Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

Keep your toes toasty this winter with a pair of boots that are both functional and nice-looking.

Winter boots from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDV-Dolce-Vita-Women-s-Villa-Flyknit-Gore-Chelsea-Boot%2F1193776845&subId1=63dd76f2e4b0c8e3fc84a62c" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dolce Vita" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd76f2e4b0c8e3fc84a62c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDV-Dolce-Vita-Women-s-Villa-Flyknit-Gore-Chelsea-Boot%2F1193776845&subId1=63dd76f2e4b0c8e3fc84a62c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Dolce Vita</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FINC-Womens-Brinahl-Leather-Tall-Knee-High-Boots%2F1777974799&subId1=63dd76f2e4b0c8e3fc84a62c" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="INC" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dd76f2e4b0c8e3fc84a62c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FINC-Womens-Brinahl-Leather-Tall-Knee-High-Boots%2F1777974799&subId1=63dd76f2e4b0c8e3fc84a62c" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">INC</a>
It may be a little late this year, but winter is definitely here. With temps dropping and snow falling, it’s important to keep cozy and dry. Of course functional dressing can leave something to be desired, as snow boots have never really been accused of being overly stylish.

But who says you have to be so literal with your inclement weather dressing? Trending lug soles stand up to snow. Shearling is always a winner. There’s no need to sacrifice personal style next time the forecast turns ugly — just snag one of these fun and affordable options from Walmart instead.

1
Walmart
Mini shearling boot
The hold that the micro-mini Ugg boot has on trendsetters this season is a tight one. If you didn’t snap them up the second the dropped, fret not — this convincing dupe will give you the look for (way) less. Not only are they on trend, but they’re beyond cozy.
$12.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Knee high leather boots
Tall boots are on the rise this season. (Literally.) Happily, this trend will keep you warm and really open up your wardrobe. All those skirts and dresses you’ve stashed away from the season are instantly cold-weather-ready with tights and a pair of knee-high leather boots. This version — in a riding-boot-meets-Chelsea-boot shape — is a great option for winter thanks to a sturdy lug sole.
$59.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Lavender Lugz boot
Sturdy lug soles cut through snow with no problems and the puffed ankle design will keep the cold out. Taking a twist from the traditional all-black or caramel brown, this lavender boot is the perfect blend of tough and festive.
$34 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Flyknit gore platform Chelsea boot
This upgraded utilitarian boot features knit uppers that hug your ankles like, well, socks — there’s no way a chill is getting in. Not to mention the fabric construction makes for an easy off and on. The platform-heeled lug sole will have you stomping through puddles and hopping over snow banks without batting an eye.
$74.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Shearling combat boots
Add a little edge to your look with these upgraded combat boots. Constructed from a wool blend with a faux shearling tongue, these boots will keep your toes toasty. This grunge inspired shape is great for pairing up with tights and dresses to toughen things up or with jeans and a chunky sweater for a more classic look.
$59.46 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Contrast lug sole Chelsea boots
Looking a bit like their trend-setting (and much pricier) Bottega cousin, these contrast lug sole boots are a reviewer favorite for a reason. The chunky, eye-popping rubber sole is extra cushioned and great for running around on cold days. The classic Chelsea boot-inspired uppers make this shoe easy to pair with lots of looks.
$24 at Walmart
