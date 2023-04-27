No One Will Ever Guess That These Nice-Looking Window Treatments Are Also Blackout Curtains

Just because you love cloudless days at the beach and warm afternoon walks doesn’t mean you always want the ferocious light of the sun beating down into your home. If you’re a light sleeper, have a ton of windows in your house or just prefer a darker space, you may be itching for some blackout window treatments. As in, light-blocking curtains and blinds for every room of your house.

While blackout window treatments do a great job of keeping your home less dominated by the sun, they sometimes look a little drab. Whether they’re just too cool and technical for your warm and homey bedroom or you’re worried they’ll make your kitchen look like a doctor’s office waiting room, it can be challenging to find nice-looking curtains and blinds that actually block the light.

To help you maintain your chosen level of darkness and to ensure your space is still looking cute, we rounded up the best-looking and most beloved window treatments that provide light-blocking for your home. Some are curtains, some are blinds, but all are geared to keep you comfortable in your home without sacrificing style.

Note: Be sure to measure your windows before purchasing a pair to ensure they will fit!

