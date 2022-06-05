Popular items from this post include:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A mesh sleeved corset
It's available in sizes 0-12 and eight colors
Promising review:
"This shirt is literally so cute. I got so many compliments and will definitely wear it again. I am a 34D and got a medium!" — Shelby
A ribbed knit pencil skirt
Available in sizes XS-L and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very flattering. The color is beautiful as well." — Amylia
A ruffle hem romper
Available in sizes S–XL and in five colors.
Promising review:
"This romper is EVERYTHING! So comfortable, so sexy. I was so obsessed that I bought another one in a different color the night I wore it. You will not regret this purchase." — Angel A.
A V-neck lace-trimmed cami
Available in sizes XS–3X and in five colors. Promising review:
"Love love love this lace top!! Bought in black I loved it so much. I wear blazers over it for a sexy professional look then throw on some jeans for happy hour. Definitely my favorite top for the year!" — Michelle P
A midi wrap skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and 18 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this skirt as part of an outfit to wear for my 30th birthday a bit back! This has become my FAVORITE skirt ever.
So versatile! This will be perfect for whatever may come my way. Super cute and I feel sexy. Love it!" — Christina W.
A two-piece set
Available in sizes XS-4X and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This outfit is perfect for weekend plans; you can dress up and down. Super classy and comfortable! I get so many compliments on it and it's a great vacation outfit." — Marisa Silva
A bodycon mini with a strappy back
Available in sizes 00–16 and in 38 colors and styles
Promising review:
"I bought this dress for a bachelorette party and absolutely love it! The quality is amazing for the price. It’s lined so you don’t have to worry about seeing through it." — LeAnn Foral
A sleeved off-shoulder bodycon
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 17 colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love how this compliments my body. It's soft and stretchy and it's versatile... I’ve worn it with heels, a blazer, and with tennis shoes." — Who's That Lady
A T-shirt dress
Available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me.
I bought gray and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." — PAM
A satin midi skirt
Available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors.
Promising review:
"This skirt is so cute! It is really good quality with a good thickness that doesn’t feel too revealing
. I got this in black and camel and the color is accurate for both. The length is also perfect for me as it hits slightly above mid-calf, whereas most midi length skirts and dresses hit me right above the ankle. Definitely get this!" — Victoria
A floral print romper
Available in sizes S–XL and in eight colors.
Promising review:
"Love this romper! It is so comfortable. I was a little worried about the length because I am 5’8 but it was perfect! The back is a little longer than the front and provides extra coverage. I’ll definitely buy this in multiple colors!" — Bailey Kaufmann
A swanky spaghetti strap cami
Available in sizes 4–14 and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a comfortable shirt for a night out! I love it so much, I bought it in another color and even sized down. The adjustable straps are a huge plus for me!! So cute and trendy." — Michelle
A off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel
." — Amazon customer
An off-shoulder jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors.
Promising review:
"Loveeeeeee this thing! Holy crap. I was kinda skeptical but I just received it and I'm in love! It’s so comfy and lightweight but has a casual dressy feel." — Jilldal
An off-shoulder maxi dress ideal for weddings
Available in sizes 4–26 and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I ordered this dress to wear to my cousin's wedding and let me tell you, I’m so glad I did. I received compliments on this dress all night long! People loved it and I felt amazing in it. If you’re looking for a special occasion dress, you can’t go wrong with this one." — Katelyn Hayden
A sleeveless wrap jumpsuit
Available in sizes XXS–3X and in two colors.
Promising review:
"Love this jumpsuit! Great quality and so soft/comfy but not too thin. It's easy to get on and off which is a thing in jumpsuits LOL. Love the optional cleavage snap for daytime and there's plenty of bra-strap coverage. Planning date night now!" — Marcia
A supportive underwire bodysuit
Available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I purchased this body suit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit." — Hope Perkins
A draped wrap skirt
Available in sizes XS–2XL and in 42 colors.
Promising review:
"This was an amazing buy! I love the fit, style, and color. The fabric is soft and still stretchy. It doesn’t wrinkle easily which I loved. Was the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit piece." — Kim
An elegant split-hem midi
Available in sizes XS-XL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"Oh my god, are you kidding me? This dress is amazing! The material feels so good, it’s not super thin, it has enough stretch to look good but not so much stretch that it doesn’t hold you in at all. It’s so cute! You need it." — Amazon customer
A seamless set
Available in sizes XS-L and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This outfit fits so well but doesn't feel suffocating. The pants at first looked too small but once I put them on they stretched out easily and the material is thick enough for it not to be see-through or show panty lines. The top is cozy to wear, supportive, and va-va voom if you wear it as a top on its own. It covers the back well too. I plan on ordering more colors." — Jenny
A mesh sleeve bodycon dress
Available in sizes S–3XL and in six colors.
Promising review:
"The length is long enough to cover your curves and not too short. The sleeves are a stretchy mesh and the boning in the bust is very well made. You can wear a normal black bra with this dress, and it’s hidden perfectly. Love!" — Marissa C.
A backless lace bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"This bodysuit fits like a glove!
I was thrilled to be able to wear it comfortably all night and not be concerned about anything. I have a longer torso and am not always able to wear body suits like this. I did wear some reusable gel petals to cover my nipples, but for being backless and not having a bra on, I thought it looked amazing!" — Sean Brooks
A tulle ruffle-shoulder bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"Love this bodysuit!! I wore it for my birthday brunch and felt bougie in all the right ways! I had a ton of girls ask me where I got it and they were shocked when I told them Amazon." — Cassidy Diab
A simple satiny button-up
Available in sizes XS–5XL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"Wow! I never write reviews and honestly I never got anything great on Amazon but this top is fantastic! It was inexpensive but does not look cheap, the golden color is beautiful.
I could have gone down a size but it’s fine, I will be tucking in. Beautiful soft blouse. I’m very happy with this purchase!" — Alex Velez
A one-shoulder maxi
Available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors.
Promising review:
"I’m often skeptical about buying dresses on Amazon, but this dress is darling! I’m 5’6” and 123 lbs (thin) and size small fits perfectly and ties great. Fabric gives some at the bust if you need a bit more room. Fabric is flowy and feels great. Super cute for summer or beach!" — Andrea M
A puff sleeve baby doll dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson