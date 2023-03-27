ShoppingArtHome Decorrugs

12 Artist-Designed Rugs Under $500 That Will Elevate Your Home Decor

Check out these gallery-worthy options from artists including Jonathan Adler, Justina Blakeney and Keith Haring.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

If you’re bored with your living space and looking for ways to spruce it up without shelling out for a whole home makeover, one low-effort upgrade you can try is a unique stylish rug. And even though you can get a rug from just about anywhere, if you really want yours to stand out — and for people to constantly ask you where you got it from — you should opt for a rug designed by an actual artist.

But before you start sweating at the thought of spending thousands on something made to be walked on, hear us out. Thanks to collaborations between major rug retailers and iconic artists and designers such as Jonathan Adler, Keith Haring, Justina Blakeney and even the estate of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, you can get an artist-designed floor covering for less than $500.

Below, we rounded up 11 of the most gallery-worthy rugs you can get that will make your home look like you hired an interior designer.

1
H&M
Lulama Wolf tufted wool rug
This rectangular earth-tone rug is a collaboration between South African artist Lulama Wolf and H&M for the retailer's For the Love of Art collection. It's 4.5 feet by 6.5 feet and is made of cozy wool.
$449 at H&M
2
H&M
Amber Vittoria tufted wool rug
H&M's For the Love of Art collection also includes a colorful collaboration with New York City-based painter and poet Amber Vittoria, featuring this vibrant multicolored tufted wool rug. It's 4.5 feet by 6.5 feet.
$349 at H&M
3
Ruggable
Jonathan Adler inkdrop rug
In collaboration with Ruggable, interior decorator, potter and author Jonathan Adler designed this ink-inspired rug to add a geometric touch to any living space. It's water-resistant, stain-resistant, machine-washable and comes in sizes up to 9 feet by 12 feet.
$119+ at Ruggable
4
Anthropologie
Marcello Velho tufted catwalk rug
For a statement rug that will be the topic of conversation for all your guests, opt for this feline-inspired Anthropologie option designed in collaboration with United Kingdom–based graphic artist Marcello Velho. It's made of tufted wool and comes in sizes up to 9 feet by 12 feet.
$150.40+ at Anthropologie
5
Ruggable
Keith Haring block party rug
If pop art is more your style, this rug featuring a festive design from American artist and social activist Keith Haring will make you want to dance. It's water-resistant, stain-resistant, machine-washable and comes in sizes up to 9 feet by 12 feet.
$119+ at Ruggable
6
Ruggable
Jean-Michel Basquiat Dollars In Dimes rug
Based on Jean-Michel Basquiat's "600 Dollars in Dimes" artwork, this rug is designed to mimic a drawing on paper, a nod to a medium favored by the late Neo-expressionist artist. The rug is made from velvety chenille yarn and is water-resistant, stain-resistant and machine-washable. It's available in sizes up to 9 feet by 12 feet.
$119+ at Ruggable
7
West Elm
Sarah Sherman Samuel snake Rug
Calling all reptile lovers: The perfect rug does indeed exist and it's this West Elm one created in collaboration with Sarah Sherman Samuel. This wool rug features a snake motif against a dark green background to make you feel like you're living in your own personal grassland. It comes in 5 feet by 8 feet and 7 feet by 10 feet.
$399+ at West Elm
8
Wayfair
Justina Blakeney pink wool rug
Created in collaboration with Loloi and the designer and founder of Jungalow, Justina Blakeney, this handmade 100% wool rug is perfect for anyone whose favorite color is pink. The largest size available is a little under 8 feet by 10 feet.
$52.99+ at Wayfair
9
Anthropologie
Nathalie Lete tufted wool rug
Welcome spring in style with this rug that's a collaboration between Anthropologie and French artist and designer Nathalie Lete. It features vivid floral accents and birds — the epitome of springtime. Sizes go up to 9 feet by 12 feet.
$78.40+ at Anthropologie
10
Anthropologie
Matilda Goad & Co. tufted plaid rug
Decorate your floor with this scallop-edged Anthropologie rug designed in collaboration with Matilda Goad & Co. It's made of tufted wool and features a blue and burnt yellow plaid pattern. It's available in sizes up to 9 feet by 12 feet.
$88+ at Anthropologie
11
Wayfair
Jason Wu Adobe rug
Fashion design is definitely an art, which is why this rug created in a collaboration between AllModern and renowned fashion designer Jason Wu made the list. The eye-catching rug features freeform shapes and neutral colors that stand out in any room. It's made of hand-tufted, stain-resistant wool and comes in sizes up to roughly 10 feet by 12 feet.
$77+ at Wayfair
