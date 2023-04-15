39 Stylish Clothing Items That Are Secretly Super Comfy

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items from this list include:
- A super cute mini dress that’s as soft and breathable as a cool set of spring/summer bedsheets while serving up a fashionable, boho-inspired look.
- Mid-rise denim joggers for anyone who wants to cosplay as someone who still wears jeans, but without the discomfort.
- A midi skirt and tank set that comes in a variety of fun prints for anyone whose closet is missing a statement piece that’s also absurdly comfortable.
A breezy top with lacy sleeves and a loose fit
Available in sizes S–XXL and in a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"After seeing the reviews, I went ahead and bought the shirt, and I was super happy with the way it fit and how it looks. It is super comfy and dressy at the same time
, I can wear it to the office or out with a pair of jeans. Love this top, and will by more colors." — heather kimbrough
A super cute mini dress
Available in sizes XL–3X and five colors.
Promising review:
"Comfy summer dress. Great look for casual wear or spring BBQ. Best fit! The material feels like you have a light sheet on.
I love it and will order more." — MaLinda Ross
Mid-rise denim joggers
Available in sizes 12–20.
A super cute high-slit wrap skirt
Available in sizes S–XL and a variety of patterns and colors.
Promising reviews:
"This skirt is darling!! The colors and fabric are both better than expected in person. The skirt does have buttons to fasten in place before you tie the wrap, so you have extra security. This skirt can easily be dressed up or down and the quality was nice." — Tracy
A wonderfully soft blazer
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"Finally found a professional work blazer that’s got a comfortable fit. It has just the right amount of stretch which I feel will keep it’s shape for being a light weight blazer. Love the lining and real pockets too. It is slightly tailored or at least it gives me a better shape than some department store blazers and so affordably priced. I’ve got it in lavender, royal blue and dark grey which isn’t dark at all but it’s still lovely, it’ll work. I bought two the first time and got one L and the other XL. The XL fit best which I suspected since it’s a more fitted blazer." — JA FLORES
And a lightweight longline plaid jacket
Available in sizes S–XXL and six colors.
Promising review:
"So Chic. Love love love this coat, it’s become a staple in my closet. The interior is silky and the material on the outside keeps you warm. I wore it over a dress in New York and it kept me warm in October. Also love that it’s a little oversized so it fits fashionably. I got a medium and it was that oversized fit, if you’re looking for a tighter fit then go down a size." — Mary A
A midi skirt and tank set
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd
has this and loves it! Here's why:
"I love a matching set because it takes most of the work out of putting an outfit together. And this one is such a great deal! I love how comfy and easy it is to wear.
I was concerned about it being see-through, but it wasn't! It has a stretchy waist and a cute tie detail in the front of the skirt. For spring days, I just throw a denim jacket over it. And, of course, I plan to wear it all summer as well. I would 100% buy more colors in this — and there are so many
to choose from!"
Available in sizes XL–5XL and a variety of colors/prints.Promising review:
"Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual! I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable
and soft. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool looking top!" — Jules
A denim dress with frayed hems
Available in sizes S–2XL and five colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is very cute and runs true to size. I ordered a large and it fit a little loose which is what I wanted. I love the denim material and the length comes above my knees which is perfect. The dress can be more casual with flats or dressed up with heels or booties. Highly recommend!" — Brittany
Some baggy overalls
Available in sizes S–XXXL and in a variety of colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I love these and would wear them every single day. They’re soooo comfortable and soft. No squeezing or tugging — nothing but soft, loose fabric. I got the army green color and may order them in every color because I never want to wear regular pants again." — Jasmine
A lightweight button-down tank
Available in sizes XS–5XL and a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"I love these shirts so much! I have a couple of colors and will buy more! They’re super comfortable, the material is great, and they look good with pretty much any bottoms!
You can dress them down or up, and so far, they’ve been fine in both the washer and dryer." — C_Jameson
A stylish and comfy batwing-sleeve dress
Available in sizes S–XL and a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"Super cute, comfortable dress. Not too thick, but still warm. Comes with a little snap button and thread you can sew on the front chest area, in case you need to be sure nothing comes popping out!" — jessica
A beautiful lace top
Available in two colors and sizes 14–22.
Promising review:
"Perfect. It goes great with the black vegan leather pants I purchased. Looks classy, but yet very comfortable." — Monique S.
An incredibly soft matching set
Available in sizes XS–XL and a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"This set is SO ADORABLE and SO COMFORTABLE! I can't tell you how many times I've ordered something cute from Amazon that comes and it's absolutely horrific. This one is just perfect I am amazed. The material is great and looks gorgeous. I'm so excited to wear it and I wish it came in 50 different colors, I'd get them all :) Very happy with this purchase." — Brit
Some versatile faux-leather shorts
Available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors.
Promising review:
"These faux-leather shorts are a must have! Very stylish and comfortable
. Great price and quality all in one. Love the length; not too long or short. Functional drawstring, functional pockets." — Ely
A lace mini dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in a variety of styles.
Promising review:
"Love this dress. It's super cute and comfortable, and can pass for casual or a bit more dressy depending on accessories." — Amy Baker
A fabulous mesh top
Available in sizes 1X–4X, plus sizes, and three styles.
Promising reviews:
"This shirt is the boom.com. I love it wear it with a long skirt. I love love love ❤❤❤. It fit true to size. I highly recommend it. Now, I am going to order another for my friend." — Farah
"Love Love Love Love this blouse. Very comfortable." — Angela Wilson
A silky soft T-shirt dress
Available is sizes S–XXL and a variety of styles.
Promising review:
"Ordered another one! I fell in love with this dress the moment I slipped it on. It’s incredibly comfortable, washes well and is my go-to for comfort. You can dress it up with some accessories or wear around the house. Ordered another one in a different color." — Lynette Bell
A loose and flowy summer tunic dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is a fabulous quality for the price. It’s fun, flowy and super comfy! PLUS, this pattern is a great pop of color mix. It’s been my go-to and I’ve gotten a ton of compliments when I’ve worn it. Don’t miss out, get one before they’re gone!!" — Kindle customer
A pair of overalls
Available in sizes XS–5XL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I liked these when I tried them on and after wearing them for a few hours, I ordered four more pairs. These are perhaps the most comfortable thing I have ever worn, that includes a pretty awesome cashmere lounge set.
They looked cute running errands and were so perfect for chores of all kind, including outside on a hot winter day (gotta love Florida). I have made a lot of Amazon purchases (a whole lot, lots of lots), and these are definitely in my top five." — Kindle Customer
A pair of high-waisted pants with a stylish, adjustable bow
Available in sizes S–XXL and a variety of colors.
Promising review
: "I bought these for a wedding and am IN LOVE, I bought another pair for family pictures. They were dressy enough with heels but it felt like wearing sweatpants.
I got so many compliments on these, and I’m definitely buying more." — MK
A mock-neck bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all. I’ll probably be buying this in every color." — MW
A suuuper stretchy and comfortable ruched tank dress
Available in sizes S–XL and a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"In love with this dress! The cinched sides are so cute and the light yellow/beige color is so beautiful. The fabric is soft and breathable. This dress is very cute and also super comfortable!
" — Taylor
A lace-trimmed tunic
Available in sizes 14 Plus–28 Plus and in a variety of colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I love this shirt for the cooler months ahead! It's lightweight, flowy and super cozy! I would order a size down if you're wanting it to fit like a shirt. Since it's a tunic, it will lay past your hips. The lace detail on the bottom is the perfect touch to a casual long-sleeve shirt!" — Anonymous
A lightweight tunic
Available in sizes S–2XL and a variety of colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"Great quality and overall look! It's super comfortable-yet cute! Love the color and how thick the material is. Also, super impressed by how affordable this is! Very pleased with my purchase!" — Angel
A pair of high-waisted dress pants
Available in S–5XL and in a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"Really like these pants! I'm a ballroom dance instructor and had been looking for pants tight at the thigh with movement below the knees and these were perfect. I also have long legs and most pants shrink to the ankle after washing. These are perfect for me with a small heel. They look and feel high quality too." — Kristen Hughes
An incredibly soft and stretchy backless bodysuit
Available in sizes XS–XL and in six colors
Promising review:
"After reading reviews, I decided to order a size up. I ordered a XL and it fits perfect. It's nice and tight, but not so tight that the straps dig into my skin.
Also, i like the built in thong as it makes my big booty look bigger. It's so sexy and makes me feel sexy. I love it." — Andrea
A floral romper dress with shorts
Available in sizes S–3XL and 18 patterns.
Promising review:
"Princess level. Gorgeous! Fits perfectly. Dressy, yet comfy
. I can see myself wearing it for date night." — S.A.B
Macarena Collection / Etsy
Some incredibly comfortable huaraches
Macarena Collection
is a Buena Park, California-based small business with all sorts of leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods. Available in sizes 5–10.Promising review
: "I LOVE these shoes! I was greeted by the smell of sweet leather. I immediately put them on and couldn’t believe how cute they were in person! I’m normally a size 6.5 and have a wider foot across the toes. I ordered the size 6 and they fit perfectly. I wore them all day and no issues, no blisters, no 'new shoe' uncomfortableness.
I would highly recommend!" — Memphis Market Co. David and Grace
An oversized knitted sweater vest
Available in sizes S–L and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I ended up purchasing three of these sweater vests — the tan/black check, the pink/white check and the blue/white check. They are oversized but not ridiculous. I love the look. I wear a white silk shirt under the tan/black vest with black leggings. As the weather gets warmer, I will put a white cami under the pink and blue vests. The sweater weight is a nice medium. These sweater vests have a very nice, soft feel to them. They are exceptionally comfortable.
They are super cool looking." — Arlooey
A comfy pair of ripped leggings
Available in sizes XS–XXL and a variety of colors/styles.
Promising review:
"These are amazing!! They are buttery soft, so not that shiny nylon look! Yay! They are so comfortable and fashionable!
They hit right to my ankles, which is perfect! They also have a great stretch to them! Love these!!" — Diede
An easy-breezy V-neck dress with stylish bell sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in a variety of colors/styles.
Promising review:
"This dress is the perfect blend of comfort and class. It is dressy enough for a wedding or formal event, while also casual enough to wear to the office. The fit is comfy and gives you room to breath. If you like your dresses to flow this is the dress for you! Plus so many fun colors." — J. Dornoff
A flowy maxi
Available in sizes XS–XL and a variety of colors/styles.
Promising review:
"Such a cute and comfy dress! It has a fun flow to the bottom of it and the ties for straps add an extra dose of fabulous." — Kelsey Krucker
A versatile T-shirt dress with a tulip-style hem
Available in sizes S–XL and a variety of colors/prints.
Promising review:
"This dress is phenomenal. Not see through at all (I did buy black, though), and it is lined. It’s also extremely comfortable.
I plan to dress it both up and down either for work or casual outings. I’ll admit I was skeptical, but I definitely won’t be returning this dress. And as many have stated it looks much more expensive than what it goes for
." — KG
Some high-waisted flare pants
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.
booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." —C hristina Tahey
A super comfy maxi dress with two slits
Available in sizes XS–XL and a variety of colors/prints.
Promising review:
"I wanted a comfy dress but still wanted to look cute as well. This definitely fits both descriptions. The dress has pockets. I am 5'8" and got the XL. Fits true to size (12–14) and length is good. I have worn with the front tied as well and get compliments each time I wear. The fabric is not see-through and held up well in the wash. It can be dressed up but I choose to wear it casually." — BargainBecky
A wrap dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and a variety of styles.
Promising review
: "Holy moly just buy the dress! I rolled my eyes so many times reading the reviews that said exactly that, but I’ll be darned if they weren’t all 100% right! This is like getting away with wearing a comfy robe in public and looking like a million bucks while doing it.
No exaggeration, I got nine compliments the first time I wore it out, and I only went to the dentist and a sandwich shop. Again, I cannot recommend this dress enough. I’ll be getting another in a different color." — Sassyfrasv
A lightweight velvety tank top
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors.
Promising review
: "I can't believe how great this top is for the price. Not only is it cute, it's also comfortable!
The fabric has a bit of a stretch to it and does not feel heavy at all. So far the quality seems great but only time will tell. I'd highly suggest buying this! I feel like it will become a new staple in my wardrobe.
" — Alison Wildes
A majorly comfortable pair of palazzo pants
Available in sizes XS–XXL, short sizes, and in a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
A breathable and comfy detachable shirt collar
Promising review
: "This is such a great product!! I always get too hot when I wear button ups below my sweatshirts and this is the perfect way to look stylish and put together while also being super comfy.
The straps on the side are adjustable to make it fit just right and it looks like a real shirt! 10/10 would recommend." — Jada Commodore