan Fournier faces one charge for assault on a female and another for assault with a deadly weapon, the documents show.
Fournier was released after posting a $2,500 bond on Nov. 21.
The news was first reported by Axios.
The magistrate’s order states Fournier grabbed the woman’s right arm and struck her “in the forehead with a firearm.”
Fournier is ordered to appear at the Johnston County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on Dec. 18 for a hearing.
He has so far not commented on the charges he faces, but has continued posting other content on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he has 1 million followers.
One of his latest posts claims Trump will easily defeat former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has been rising in the polls, in her own state.
Fournier, a graduate of Campbell University, serves as the chairman of Students For Trump. The group is now focused on aiding the former president’s reelection next year, according to a bio posted on his website. The bio also notes that Fournier is the executive director of conservative activist group Radical Alert.
Radical Alert claims to watch and expose “radicals [who] have taken over American college campuses,” according to their website.