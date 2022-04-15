Nordstrom, Maisonette A Storksak bag at Nordstrom, Parker Baby Co. backpack from Maisonette and a TwelveLittle bag from Maisonette.

Much like circus tent-style maternity dresses, hideously utilitarian diaper bags are a thing of the past. They now have high-end style construction, and even major fashion houses like Burberry include diaper bags in their handbag lines. Everyone is getting wise to the knowledge that even the most basic, sensible items don’t have to sacrifice form for function.

Obviously, a diaper bag has to be extremely practical. It needs to be roomy enough to hold all of your baby’s essentials like diapers, a little changing pad, wipes, bottles, toys, books and more, with easy to access pockets and zippers that help keep things organized and neat. The last thing you want is to be digging around in a bag looking for keys or a wallet while your little one cries. It also helps when the bag is made of durable and waterproof materials, because spills happen, playgrounds are dirty, and cutie babies have grubby little hands. Fabric that can be easily wiped down is an absolute must.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t also be attractive as well! There are plenty of diaper bags that look like everyday trendy bags, hiding the more serviceable details in plain sight.

Whether you need a tote-style diaper bag, prefer the comfort of backpack or are dead-set on snagging a designer beauty, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up gorgeous, stylish diaper bags, some of which just happen to be regular bags that work beautifully as diaper bags, and others that were crafted specifically for kids. You won’t need to sacrifice your personal style for function with these gorgeous diaper bags.