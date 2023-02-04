Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

It may be a little late this year, but winter is definitely here. With temps dropping and snow falling, it’s important to keep cozy and dry. Of course functional dressing can leave something to be desired, as snow boots have never really been accused of being overly stylish.
But who says you have to be so literal with your inclement weather dressing? Trending lug soles stand up to snow. Shearling is always a winner. There’s no need to sacrifice personal style next time the forecast turns ugly — just snag one of these fun and affordable options from Walmart instead.
1
Mini shearling boot
2
Knee high leather boots
3
Lavender Lugz boot
4
Flyknit gore platform Chelsea boot
5
Shearling combat boots
6
Contrast lug sole Chelsea boots
