All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

And up to 57% off a True & Co v-neck bralette for anyone who's sworn off underwire

Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It works as a bra, it works as a cropped tank to layer under sheer tops or dresses, it's basically perfect in every way. With a removable lining/light padding, it gives just the right support (and hides your nips if you keep the lining in). It ~completely~ disappears under clothing, with no seams or edges showing. Did I mention that it doesn't cut in ANYWHERE? It somehow clings to your bod like (as the name implies) a second skin, but if you tug it, the straps pull away with ease. Though perhaps a bit pricey, let's be honest: Your boobs and shoulders deserve this bra. I immediately ordered a second color (the nude) after trying the black on for the first time. There have been mornings I stepped out of my apartment, and thought, Huh, did I not put on a bra today? This is the miracle of this bra." $11.17+ (originally $26+; available in sizes XS–XL and 26 colors — also available in plus sizes with a racerback here