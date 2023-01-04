Shopping
According to Reviews, These iPhone Cases Are Pretty Indestructible

If you suffer from a case of butterfingers, you’ll want one of these exceptionally durable iPhone covers.

iPhone cases from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rokform-MagSafe-Compatible-Magnetic-Protective/dp/B09FCP1DJ4?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rokform" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rokform-MagSafe-Compatible-Magnetic-Protective/dp/B09FCP1DJ4?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Rokform</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iPhone-13-Case-Protective-Built/dp/B09H6RCNTH?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Soios" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iPhone-13-Case-Protective-Built/dp/B09H6RCNTH?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Soios</a>, and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6FCRXX4?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="XBO" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6FCRXX4?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b4f55ce4b0b2e15063268d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">XBO</a>
Smartphones and iPhones cost a pretty penny, but who can live without them at this point? If you’re going to splurge on one of these high-tech devices, you want to ensure it is protected — which means putting it in a case.

While you can choose from almost endless designs and patterns, one of the most important aspects to consider is how much your case will actually protect your phone.

So to help you find a fashionable and functional iPhone case, we’ve browsed through Amazon and found the highest-rated cases that reviewers say are indestructible. Ahead, shop our favorites.

1
Amazon
Surphy iPhone 13 Pro case with screen protector
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Offered in 26 colors, this case also comes with a screen protector so you don't have to worry about any scratches on your screen's surface. It's made with liquid silicone for a smooth and grippy feel.

One promising review: "I’ve had this case for months now and love it. Comfortable, protective and great non-slip material. Even after dropping many times no damage to the case. Will definitely be buying in other colors!" — Lauren
$15.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
OtterBox + POP Case for Apple iPhone XS Max
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

These OtterBox cases have some of the cutest designs available. And they have a built-in pop socket to easily hold on to your iPhone.

One promising review: "This case does everything I need. It provides excellent protection, is easy and secure to hold, looks great and still fits in my back pocket. Couldn’t ask for more." — A.S. Robinson
$19.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
XBO iPhone 14 Pro military grade case with adjustable ring
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

How adorable is this pastel rainbow phone case? It even has a rose gold keyring so you can securely hold your phone.

One promising review: "I work in construction, this case is ideal for my line of work. It’s resistant, heavy duty, yet very comfortable. Fits perfect on iPhone 14 pro max and it has [right] enough space in back for camera protectors as well. I really like it." — Amazon Customer
$16.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Esdot iPhone 13 Pro Max case with built-in screen protector
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Who says you can't have a cute floral print while also having heavy-duty protection? This case has two parts, one for the front and one for the back, that click together for total coverage.

One promising review: "This is solid. I am very pleased with this phone case. I highly recommend. Very sturdy. Dropped a few times. I’m rough on phones!" — Thomas A. Majeski
$17.88 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Beasyjoy iPhone 11 military grade case
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This case is for an older iPhone, but it had the best review we've seen when it comes to durability. If you want a super tough case, you may just need to purchase an iPhone 11 to go with it.

The promising review: "My fiancé has had this case for roughly two years and it’s been the best one so far. He’s a truck driver and one day sat the phone on the tire, forgot it, ran it over. Zero damage to his phone!! Definitely will continue to purchase this product! Also he’s an avid kayaker and the phone case had proven to be waterproof on many occasions!" — Amber
$29.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Raptic Shield iPhone 12 case
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Grab this stylish phone case in one of 8 colors. The military grade certification means the case passed a drop test at a height of 10 feet without damage.

One promising review: "Love this case. It is my second one. My first case lasted for two years. During the two years, I dropped my phone many times and my case always protected my phone from breaking. It was so worth my money." — Amazon Customer
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Target
Bentoben iPhone 13 Pro Max case
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you gravitate towards this sturdy iPhone case, you’ll have five fun color combinations to choose from. You can select from lighter colors like the one pictured above or darker colors like red and green.

One promising review: "I have dropped my phone case twice so far and there are no scratches. I am impressed! Will buy again!!!" — Alexis Pinckney
$12.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
OtterBox Commuter Series for iPhone 14 Pro
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

When it comes to extremely secure and protective iPhone cases, OtterBox is a household name. The dual-layer case of this Commuter Series model is made from 35% recycled plastic.

One promising review: "I have used the Otterbox Commuter Series cases for all iPhones I have owned, the 7, 8, 12 Pro and now the 14 Pro. Not too bulky, 2-layer protection. I've had my share of drops and not once did my iPhone or screen break. Yes, it does wireless charging through this case... unless you use a metal plate for magnet mount." — Takbo
$39.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Rokform iPhone 13 rugged case
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This unique case comes with a super strong magnet on the back that will let your stick your phone securely to anything metal (without interfering with credit cards, Bluetooth, GPS, or wi-fi connectivity.)

One promising review: "I’ve become addicted to this magnet feature. I’ve searched and searched for any other case that comes close, and none do. This magnetic case is STRONG. I stick this to my fridge, washing machine, car - anywhere that I need to set the phone down and not lose it. PLUS, I’m insanely clumsy and this case holds up to my constant shenanigans. I liken it to Otterbox. But with a very useful magnet." — Violet Ranger
$59.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
SOiOS military grade iPhone 13 Case
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Not only is this case durable, it has a kickstand to easily watch shows and movies from your phone. The sides have ridges to better hold your device.

One promising review: "This case is great and saved my phone after my toddler decided it needed to fly!" — Randall
$19.98 at Amazon
