ShoppingAmazonSleephome

No One Will Ever Guess That These Nice-Looking Window Treatments Are Also Blackout Curtains

These curtains, shades and blinds will keep things dark and cool — and look good while doing it.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Curtains-Blackout-Treatment-Darkening-Bedroom/dp/B095XTKJ4J?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644683e6e4b011a819c2a29d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Velvet blackout curtains" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644683e6e4b011a819c2a29d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Curtains-Blackout-Treatment-Darkening-Bedroom/dp/B095XTKJ4J?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644683e6e4b011a819c2a29d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Velvet blackout curtains</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cordless-Room-Darkening-Venetian-Window-Blind/dp/B07JP37SYJ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644683e6e4b011a819c2a29d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cordless room-darkening Venetian blinds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="644683e6e4b011a819c2a29d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cordless-Room-Darkening-Venetian-Window-Blind/dp/B07JP37SYJ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=644683e6e4b011a819c2a29d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cordless room-darkening Venetian blinds</a>.
Amazon
Velvet blackout curtains and cordless room-darkening Venetian blinds.

Just because you love cloudless days at the beach and warm afternoon walks doesn’t mean you always want the ferocious light of the sun beating down into your home. If you’re a light sleeper, have a ton of windows in your house or just prefer a darker space, you may be itching for some blackout window treatments. As in, light-blocking curtains and blinds for every room of your house.

While blackout window treatments do a great job of keeping your home less dominated by the sun, they sometimes look a little drab. Whether they’re just too cool and technical for your warm and homey bedroom or you’re worried they’ll make your kitchen look like a doctor’s office waiting room, it can be challenging to find nice-looking curtains and blinds that actually block the light.

To help you maintain your chosen level of darkness and to ensure your space is still looking cute, we rounded up the best-looking and most beloved window treatments that provide light-blocking for your home. Some are curtains, some are blinds, but all are geared to keep you comfortable in your home without sacrificing style.

Note: Be sure to measure your windows before purchasing a pair to ensure they will fit!

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of linen blackout curtains for some warmth and texture
You love your linen sheets and duvet cover, so why not add some linen-like texture to your windows? These 100% blackout-shield long curtains feature a faux-linen textile that works to reduce sunlight and noise levels.

Promising review: "I bought these to hang in my living room, dining room and bedroom. I was a little hesitant to buy them due to their being so inexpensive but WOW was I wrong! These are perfect. The thickness of the fabric is sturdy without being overly bulky, they diffuse light and they LOOK much more expensive than they actually were. Thrilled with this purchase. Would definitely recommend." — American Patriot
$39.99+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of cordless Venetian blinds for a homey feel
For something a little familiar but still with blackout ability, these light-filtering, cordless blinds are perfect for homes with little ones, pets or folks who hate when the pull cord gets all twisted. They come in white and brown to fit your space perfectly.

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first, but they look so dang good!! Highly recommend if you're wanting faux wood looking blinds and the best bang for your buck!" — Rachel Sexton
$27.39 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Thermal insulated blackout drapes in fun colors
With over 30,000 global ratings, these short insulated blackout curtains may be Amazon user's favorite set. They come in 38 solid colors and are double lined, so they look nice in your windows when looking from your house outside.

Promising review: "From some who suffers from migraines I love these! I don’t suffer every morning from intense light blasting me in the face. The traffic lights/street lights don’t mess with me either. They are fantastic. Also I have a 6 month old and this makes the room super dark and cozy for night time and nap times when the sun is fully out. Thank you for a great product. I will be buying more for sure. Also perk is it helps retain heat inside and keeps the cold out! And vise verses for summer. Keeping the heat out and the cool in!" — Kalah Hendricks
$12.75+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of gorgeous velvet blackout curtains that are so luxe
Are you the drama? These full-length velvet curtains will instantly elevate your space while keeping sunlight and noise at bay. They're soft to the touch and luxuriously drape over any window, providing both eye-catching decor for your space and the gift of darkness.

Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! The color was exactly as pictured. Elegant and adds a bit of jazz to my dining room. I would definitely recommend." — Tammie
$42.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A blackout roller shade in happy, neutral colors
Finally, a blackout rolling blind that still looks warm and inviting. Whether you're setting up your home office or just want a chic and structured look to your bedroom or living room, these rolling blinds come in six neutral colors with a beaded chain that lets you lower or raise them with ease.

Promising review: "I live in Florida and have a street light right outside my window. I have purchased four of these wonderful shades, and can say I am completely happy with my purchase. Living in Florida, because of the UV protection, I will be pulling all of my shades down when I leave for a few short months. Hopefully this will cut back on the summertime heat." — Shirley J Cole
$28+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of gold wave foil print curtains with noise reduction
Give your space a pop of color and pattern while still blocking out the sun with these full-length, gold foil curtains that come in 11 colors. They're thermally insulated and work to reduce noise and light in their space.

Promising review: "I LOVE these! The color is so pretty. It has added so much warmth and color to my bedroom. They do a wonderful job at blocking out the light. The curtains have a nice soft feel to them, and the gold foil intertwined adds such a nice touch. So much prettier in person. Great style, quality, and function. Thrilled with this purchase!" — Doxie Lover
$16.99+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Short blackout curtains for smaller windows
Got a small window in a kitchen, bedroom or other space? You can still get blackout curtains! Starting at 24 inches long, these light-blocking shades are perfect for more compact windows, offering 85-95% light blocking.

Promising review: "I purchased the black curtains and I am happy I did! These are great! Work well for day and night! I even went as far as having my husband stand by the window to see if I see his shadow moving from the outside of the house and to my surprise I couldn’t see it! These cover great! I purchased a second set!" — Axia
$21.95 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A French door curtain panel for blocking light within your home
French doors add so much sophistication to a space. Yet, if they're mainly glass in a home with tons of windows, they also may add some unwanted extra sunlight and heat. This set of thermal insulated room-darkening curtains are indeed for use on smaller doors without your space. They have easy-to-use tie backs allowing you to lift to lower them as you please.

Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to get a shade for my balcony door for two reasons. One: the building across the street can see directly into my kitchen/living room. Two: it gets SO hot with the sun shining in all day. I measured the window, went straight to Amazon and found this little curtain. It took maybe 2 minutes to install, if that. Look how well it blocks out the sun compared to my window on the left! I can’t wait to see how well this works in the summer with keeping the heat out. I also stood out on my balcony last night to see how it looked and you can’t see anything! Thank goodness. I’d definitely recommend this if you’re looking for something similar!" — Alexis Westphal
$16.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Cut-your-own portable blackout curtains with adhesive
If you feel more comfortable using a pair of scissors than a drill, you'll love these easy-install blackout curtains that come with their own adhesive. You'll receive the curtain in one large sheet, that you cut out on your own to the size and shape of your window. Then, you use the easy self-adhesive to install in seconds, no drill or tools are needed.

Promising review: "Okay, so I don’t usually leave reviews, but I have to for this one. It’s been a year and half of me trying to completely black out my sons nursery. I’ve tried it all. And I’m doing my next son’s nursery right now and tried this black out curtain and it’s best. It’s easy to work with bc of the material and it’s affordable. This is a no brainer guys. Get it. I did use my own roll of Velcro and velcro’ed the whole window seal and black out curtain. It’s completely blackout with no light steepin in’ and best part ever is you can easily take it off to have natural light in the room and hang it back up!" — Breanna Signore
$19.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Winston Porter Brixx wicker seating set (52% off)

Wayfair Way Day Outdoor Furniture Sale 2023

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

No, It’s Not Wrong To Laugh About Death. Here’s How Humor Helps Grief.

Wellness

Does Cold Plunging Actually Do Anything Or Is It B.S.?

Travel

The 1 Thing Parents Should Do Before Their Next Flight With Kids

Parenting

How To Support Someone Grieving A Miscarriage

Parenting

25 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 9-Year-Olds

Food & Drink

The One Thing You Can Do To Truly Help A Grieving Friend

Wellness

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

Shopping

36 TikTok Products That Will Make You Think "I Need That Immediately"

Shopping

These Are The Best Gardening Supplies To Buy From Target

Shopping

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Shopping

These Are The Water Flossers That Keep Reviewers’ Teeth Squeaky Clean

Travel

Here's Why You Should Travel By Yourself

Home & Living

6 Weather Apps The Professionals Actually Use

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Good-Looking iPhone Cases Will Actually Protect Your Phone

Shopping

These Rugs For Kids' Rooms Are As Easy To Clean As They Are Cute

Shopping

6 Items That Can Help With Insomnia, According To Experts

Shopping

28 Things So Good At Making Life A Little Easier, You'll Probably Use Them For Years

Work/Life

The Sneaky Signs Your Boss Is 'Voluntelling' You For Tasks At Work

Shopping

The Most Women's Comfortable Clogs On Amazon, According To Reviews

Shopping

If You Have A Pet, Try These Animal Groomer-Favorite Shampoos

Shopping

Get The Perfect At-Home Pedicure With These Affordable Nail Pro-Recommended Products

Shopping

Target’s Affordable Kids Home Decor Is Cool Enough For Adults

Style & Beauty

'The Jury Is Still Out' On Whether This Popular Skin Care Ingredient Actually Works

Shopping

These Popular Headphones Are Less Than $50 At Walmart

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A Controversial 2018 Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

There's A Key Difference Between The Chores Men And Women Take On

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Shopping

According To An Expert, Your Mattress Is Actually That Gross. This Handheld Tool Can Help.

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Travel

16 Places Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms In The U.S.

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month