24 Elopement Pics That Will Make You Want To Skip The Wedding Hoopla

A big, traditional wedding can be wonderful for some couples. But for others, a super small celebration, with only a few guests or perhaps none at all, is just right.
And if you choose to go the elopement route, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on professional wedding pictures. Many eloping couples opt to bring along a photographer to capture their special day in all of its joy, intimacy and romance, whether it’s at the local city hall or some far-flung destination.
Below, we’ve gathered 24 elopement photos so dreamy, they just might persuade you to ditch your elaborate wedding plans.
1
Paipo, Italy
2
Brooklyn, New York
3
Yosemite National Park, California
4
Venice, Italy
5
Aspen, Colorado
6
Folly Beach, South Carolina
7
The Lofoten Islands, Norway
8
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
9
New York City, New York
10
Windhoek, Namibia
11
Lake Como, Italy
12
Oahu, Hawaii
13
Antelope Canyon, Arizona
14
Pigeon Bay, New Zealand
15
Maui, Hawaii
16
Yosemite National Park, California
17
Queenstown, New Zealand
18
Glencoe, Scotland
19
Hatta, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
Maui, Hawaii
21
Bear Mountain State Park, New York
22
Pacific City, Oregon
23
Patagonia, Argentina
24
Fiordland National Park, New Zealand
