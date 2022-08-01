Shopping

Stylish Drink Dispensers For Your Next Party

Iced tea, fruit punch, sangria and cocktails never looked so good.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Beverage dispensers from <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/8499-ceramic-glass-drink-dispenser" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Food52" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e18cd0e4b006483a99bd08" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://food52.com/shop/products/8499-ceramic-glass-drink-dispenser" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Food52</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Anchor-Hocking-Heritage-Beverage-Dispenser/dp/B00BWC0E42?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62e18cd0e4b006483a99bd08%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Anchor Hocking" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e18cd0e4b006483a99bd08" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Anchor-Hocking-Heritage-Beverage-Dispenser/dp/B00BWC0E42?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62e18cd0e4b006483a99bd08%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Anchor Hocking</a> and <a href="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/stacking-glass-beverage-dispenser/" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Williams Sonoma" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62e18cd0e4b006483a99bd08" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/stacking-glass-beverage-dispenser/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Williams Sonoma</a>.
Food52, Amazon, Williams Sonoma
Beverage dispensers from Food52, Anchor Hocking and Williams Sonoma.

Whether you’re planning your kid’s birthday picnic or getting ready to throw a rowdy backyard bash, it’s wise to have a large beverage dispenser on hand to dole out drinks. Not only do they add a surprisingly elegant element to a table, but they’re wildly convenient as well. A drink dispenser makes it easy to have one designated beverage for the event, whether it be a punch, sangria or even just juice for kiddos, saving both money on ingredients for multiple cocktails and time making individual drinks. It also reduces clutter on a table with limited space and will last for years to come, making it a great investment.

A chic beverage dispenser looks great with all kinds of decor, whether it be rustic, vintage or modern. There is a surprising amount of flexibility when it comes to aesthetics. It’s ideal for alcoholic beverages or an easy way for kids to pour their own drinks without the assistance of grownups. Below, we’ve rounded up eight of the most stylish beverage dispensers we could find; there’s no sacrificing form for function here. Pick one up before your next summer gathering and enjoy a hassle-free event, at least where drinks are concerned.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma stacking glass beverage dispenser
Together, these Williams Sonoma stacking glass drink dispensers hold more than eight quarts of liquid, and are ideal for someone who wants to serve two different options but doesn't want to take up space with whole separate dispensers. The wide tops make it easy to fill and clean, while two stainless steel spouts work hard to keep your tablecloth drip-free. Snag the attractive base here to take the whole presentation up a notch.
$129.95 at Williams Sonoma
2
Amazon
A slim glass drink dispenser
If you have limited storage space, this slim two-and-a-half-quart glass dispenser is for you. It's made with lightweight yet durable glass with a stable base that won't wobble around precariously. It has a stainless steel spigot and a sweet old-timey design to add a rustic vibe to your tablescape.
$29.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Anchor Hocking two-gallon Heritage Hill beverage dispenser
This two-quart Anchor Hocking jar from Amazon gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck, holding two gallons of the refreshing and delicious drinks of your choice. It's a great option for kombucha lovers, since the spigot is high enough to avoid the yeast that collects at the bottom. The dispenser and matching lid are wide-mouthed for convenient filling and cleaning and are double walled for strength and durability.
$33.99 at Amazon
4
Food52
Casafina ceramic and glass drink dispenser
Made in Portugal from stoneware and glass, this beautiful Casafina dispenser from Food52 is as good-looking as it is functional. It holds over two and a half gallons of liquid, making it one of the highest-capacity receptacles of the bunch. The ceramic base and lid pair beautifully with the elegant glass jar, adding a unique quality that makes it stand out from other dispensers.
$149 at Food52
5
Amazon
A set of two hammered glass beverage dispensers
Don't want to buy a stand separately? No problem. This set of two dispensers has a decorative metal stand to (literally) elevate these sophisticated drink dispensers. They have wide-mouth tops and a lovely hammered glass design that puts a spin on the simple glass container. Each dispenser holds one gallon of liquid, ensuring there will be plenty of refreshing drinks to go around.
$32.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Mason jar-style glass beverage dispenser
Made of high-quality, strong and durable glass, this glass dispenser was made for your next picnic. It has a wide mouth top, accompanying Mason jar-style tin lid and stainless steel spigot and holds just under a gallon of liquid. It's as pretty as can be and wildly convenient.
$28.89 at Amazon (originally $33.99)
7
CB2
CB2 Sir glass beverage dispenser
CB2's understated and timeless glass dispenser is hand blown, cut and polished in Poland and features a stunning silver spigot. It has a wider round opening and can hold just under one and a half gallons of the tasty beverage of your choice. You'll come back to it again and again.
$169 at CB2
8
Amazon
A set of jar-style glass beverage dispensers
This simple duo has a simple, straightforward Mason jar design, tin screw top lids and all. They come with their own metal stand, hold a gallon of liquid each and are a simple, yet stylish, way to keep drinks flowing at your next event. Reviewers also note that they're great for holding laundry detergent.
$40.99 at Amazon
Nomadix festival blanket

The Best Waterproof Picnic Blankets

Popular in the Community

shoppinghomeCocktailsdrinksparty

MORE IN LIFE

Comedy

21 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Style & Beauty

Do You Need To Wear More Sunscreen On Super Hot Days?

Wellness

Men Get Real About Whether They’d Use Male Birth Control

Work/Life

What Executive Assistants Really Want You To Know About Their Jobs

Wellness

These 3 Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From July

Wellness

Heat Exhaustion Can Sneak Up On You Quickly. Here’s How To Spot It.

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon To Make Any Vacations You Take This Summer A Lot More Stylish

Shopping

Lifeguards Swear By These Hard-Working Water-Resistant Sunscreens

Shopping

39 Products That Will Confront Your Everyday Cleaning Problems

Shopping

These 38 Reviewer-Approved Products Simply Get The Job Done

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

6 Reasons Parents Won’t Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID — And How Experts Respond

Parenting

How To Tell A Friend Struggling With Infertility That You’re Pregnant

Food & Drink

Unregulated Foods Could Make You Sick. Here’s What To Know Before Ordering Trendy TikTok Eats.

Travel

Here's What To Do If An Airline Loses Your Luggage

Shopping

34 Underrated TikTok Products That Will Make A Huge Difference In Your Life

Style & Beauty

How To Solve Every Type Of Body Odor: What Works And What Doesn't

Shopping

A Community Horticulturalist’s Tips For Small-Space City Gardening

Relationships

35 Really Funny Marriage Tweets From LGBTQ Couples

Wellness

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Shopping

How To Get Hailey Bieber's Trending Glazed Donut Nails

Shopping

These 'It' Summer Sandals Look Good With Literally Everything

Shopping

These Useful Kitchen Products Will Make Cohabitation A Little Easier

Shopping

Bring All The Hummingbirds To The Yard With These Outdoor Items Picked By My Dad

Food & Drink

Ice Cream For Dogs Exists, And Vets Love These 8 Brands

Shopping

You Can Make Make Stellar Pizza Without A Pizza Oven. Here's How.

Relationships

Couples Reveal Their 'Aha' Moments In Couples Counseling

Home & Living

This New Ryan Gosling Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Shopping

Highly-Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet

Shopping

26 Stylish Swimsuits From Target You Should Buy For Your Upcoming Vacation

Shopping

It's High Time You Got A Cooler That'll Actually Stay Cold

Shopping

22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Shopping

9 Pairs Of Long Men's Swim Trunks From Target, For Men Who Hate Short Shorts

Shopping

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Shopping

19 Products To Send With Kids Going To Summer Camp

Wellness

10 'Harmless' Nighttime Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered

Shopping

What You Need To Protect Your Family From Ticks This Summer