All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1
Up to 45% off THE Amazon Coat
2
Up to 47% off cropped leggings reviewers say are just as "buttery" and squat-proof as the pricier brands
3
Up to 55% off a pair of textured leggings that are so comfy, over 22,000 reviewers gave them 5-star ratings
4
Up to 39% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
5
Up to 30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
6
Up to 50% off Levi's ankle jeans that'll perfectly skim the tops of all your cute fall and winter boots
7
30% off a seriously stunning slip dress
8
47% off a set of matte hair claws that are popular on TikTok for a reason
9
30% off a long blazer if you need a cute outerwear option that feels like a sweatshirt
10
Up to 42% off a sleek crossbody bag
11
Up to 40% off a fabulous floor-length wrap dress
12
Up to 40% off select Crocs (including these cozy lined babies)
13
30% off a flirty flutter sleeve number
14
Up to 54% off a highly rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire
15
And up to 57% off a True & Co v-neck bralette for anyone who's sworn off underwire
16
Up to 47% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
17
Up to 33% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are an A+ affordable dupe for the ones by Spanx
18
30% off a pair of square toe heels you'll def be tempted to snag in every color
19
Up to 51% off a casual bucket hat
20
And up to 35% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat that comes in more colors than a bag of Skittles
21
40% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
22
Up to 35% off a sports bra top made with a moisture-wicking fabric
23
And up to 41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts suitable for all activity levels
24
40% off a highly-rated pair of sparkly silver hoops
25
30% off a pair of lace-up combat boots reviewers say are solid Dr. Martens dupes
26
And for those rainy days up to 43% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots
27
44% off a chunky pullover
28
Up to 56% off a long-sleeved bodysuit
29
Up to 30% off a fleecy shacket that's lined inside and out
30
37% off a pack of frilly socks
31
Up to 52% off a cute compact wallet to store all the cash you saved yourself today