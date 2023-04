No One Will Ever Guess That These Nice-Looking Window Treatments Are Also Blackout Curtains

A French door curtain panel for blocking light within your home

French doors add so much sophistication to a space. Yet, if they're mainly glass in a home with tons of windows, they also may add some unwanted extra sunlight and heat. This set of thermal insulated room-darkening curtains are indeed for use on smaller doors without your space. They have easy-to-use tie backs allowing you to lift to lower them as you please."I’ve been wanting to get a shade for my balcony door for two reasons. One: the building across the street can see directly into my kitchen/living room. Two: it gets SO hot with the sun shining in all day. I measured the window, went straight to Amazon and found this little curtain. It took maybe 2 minutes to install, if that. Look how well it blocks out the sun compared to my window on the left! I can’t wait to see how well this works in the summer with keeping the heat out. I also stood out on my balcony last night to see how it looked and you can’t see anything! Thank goodness. I’d definitely recommend this if you’re looking for something similar!" — Alexis Westphal