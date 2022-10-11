Shopping
FashionStyleAmazonprime early access 2022

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Because great deals never go out of style.
Brittany Ross

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Up to 45% off THE Amazon Coat
Not sold? Check out our Orolay Jacket deep dive for more on why it's worth all this hype!

Promising review: "Absolutely ADORE this jacket!! It's light enough in weight that it doesn't feel like you're wearing a sleeping bag, yet it keeps you SO warm. It fits well in all the right places, and the numerous pockets, ties, zippers, and hood make for versatility in varying temperatures. And I receive compliments nearly every time I wear it - its unique design looks really sharp; my hubby even says it's kinda sexy if a down jacket can be such a thing. We live in a ski resort community - a lot of snow, and occasional sub-zero winter temps. This is definitely my go-to coat for cold weather and I love it so much, I purchased both the green and the navy." —Miss M

Price:$88.49+ (originally $159.99+; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 styles)
2
amazon.com
Up to 47% off cropped leggings reviewers say are just as "buttery" and squat-proof as the pricier brands
Promising review: "Your search is over, these are the best yoga pants ever! After spending hours reading reviews, I ordered seven different pairs of yoga pants in different brands in my quest for the perfect pair. This is it — they look great, feel great, and have a great price. And, they feel buttery soft, I can’t stop touching them! They stayed in place perfectly while I lifted weights, did squats, etc. I LOVE these." —Wisegirl

Price:$17.59+ (originally $22.99+; available in sizes XS–3XL and 16 styles)
3
amazon.com
Up to 55% off a pair of textured leggings that are so comfy, over 22,000 reviewers gave them 5-star ratings
Promising review: "I love these leggings so much. The fabric is super soft and they fit true to size, they are also squat-proof which is a plus! Great quality, I will definitely be buying more!" —Ashley Marie

Price:$13.44+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes S–4XL and dozens of styles)
4
amazon.com
Up to 39% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Amazon Customer

Price:$129.27+ (originally $213; available in three sizes and 24 styles)
5
amazon.com
Up to 30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

Price:$13.90+ (originally $19.90+; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 36 styles)
6
Amazon
Up to 50% off Levi's ankle jeans that'll perfectly skim the tops of all your cute fall and winter boots
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "High-waist heaven. I love these! I have been looking for a nice straight leg with a super high waist and this is it! Great fit. They're snug but not too tight, super comfortable. They have a little give and stretch out slightly after wearing but not too much." —Amazon Customer

Price:$37.99+ (originally $69.50+; available in standard and plus sizes 24–39 and 14 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
7
amazon.com
30% off a seriously stunning slip dress
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price:$34.93 (originally $49.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 23 colors)
8
amazon.com
47% off a set of matte hair claws that are popular on TikTok for a reason
BuzzFeed Shopping's Ciera Velarde says: "I've owned this set for about a year and I am reaching for them constantly! I used to be someone who would tie my hair up in a messy bun whenever I'm doing things around the house, but I noticed how that would really start damaging my hair after a while. Instead, I just clip my hair back with one of these, and my long, thick hair stays in place without the claw jamming into my head. I have some other clips lying around that I should probably get rid of because I only ever exclusively use these!"Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica

Price:$9.59 for a set of four (originally $17.99; also available in 17 other color combos)
9
Amazon
30% off a long blazer if you need a cute outerwear option that feels like a sweatshirt
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

Price:$48.93 (originally $69.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and nine colors)
10
amazon.com
Up to 42% off a sleek crossbody bag
Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica

Price:$15.95+ (originally $27.50; available in 25 colors)
11
amazon.com
Up to 40% off a fabulous floor-length wrap dress
Promising review: "This is by far one of my favorite dresses! I was very surprised at the quality and the material of this item. It fits me like a glove and I received several compliments when I wore it to church. It’s long, flowy, and very feminine. I’m so glad I purchased!" —Brittany Bankston

Price:$35.99+ (originally $59.98; available in sizes XL–6XL and 29 styles)
12
amazon.com
Up to 40% off select Crocs (including these cozy lined babies)
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Price: $38.99 for the lined ones (originally $64.99; available in six colors and women's sizes 6–15 and men's sizes 4–13); shop all the Crocs deals here.
13
amazon.com
30% off a flirty flutter sleeve number
Promising review: "This dress is precious and classy. I loved it and got tons of compliments. Def size up." —Jen Wilson

Price:$27.29 (originally $38.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 21 colors)
14
amazon.com
Up to 54% off a highly rated T-shirt bra with a super light underwire
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "Best inexpensive bra for the summer. Super breathable and comfortable. It's really soft, which was surprising. Perfect underwire. My boobs do not fall out when I bend over. Just amazing." —Cyndi

Price:$21.09+ (originally $44+; available in sizes 34B–42DD and 20 colors)
15
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
And up to 57% off a True & Co v-neck bralette for anyone who's sworn off underwire
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says, "It works as a bra, it works as a cropped tank to layer under sheer tops or dresses, it's basically perfect in every way. With a removable lining/light padding, it gives just the right support (and hides your nips if you keep the lining in). It ~completely~ disappears under clothing, with no seams or edges showing. Did I mention that it doesn't cut in ANYWHERE? It somehow clings to your bod like (as the name implies) a second skin, but if you tug it, the straps pull away with ease. Though perhaps a bit pricey, let's be honest: Your boobs and shoulders deserve this bra. I immediately ordered a second color (the nude) after trying the black on for the first time. There have been mornings I stepped out of my apartment, and thought, Huh, did I not put on a bra today? This is the miracle of this bra."

Price:$11.17+ (originally $26+; available in sizes XS–XL and 26 colors — also available in plus sizes with a racerback here)
16
amazon.com
Up to 47% off a versatile Levi's denim jacket
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

Price:$42.51+ (originally $79.50; available in sizes XS–4X and 12 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
17
amazon.com
Up to 33% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are an A+ affordable dupe for the ones by Spanx
Promising review: "Omg!! Literally the best! Sizing was perfect, I ordered a medium and it’s true to size. Thick, not see through, it’s EXACTLY like Spanx. I had a pair of the Spanx one and lost it, don’t know where it is and ordered these last minute for my vacation and I was shocked at the quality for the price. Buy it! You will not regret it!" —Boca Doce Baking

Price:$53.59+ (originally $79.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)
18
amazon.com
30% off a pair of square toe heels you'll def be tempted to snag in every color
Promising review: "I really like these shoes. They look so elegant and trendy in person. With the wider, medium height heel isn't too bad. The two straps actually do a great job keeping the shoe on. So, all in all, these are easy to wear. " —Barbara

Price:$34.93 (originally $49.90; available in sizes 5–13 and 28 colors)
19
amazon.com
Up to 51% off a casual bucket hat
Promising review: "I had to jump on the bucket hat trend! Love the price of this one and it comes in so many different colors. I got black so I could match with everything, but I'm so tempted to get more colors. It's lightweight and stays cool even though it's a dark color. I love that it's UPF 50 and fits relatively low on my head to keep my face shaded. Fits great and has an adjustable ribbon inside so you can tighten it. It also comes with a removable chin strap. I'm def going to be wearing this hat all summer long!" —Lauren

Price:$12.78+ (originally $15.98+; available in 12 colors)
20
amazon.com
And up to 35% off a stylish wide-brimmed hat that comes in more colors than a bag of Skittles
Promising review: "I bought this hat not expecting too much but I was happily surprised. It feels and looks like a hat that I would have bought at another store for $100. I highly recommend it and I will be buying it in more colors. Definitely good buy for the quality of the hat." —Edward

Price:$16.99+ (originally $25.99; available in 28 colors)
21
amazon.com
40% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down!

Promising review: "These slides are—and I mean this in the best way—marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B

Price:$23.99 (originally $39.99; available in sizes 4–14 and 16 colors)
22
amazon.com
Up to 35% off a sports bra top made with a moisture-wicking fabric
As far as cup sizes go, this is designed to fit sizes 30A–40C, but some reviewers with D cups said it worked for them!

Promising review: "This got delivered less than 10 minutes ago and I’ve already purchased two more colors. This sports bra is so comfy and the perfect crop length for biker shorts or leggings. The material is high quality and super soft. I am a 34D wearing a medium and it’s the perfect amount of support for training. Might want something tighter or go down a size if you're a runner and don’t want anything to move. You need this in your closet!!" —Alyssa

Price:$16.79+ (originally $25.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors)
23
amazon.com
And up to 41% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts suitable for all activity levels
Promising review: "High waisted, nice pockets, and very comfy! Will order more colors! Fits great! Good quality! TikTok made me buy lol!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$15.99+ (originally $26.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 28 colors — not all colors available in all sizes)
24
amazon.com
40% off a highly-rated pair of sparkly silver hoops
Promising review: "These hoops are so pretty. Even wearing them with a chill outfit like leggings and a sweatshirt pulls the outfit together making it look nicer. They are super sparkly, easy to put on, and seem durable. The clasps grip nicely and hold on well, so I wouldn't see them accidentally coming out easily if they got stuck in thick hair. I haven't had any problems with these so far. Highly recommend these earrings!" —Nicole

Price:$8.99 (originally $14.99)
25
amazon.com
30% off a pair of lace-up combat boots reviewers say are solid Dr. Martens dupes
Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

Another promising review: "These shoes are great! Perfect for a cheap alternative to Doc Martens! Stand up to water, snow, mud, and the elements! And also really resistant to scratches/scuffs." —Emily

Price:$39.99 (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and three styles)
26
amazon.com
And for those rainy days up to 43% off a pair of Sperry ankle rainboots
Psst: I have these and I'm OBSESSED!

Promising review: "I live in Southern California and bought these boots for rainy days. The boots look better in person. I love the fit, color and rugged yet not bulky look. I walked through deep puddles and the boots kept my feet dry. Wish it would rain more so I can wear these more often!" —M. Mendelson

Price:$57.11+ (originally $110+; available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and six colors)
27
amazon.com
44% off a chunky pullover
Promising review: "Love this soft beige sweater with balloon sleeve details for fall!! This sweater is so cute and such high quality. It fits true to size. I love that you can wear it with leggings or pair it with jeans and booties!! This will be the perfect addition to your closet!" —Andrea

Price:$27.29 (originally $48.99; available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors)
28
amazon.com
Up to 56% off a long-sleeved bodysuit
Promising review: "Absolutely love this top! It my go-to now! It's not see-through and very stretchy. Most tops I get are very scratchy at the clasps but this is one is very comfortable. I’ve washed this shirt multiple times and it hasn’t faded or shrunk." —Makaysha Eagle Trail

Price:$16.78+ (originally $38; available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors, as well as a short-sleeved version)
29
amazon.com
Up to 30% off a fleecy shacket that's lined inside and out
Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "Absolutely love this jacket! Super soft and warm. I wanted it a little oversized. Fits perfectly and I wear it all the time. It barely sheds and the zipper works great. I was nervous about this purchase but would order another one in a different color in a heartbeat." —Loren Volpe

Price:$27.99+ (originally $39.99; available in sizes S–3XL and 35 styles)
30
amazon.com
37% off a pack of frilly socks
Promising review: "I’ve been trying to find fun socks to wear with my high tops and these are perfect! Usually the crew socks are way too high but these are the perfect length. Love the ruffled edges, super soft, decent thickness." —Amazon Customer

Price:$12.63 for six pairs (originally $19.99; designed to fit shoe sizes 5–9)
31
amazon.com
Up to 52% off a cute compact wallet to store all the cash you saved yourself today
Promising review: "This is perfect, not bulky. I currently have nine cards and cash in the side pocket. I use a shoulder sling bag and was looking for a thin compact wallet. I love how the button keeps it closed as well." —Carmen Gonzalez

Price:$11.19+ (originally $24.99; available in 36 designs)
