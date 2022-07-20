Shopping

Timeless And Surprisingly Trendy Cowboy Boots For Women

Get them from popular brands retailers like Free People, Urban Outfitters, Steve Madden, Amazon and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=cowboyboots-lourdesuribe-072022-62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmezcalero-mezcal-boot-N3275.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mescalero boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-14519783?sid=cowboyboots-lourdesuribe-072022-62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmezcalero-mezcal-boot-N3275.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Mescalero boots</a> at Madewell, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=cowboyboots-lourdesuribe-072022-62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fsteve-madden-lasso-cowboy-boot%3FinventoryCountry%3DUS%26color%3D030%26size%3DW%25208.5%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6q4l3b6%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw5s6WBhA4EiwACGncZaPg18KOEwAvkLHT-r2KSt53CLcGfu3pYrt3vut1G0kB3pV2h6mnzRoC808QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Steve Madden boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=cowboyboots-lourdesuribe-072022-62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fsteve-madden-lasso-cowboy-boot%3FinventoryCountry%3DUS%26color%3D030%26size%3DW%25208.5%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6q4l3b6%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjw5s6WBhA4EiwACGncZaPg18KOEwAvkLHT-r2KSt53CLcGfu3pYrt3vut1G0kB3pV2h6mnzRoC808QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Steve Madden boots</a> at Urban Outfitters and <a href="https://asos.bbgqo9.net/c/2706071/755404/10982?subId1=cowboyboots-lourdesuribe-072022-62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fpublic-desire%2Fpublic-desire-howdy-western-boots-in-metallic-mix%2Fprd%2F201608688" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Public Desire boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://asos.bbgqo9.net/c/2706071/755404/10982?subId1=cowboyboots-lourdesuribe-072022-62d5703ae4b008a2d03ca0ee&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fpublic-desire%2Fpublic-desire-howdy-western-boots-in-metallic-mix%2Fprd%2F201608688" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Public Desire boots</a> at ASOS.
Madewell, Urban Outfitters, ASOS
Mescalero boots at Madewell, Steve Madden boots at Urban Outfitters and Public Desire boots at ASOS.

Summer shoe trends tend to skew breezy and open-toed. Sandals and slides reign supreme, which makes sense when the weather is hot and sticky. But sometimes, your little toes just need a bit more coverage. Enter the summer cowboy boot. Whether you’re partaking in an activity that requires more coverage or simply want to mix up your look, a summer boot is a statement shoe that looks great with a sundress or some cool shorts and an easy tee.

This Western-style shoe has been spotted on some of our fave influencers and celebs, like Emma Chamberlain, Emily Ratajkowski and others, making it the sandal alternative of the season. In general, cowboy boots are a pretty significant financial investment — the result of high-quality materials like leather and attention to small details like stitching. Luckily, the timelessness of the style makes dropping a chunk of change on a truly chic pair of cowboy boots a solid investment in our books.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the cutest, most versatile and wearable cowboy boots we could find. You might be surprised to find that this nostalgic American style is just the addition your closet needs.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Universal Thread Shana cowboy boots
Available in two colors, these jaunty and cool cowboy boots are ankle height, which is a great alternative for those who want more breathing room in the leg area. They have a two-inch block heel, zipper closure and a memory foam insole, making them as comfortable as they are good-looking.
$39.99 at Target
2
Free People
Free People Roundhouse stitch boots
How cool are these boho-style low-heeled cowboy boots from Free People? This dreamy shoe is made of oh-so-soft leather and meticulously adorned with embroidery. It has a relaxed fit and hits mid-calf for an easy, casual summer look.
$348 at Free People
3
Urban Outfitters
Steve Madden Lasso cowboy boot
Available in green or black, this knee-high western Steve Madden boot is set to become your next wardrobe staple. It has intricate whipstitch details that give the boots an elegant and timeless look, making the significant investment worth it.
$249 at Urban Outfitters
4
Madewell
Mescalero Mezcal boot
Available in black or white, these distressed boots from Mescalero are part of Madewell Marketplace, so make note of the fact that they can’t be returned in stores. These stunning boots make a statement without being over the top, adding a hint of the southwest to any ensemble. They’re devastatingly chic with delicate yet bold stitching.
$275 at Madewell
5
Dolls Kill
dELiA*s by Dolls Kill Free Luv Nation colorblock cowboy boots
These color block vegan leather cowboy boots are perfect for those looking for a cruelty-free option. They’re vivid and eye-catching, making them a great compliment to a more neutral look. Everyone needs a good statement shoe, and this one fits the bill perfectly.
$115 at Dolls Kill
6
ASOS
Public Desire Howdy Western boots in metallic mix
How fun are these glammy boots at ASOS? The metallic sheen adds an element of pizzazz to a party vibe that doesn't take itself too seriously. They have a color block design, pull tabs to get your feet in quickly and easily, pointed toes and a two-inch block heel that is comfy to walk (or dance) in all night long.
$62.99 at ASOS
7
Amazon
Coconuts By Matisse Gaucho boot
These popular boots on Amazon come in seven neutral colors that will go with just about every aesthetic, adding a hint of country to even the toughest city slicker look. They have a traditional stacked heel that is comfortable, durable and looks much more expensive than it is.
$49.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Dagget boot
Available in 10 different colors, this flirty boot by Jeffrey Campbell is as chic as it gets. It features classic Western-inspired stitching, side pull tabs and a pointed toe. Keep it simple with a neutral shade or go bold with a vivid lime green hue or cow print.
$270 at Revolve
9
Amazon
Hisea cowboy boots
Available in four different colors, these cowboy boots are classic. They have traditional western embroidery from the shaft to the foot of the boot, a snip toe and iconic wooden heel made comfortable and safe with a rubber sole. Made of synthetic leather, they're soft, durable and, best of all, affordable.
$43.99+ at Amazon
10
Ranch Road Boots
Ranch Road Boots Hibiscus Desert Cognac boots
Get an authentic and vintage-style look with these sweet shoes from Ranch Road Boots. They have a classic silhouette that is slightly updated with a square-ish toe and block heel. The boots feature a lovely Saguaro desert night design that is both sophisticated and rustic.
$598 at Ranch Road Boots
11
Amazon
Charles Albert cowboy boot
Available in nine colors, these classic boots are simple yet deceptively cool. They are easy to throw on and pair with anything from jeans to a shirt or a flirty sundress. They’re the perfect boot for those days when you just don’t know how to kick your outfit up a notch.
$34.95 at Amazon
12
Vionic
Vionic Sienna boot
If you can't quite commit to a full cowboy boot look but want to capture a hint of the aesthetic, check out Vionic's Sienna boot. It's made with soft, seam-sealed waterproof nubuck that looks as rustic and timeless as the materials used for a western boot. It has an interior zipper, buckle detail and comfortable block heel.
$179.95 at Vionic
Merrell Moab 2 mid waterproof hiking boot

The Best Hiking Shoes, According To Real Hikers

Popular in the Community

shoppingWomenStyleShoesboots

MORE IN LIFE

Travel

Flying Is A Nightmare Right Now. These 12 Tips Can Help Make It Easier.

Work/Life

9 Questions Job Candidates Should Never, Ever Be Asked In Interviews

Wellness

So THAT’S Why Some People Have More Earwax Than Others

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Jane Austen Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

Here’s How The Happiest Couples Split Up Household Chores

Wellness

4 Tips For Exercising When Your Asthma Gets In The Way

Shopping

29 Things You’ll Get Plenty Of Use Out Of

Home & Living

This New Horror Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Parenting

Worried About Grooming? Teaching Kids Comprehensive Sex Ed Could Help.

Shopping

The Ergonomic Baby Carrier That’s Blowing Up On TikTok Is Pediatrician-Approved

Shopping

Small Home Decor For An Instant Visual Boost

Food & Drink

The Drug- And Alcohol-Fueled Lifestyle Of Chefs: How Does One Escape?

Shopping

Flex Your Green Thumb With 25 Items That Make Gardening So Much Easier

Shopping

The Cutest Maternity Swimwear For Moms-To-Be

Shopping

We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 28 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Shopping

This Magic Garden Hose Will Be The Best $35 You'll Spend This Summer

Shopping

If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Shopping

47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

Travel

15 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Tulum

Wellness

New Study Reveals The Ages When Drinking May Be The Most Damaging

Style & Beauty

Does Shaving Make Your Hair Grow Back Faster? Experts Unpack 10 Popular Myths.

Shopping

29 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

Shopping

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

Travel

6 Must-Do Safety Checks When You Get To Your Airbnb

Shopping

Feeling Prime Day FOMO? Amazon Has More Deals Right Now

Relationships

10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships

Food & Drink

Experts Share Tips That Prove We've All Been Packing Coolers Wrong

Shopping

23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples Do When They Feel Disconnected

Shopping

Listen Up! These Are The Best Speaker Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Shopping

Epic Prime Day Deals To Spruce Up Your Home

Shopping

Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A 'So-So' Marriage

Work/Life

5 Signs You're Being Undervalued At Work, And What To Do About It