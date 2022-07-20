Summer shoe trends tend to skew breezy and open-toed. Sandals and slides reign supreme, which makes sense when the weather is hot and sticky. But sometimes, your little toes just need a bit more coverage. Enter the summer cowboy boot. Whether you’re partaking in an activity that requires more coverage or simply want to mix up your look, a summer boot is a statement shoe that looks great with a sundress or some cool shorts and an easy tee.

This Western-style shoe has been spotted on some of our fave influencers and celebs, like Emma Chamberlain, Emily Ratajkowski and others, making it the sandal alternative of the season. In general, cowboy boots are a pretty significant financial investment — the result of high-quality materials like leather and attention to small details like stitching. Luckily, the timelessness of the style makes dropping a chunk of change on a truly chic pair of cowboy boots a solid investment in our books.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the cutest, most versatile and wearable cowboy boots we could find. You might be surprised to find that this nostalgic American style is just the addition your closet needs.