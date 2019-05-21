Police Investigating Students For Allegedly Tainting Crepes With Bodily Fluids

A group of middle school students in Ohio are being investigated for felony assault charges after serving crepes allegedly tainted with urine and semen to adults at their school.

Investigators said the incident occurred May 16 at Olentangy Hyatts Middle School in Powell, as part of a “Global Gourmet” home economics class.

As part of a class cooking competition, students were making crepes that would be judged by teachers. Some students reportedly placed bodily fluids into crepes that were later consumed by several adult victims, according to The Smoking Gun.

The alleged act came to light after a video showing the supposed tainting started circulating around the school, according to local station WBNS TV.

Attorney Brad Koffel, who is representing one of the students accused of adulterating the food, told the station that the accusations could “easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video.”

He added: “We don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food. I don’t know how the school would know that.”

Tracy Whited of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office told the Columbus Dispatch that five victims ― all teachers and staff members ― have been identified, and that eight students are under investigation.

A forensic analysis of evidence is also being conducted and students could face felony assault charges depending on what’s found.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance,” the Olentangy School District said in a statement released on Monday about the incident. “District leadership and local law enforcement are conducting a thorough investigation into this incident, and anyone found in violation of school policies will be held accountable for their actions.”