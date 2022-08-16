Wellness

Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life

Research suggests there's an ideal amount of physical activity that helps you live longer.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

It’s well-known that consistent exercise is good for you, and a new study published in Circulation ― the American Heart Association’s scientific journal ― underscores this notion.

The study of 116,221 adults found that people who went above and beyond the minimum guidelines for moderate or vigorous physical activity had a lower risk of premature mortality.

The current physical activity guidelines for adults:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ current physical activity guidelines recommend that each week, adults get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity, 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous physical activity “or an equivalent combination of both,” the study notes.

This study defined moderate physical activity as walking, weightlifting and doing lower-intensity exercise. It categorized exercises like running, bicycling and swimming as vigorous physical activity.

Those who worked out two to four times beyond the minimum lived longer.

Study participants self-reported their leisure time physical activity (so not any physical activity at work or otherwise) via questionnaires over the course of 30 years.

From there, the study reported that those who worked out two to four times over the minimum amount of exercise had a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, as well as any other cause.

Specifically, the study reported that those who worked out two to four times above the moderate physical activity recommendations (around 300 to 599 minutes per week) saw the most benefit. Participants had “26% to 31% lower all-cause mortality, 28% to 38% lower [cardiovascular] mortality, and 25% to 27% lower non-[cardiovascular]” mortality, according to the study.

Study participants who worked out two to four times above the vigorous physical activity recommendations (around 150 to 299 minutes per week) were found to have “21% to 23% lower all-cause mortality, 27% to 33% lower [cardiovascular] mortality, and 19% lower non-[cardiovascular] mortality,” the study reported.

These numbers are in comparison to those who reported zero (or almost zero) weekly physical activity.

While committing to weekly exercise is no doubt good for you, it should be noted that since study participants reported their own physical activity there is room for error.

Additionally, the results also only imply an association between more exercise and lower risk of premature death. However, tons of previous research has shown that exercise is extremely beneficial for our health — so it’s not exactly a surprise that the study found a correlation between physical activity and improved longevity.

A bike ride counts toward your weekly vigorous physical activity goal.
Thomas Barwick via Getty Images
A bike ride counts toward your weekly vigorous physical activity goal.

It’s not too late to reap the benefits of exercise.

If the findings motivate you and you’re now interested in trying more intense bicycling or walking for the first time, give it a go.

Just make sure you start slow. According to Dr. Elizabeth C. Gardner, associate professor of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at Yale Medicine, “whenever you are introducing a new activity into your workout regime ... initially, start with 10 minutes of [the] activity, such as brisk walking, in the middle of an easier walk.”

This can help slowly introduce the new moderate or vigorous activity into your routine. From there, you can increase the duration or pace over the course of the coming weeks, she noted.

Intense workouts require proper preparation to make sure your body is ready. Gardner said you should make sure you’re hydrated, ate something to fuel you through the workout and did a dynamic warm-up, “which activates the muscles that you will be using in your chosen activity,” she said.

Specifically, Gardner recommended that during your warm-up, you replicate the movements of the exercise you’re about to do. For example, doing high-knees before a run or stretching out your arm before a round of tennis.

This is a “good way to make sure that your muscles and joints are ready for the workout,” she said.

Beyond cardio, prioritize strength training, too.

“It is also very important to complement moderate intensity exercise with strength workouts ― it is generally recommended that people strength train twice per week,” Gardner said.

This helps increase muscle mass, maintains bone strength and maintains balance, she added.

Plus, weightlifting was categorized as moderate physical activity in this study, so by doing strength workouts twice per week, you’ll be well on your way to achieving the minimum workout guidelines — or going above and beyond.

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

Wellnessexercise

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Group Chats

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

If Your Dog Or Cat Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Vet

Food & Drink

White Influencers Are Erasing The Latinx Origins Of Food

Work/Life

Try Holding Your Hands Like This If You Want To Win People Over

Parenting

This Toddler Tantrum Fix Takes Only 10 Minutes

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Vampire Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Capri Sun Juice Pouches Being Recalled Because Of Contamination

Food & Drink

How To Grill Perfect Corn On The Cob, According To Chefs

Shopping

These Podiatrist-Recommended Flip-Flops Won’t Destroy Your Arches

Shopping

Hate Cleaning The Litter Box? You Need This.

Shopping

You Need These Reusable Water 'Balloons' Before Summer Ends

Shopping

You Can Actually Work Out In These Fashion-Person Sneakers From Amazon

Shopping

23 Staples If Your Interior Design Style Is Farmhouse

Shopping

Just 15 Denim Dresses To Take You From Summer To Fall

Shopping

Reviewers Are Obsessed With Target's Chic Storage Baskets

Shopping

35 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

Shopping

13 Useful Target Products To Make Homework (Kind Of) Fun

Shopping

These Fan-Favorite Acne Products Are Available At Walmart

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They're Truly 'Obsessed' With

Shopping

Meet The Highest-Rated Vacuum Cleaners At Walmart

Shopping

Chef Matty Matheson's Must-Have Products For Cooking With His Three Small Kids

Shopping

This Small-Space Cookware Is Perfect For Dorms

Parenting

German Kids Go To School With Giant Cones. Here's Why.

Shopping

26 Of The Best Back To School Sales To Shop Right Now

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Jewelry That We Can't Stop Raving About

Food & Drink

3 Easy Ways To Cook The Best Steak You've Ever Had

Work/Life

5 Things To Consider When Looking For A New Job

Style & Beauty

Skinny '90s Eyebrows Are Back. Here's How To Get Them Without Plucking A Hair.

Food & Drink

3 Easy Ways To Make The Most Perfect, Foolproof Salmon

Parenting

How To Cope With The Anxiety Of Pregnancy After A Loss

Parenting

Dads, Stop Giving Your Wife's Email For Your Kid's School And Extracurriculars

Work/Life

How Serena Williams Decided To Retire Is A Lesson For All Of Us

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That A Desk Treadmill Is Worth The Investment

Shopping

Strippers Told Us The Best Ways To Keep Your Bikini Area Groomed

Shopping

My Quest For The Perfect SPF Lip Balm

Wellness

6 Reasons Summer Could Worsen Your Anxiety, According To Therapists

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About The Songs Kids Make Up