Stylish Clogs To Transition Your Summer Wardrobe To Fall

The 1970s are back, baby.

Even though we find ourselves in the dog days of summer, it’s time to start thinking about what we’re going to wear this fall. And even though many of us have nowhere interesting to go right now due to the pandemic, it’s fun to plan a new season’s wardrobe, even if the only place you’ll be wearing said clothes is the grocery store. Consider it back-to-school shopping for the WFH set.

Despite this, there’s one new item I just needed to add to my closet: clogs. They’re versatile (let’s be honest, you can definitely wear them with sweats), a step up from sneakers and they give some height to us shorties. And I’m not alone: clogs are everywhere.

So if you find yourself clamoring for a pair, look no further than the list below. You’re welcome.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Dolce Vita Closen Clogs
Dolce Vita
I love the corduroy-like look of these nubuck leather clogs from one of my favorite shoe brands.

Get the Dolce Vita Closen Clogs for $100.
Beklina Ribbed Clog Pretzel
Beklina
I love the puffer look on these clogs, which come in a variety of colors on their site. The heel is a nice height, too.

Get the Beklina Ribbed Clog Pretzel for $270.
Re/Done '70s Classic Clogs
Re/Done
These Italian-made, black suede studded clogs sure are pretty. I love that the strap can be worn over your arch or your heel.

Get the Re/Done '70s Classic Clogs from ShopBop for $415.
Charlotte Stone Marlo clogs
Charlotte Stone
Who can resist these pink suede, padded sole clogs?

Get the Charlotte Stone Marlo clogs for $198.
Swedish Hasbeens Dagny Clogs
Swedish Hasbeens
This brand is famous for their wide variety of clog styles. I love the dyed cowhair look on these.

Get the Swedish Hasbeens Dagny Clogs for $330.
Villa Rouge Women's Valencia Clogs
Villa Rouge
I love the lower heel AND price of these white clogs.

Get the Villa Rouge Women's Valencia Clogs for $49.50.
Kelsi Dagger Warehouse Saddle Slingback Clog
Kelsi Dagger
The leather on these clogs are dyed with a natural raw plant extract and the wood is sourced from sustainable basswood trees. Plus they're super cute.

Get the Kelsi Dagger Warehouse Saddle Slingback Clog for $175.
No. 6 Old School Clog on Mid Heel in Bone
No. 6
No. 6 is the brand for the Brooklyn parent set, and with good reason: They are exceedingly comfortable and long-lasting.

Get the No. 6 Old School Clog on Mid Heel in Bone for $290.
Alohas Harley Studded Clogs
Alohas
These Spanish-made clogs have a bit more heft to them, making them more of a statement piece. I love the darker brown sole.

Get the Alohas Harley Studded Clogs for $168.
Rachel Comey Bose Clog
Rachel Comey
These are just indisputably chic, with a printed leather top and 100% wooden bottom.

Get the Rachel Comey Bose Clog for $435.
Sandgrens Tokyo Women's Clog
Sandgrens
Because who doesn't like a metallic shoe every now and then, especially one from a reputable brand?

Get the Sandgrens Tokyo Women's Clog for $189.
Beek Woodpecker Clogs
Beek
Beek shoes are pricey but they're known to last. These clogs are handmade at a family-run studio in Mexico using vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather. The best part? There's a thin rubber sole to help with slipping.

Get the Beek Woodpecker Clogs for $320.
J.Crew Convertible Leather Clogs
J. Crew
For when you want the J.Crew option. Love the polished gold studs on these.

Get the J.Crew Convertible Leather Clogs for $178.
Anthropologie Classic Clogs
Anthropologie
Easy does it with these Anthropologie clogs, made in Italy with a rubber sole no less.

Get the Anthropologie Classic Clogs for $98.
Universal Thread Magnolia Heels
Target
For those of us who want the most basic look, try these from Target. They come with memory foam soles and are a steal at $34.99.

Get the Universal Thread Magnolia Heels for $34.99.
Vionic Woman's Day Kacie Clogs
Vionic
Vionic makes comfy shoes -- these have orthotic arch support -- so why not try out this studded number?

Get the Vionic Woman's Day Kacie Clog for $60.12.
Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed Clog
Ancient Greek Sandals
This studded number from Ancient Greek Sandals comes with a convertible strap, and are handmade in Greece.

Get the Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed Clog for $485.
Loeffler Randal Roberta Cognac Low Clog
Loeffler Randall
I love the look of these Loeffler Randal clogs: simple but with a twist.

Get the Loeffler Randal Robert Cognac Low Clog for $350.
13 Inexpensive Beauty Products That Are Better Than The Expensive Versions
shopping