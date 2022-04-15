Shopping

Much like circus tent-style maternity dresses, hideously utilitarian diaper bags are a thing of the past. They now have high-end style construction, and even major fashion houses like Burberry include diaper bags in their handbag lines. Everyone is getting wise to the knowledge that even the most basic, sensible items don’t have to sacrifice form for function.

Obviously, a diaper bag has to be extremely practical. It needs to be roomy enough to hold all of your baby’s essentials like diapers, a little changing pad, wipes, bottles, toys, books and more, with easy to access pockets and zippers that help keep things organized and neat. The last thing you want is to be digging around in a bag looking for keys or a wallet while your little one cries. It also helps when the bag is made of durable and waterproof materials, because spills happen, playgrounds are dirty, and cutie babies have grubby little hands. Fabric that can be easily wiped down is an absolute must.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t also be attractive as well! There are plenty of diaper bags that look like everyday trendy bags, hiding the more serviceable details in plain sight.

Whether you need a tote-style diaper bag, prefer the comfort of backpack or are dead-set on snagging a designer beauty, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up gorgeous, stylish diaper bags, some of which just happen to be regular bags that work beautifully as diaper bags, and others that were crafted specifically for kids. You won’t need to sacrifice your personal style for function with these gorgeous diaper bags.

1
Maisonette
A Caraa baby tote
The ultra-light design of this Caraa tote makes it as comfy and cloud-like as can be. It's encased in waterproof nylon and features ample pockets to stash away all of baby's goodies. You can wear it as a tote, as a crossbody or clip it onto your stroller. It's a chic alternative to everyday diaper bags.
Get it from Maisonette for $250.
2
Storq
A Storq carryall
This massive tote is perfect for someone who loves the look of a classic carryall. It's made of thick, sturdy cotton canvas and lined with wipeable rip-stop nylon. Two different sets of handles make for easy carrying, and six pockets help you stay organized no matter how much you're hauling around.
Get it from Storq for $148.
3
Maisonette
A 7am Enfant puffy backpack
It doesn't get much cooler than this lightweight, machine-washable 7am Enfant backpack. It has seven interior pockets, three exterior pockets, a laptop sleeve, a suitcase handle, two easy-grab handles, adjustable padded shoulder straps, a fleece-lined cushioned changing pad, stroller snaps and a zippered wallet pocket.
Get it from Maisonette for $95.
4
Hatch
A Hatch (anti) diaper bag
Hatch's navy tote is giving us serious Longchamp vibes. It's easy to clean and comes with a changing mat and three clutches so you can stay neatly organized. It's also got a flat base so it stays standing when you set it down and a removable shoulder strap.
Get it from Hatch for $119.20.
5
Nordstrom
A Burberry flap diaper bag
If your heart is set on a designer diaper bag, then you have to check out this oh-so-swinging-London option from Burberry. Featuring the brand's signature pattern, this roomy, spacious nylon bag includes a handy magnetic snap closure on the flap, a removable and adjustable crossbody snap, stroller clips, exterior bottle pockets, interior wall pockets and a changing pad.
Get it from Nordstrom for $1,250.
6
Lululemon
A Lululemon side-cinch bag
This kicky bag has all the qualifications for a diaper bag, despite not being designed specifically for that purpose. It's wide and roomy but flexible, so it can easily be stuffed in the bottom of a stroller, and it's made of water-resistant fabric so you can keep it clean with ease. It has both interior and exterior pockets and an easy closure so you can grab what you need quickly and seamlessly.
Get it from Lululemon for $58.
7
Maisonette
A bright Babymoov backpack
Made of high-quality, water-repellent fabric, this durable backpack is as cute as they come. it has an external front pocket with a removable thick changing mat, additional storage sleeves and a translucent compartment for changing essentials. It has an extra-large insulated compartment and extendable top, so you can pack everything you need for a long day out on the town.
Get it from Maisonette for $71.99.
8
Nordstrom
A Storksak leather convertible bag
The beautiful pebbled leather of this Storksak bag really elevates the entire aesthetic. It is designed with heaps of storage and organizational features including a top carry handle, adjustable straps, large internal pockets, a zip pocket, an insulated bottle compartment and more. It comes with a machine-washable changing pad and concealed pockets for diapers and wipes.
Get it from Nordstrom for $260.
9
Louis Vuitton
An iconic Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag
It doesn't get much more luxurious than using a classic Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag as a diaper bag, Kardashian-style. If you're dying to make this dream a reality, then it's time to start scouring eBay. There are quite a few options that still require a splurge but aren't quite as expensive as buying one new, but it's still an investment.
Get it from eBay starting at $525.
10
Nordstrom
A Fawn faux leather diaper bag
Made of faux leather, Fawn's diaper bag has multiple carrying options and an easy-to-clean texture. It's just as useful as a diaper bag as it is for commuting to work. It has pockets for bottles, diapers, laptops and more. It's as beautiful as it is useful.
Get it from Nordstrom for $179.99.
11
Maisonette
A Parker Baby Co. backpack
This easy, functional neutral backpack from Parker Baby Co. is made of high-quality vegan leather, poly and nylon. It has over 10 pockets including insulated bottle pockets, mesh organizer pockets for diapers and wipes, a padded laptop sleeve and more. It also comes with a changing pad and stroller hooks to make life easy.
Get it from Maisonette for $80.
12
Net-a-Porter
A Chloe cotton-canvas tote
This deep Chloe tote is as chic as they come. It's made of sturdy cotton-canvas, making it an unexpectedly perfect diaper bag. It has plenty of room for all your baby's items and more, easily replacing your traditional diaper bag this spring and summer. If you're looking to splurge, this is it.
Get it from Net-a-Porter for $1,050.
13
Maisonette
A TwelveLittle satchel-style diaper bag
We can't get enough of this gorgeous TwelveLittle vegan leather bag. It's purposely designed to look and feel like a fashion bag, while staying true to the necessary components that make a diaper bag functional. It has plenty of interior and exterior pockets, a changing pad and wipes case and can be worn crossbody or carried by the handles.
Get it from Maisonette for $149.
14
Amazon
A Ruvalino backpack diaper bag
Ruvalino's backpack is exceptionally popular on Amazon, and with good reason. Along with a relatively low price point, it boasts two big zipper compartments and 16 pockets, including a padded laptop pocket, mesh pocket organizers and more. The extra-wide opening and dual zippers make it easy to get what you need, and the thick, padded shoulder straps mean it can be comfortably used as a backpack or handbag as well as hung from the stroller.
Get it from Amazon starting at $33.99.
15
Nordstrom
A Herschel Supply Co. diaper bag
Herschel's diaper bag is perfect for anyone looking for a lightweight, discreet and low-profile option. It is made of durable canvas with snap-down sides that provide extra packing space in the interior. It has adjustable convertible straps, pockets and its own changing pad.
Get it from Nordstrom for $109.99.
