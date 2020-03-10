24 Elopement Pics That Will Make You Want To Skip The Wedding Hoopla

A big, traditional wedding can be wonderful for some couples. But for others, a super small celebration, with only a few guests or perhaps none at all, is just right.

And if you choose to go the elopement route, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on professional wedding pictures. Many eloping couples opt to bring along a photographer to capture their special day in all of its joy, intimacy and romance, whether it’s at the local city hall or some far-flung destination.