A vintage cocktail dress that's simply too cute to say no to. The vintage sleeves and ruffled design give this piece a stylish and elegant look.
A midi evening dress with three-quarter sleeves so you can feel elegant and cozy all wedding season long.
A high-low V-neck dress to emphasize your killer twirls on the dance floor but still let your legs breathe so you can dance the night away.
A belted bodycon
Available in sizes L–5X and in 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this dress! The material doesn’t feel cheap it feels heavier than you’d think but was comfortable.
I got many compliments on this dress and I just paired them with some old navy leopard print block heels." — Erika W.
A printed maxi dress with a gorgeous floral pattern
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 49 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress could not be more perfect if it tried! It is flowy and has lots of fabric to make it look expensive. Also, it is the most comfortable dress I own.
I plan on buy every color!" — Megan
A long-sleeve ruffle dress
Available in sizes XS-XL and in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"OBSESSED with the fit of this dress. Perfect for transitioning from summer to fall and a great length! I’m a teacher and it is perfect for work." — Ashley Moose
A belted maxi dress
Available in sizes XXL-4X.
Promising review:
"LOVE THIS DRESS!! The fabric isn’t cotton but feels nice and breezy. The green color is so romantic and lovely. I am ordering in every color. Can’t say enough good things!" — H. Jones
A swing dress with pockets
Available in sizes M–XXL and in 18 colors.
Promising review:
"AMAZING. I will go to my grave swearing it. I can't tell you how awesome it is to have a comfy cotton dress with pockets...and not only that but pockets that are big enough to actually put something in them bigger than some lip balm.
I love the cold shoulder, too. If you're like me, and you want a little something extra than just a tank dress, this is perfect in giving that extra flair. Buy this dress. You will not regret it." — Sarah
A long-sleeve knit dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"The dress is a good material and the perfect length. I love that you can adjust the tie to be as tight or loose as needed. Since the ends of the sleeves are super stretchy you can tuck them up like I did OR wear them all the way down too.
Got soo many compliments on the dress and even had a girlfriend ask for the link to buy. It says dry clean recommended, but I washed it alone on gentle cycle and then air-dried it and it did just fine." — Ashley Delgado
A split A-line dress
Available in sizes L–4XL and in 25 colors.
Promising review:
"Never before have I ever gasped when I've tried a dress on before, but I did with this dress. The pictures don't do it justice. The material is soft and very lightweight. I love the slits on both sides of the dress, it makes the dress feel modest but you can be sexy when you want to be.
All in all, I absolutely love this dress and plan to buy more colors!" — Tracisgoodfellow
A pleated dress
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"If you are thinking about getting this dress, let me help you. GET IT!!! This dress is an eye-catching sexy little number. I wore it to a wedding and got SO MANY compliments. The color green is so pretty and classy.
It's thin so if it will be cold, make sure to wear a jacket. The fabric is so flowy and compliments the curvey women just right. I hope this helped. And I will be ordering in another color! LOVE THIS DRESS!" — Taffy Cooper
A floral maxi dress
Available in sizes 14–26 and in 26 colors.
Promising review:
"Honestly, I never leave reviews because it takes too long to type them on my iPad or iPhone. With that being said, I HAD to for this dress. I now own three of them in different prints. I seriously love them so much. They are so comfortable and airy and don’t squeeze your arms either. I love the pockets, they are awesome!!
For anyone who is plus-sized, this is a great maxi dress. You can wear it casual or accessorize and wear it for dressing up a bit. You will not be disappointed. I’ve washed them several times and the color holds as does the stitching. This is a quality product and shipping was the same day! LOVE IT!!" — T. Powell
A mermaid cocktail dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors.
Promising review:
"Blown away!! Felt amazing in this dress. It fits like a glove with excellent length. Wore it to a wedding and it was a complete hit." — Gizmo
A high-low V-neck dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 45 colors.
Promising review:
"I really love this dress and I was so happy that it is available in long sleeves! I went to a wedding on the East Coast and it was still pretty chilly at night so the sleeves were great and I didn’t have to keep messing with a shall or jacket all night.
I wash it in the machine but hang it to dry, seems like the type of material that might tighten up too much in a hot dryer. I will buy this in short sleeves and different prints for the summer. Also, super nice for dancing with a split hi-low effect!
" — Angelique Mason
An elegant pencil dress
Available in sizes XL–4X and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! The material is stretchy and soft! It fit my body so well! I love the color and the style! I got so many compliments - I plan on taking good care of it so it can’t last." — LadyMillie123
A V-neck dress that boasts comfort and style
Available in sizes S–3X and in 37 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress was perfect for a recent wedding we attended! It was extremely comfortable.
I am really happy with how quickly this dress shipped. I was avoiding finding a dress until the last minute, so OUGES came in clutch with a cute, comfy, and well-fitting dress." — TheTeacherMama_
A cocktail swing dress
Available in sizes 14–28 and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"I really like this dress. I wore it to a wedding and received many compliments. The color is beautiful. The fabric and lace seem to be high quality.
The dress doesn't poof out like in the picture but probably could with a petticoat. The chest is a bit revealing so I used a safety pin to be more modest. It could have been worn without a pin, comfortably. I would highly recommend this item. It fits true to size." — Arizona Mermaid
An evening maxi dress
Available in sizes 10–26 and in 19 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is GORGEOUS! It’s comfortable and flowy. I can walk comfortably and without tripping on the hem in 3” heels. The navy blue is true. It’s deep and rich. I can’t wait to wear this to officiate my BFFs wedding!" — SDWheeler
A pleated swing dress
Available in sizes L–4X and in 21 colors,
Promising review:
"This is my new favorite dress! The material is a breathable t-shirt type that is very soft to the touch, and it's light and thin without being TOO thin. I feel like I'm in jammies all day, it's so comfortable! The colors are even more vibrant than the stock photo." — Billie
A short-sleeve bodycon with a deep V-neck
Available in sizes XL–4XL and in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"Purchased this for a wedding guest outfit and it worked perfectly with the outfit I planned. After three other dresses didn’t work out, I was so relieved to get this one. Very comfortable." — Cassy56
A high-waisted A-line dress
Available in sizes S–XL and in 31 colors.
Promising review:
"I just wore this dress in green to a bridal shower and received a ton of compliments. This dress is stretchy and fits my shoulders and waist perfectly.
If you are a little on the smaller chest size, I recommend sizing down one size, or being ready with a safety pin! Worth it for the price." — Carly Gittler
A halter-neck dress with an optional belt
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 28 colors.
Promising review:
"This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. The dress is well made and SOFT. It’s also has a slip underneath, which is awesome, no fear of undies showing! The waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without.
I was a tad worried about the strength in the halter strap stitching when ordering, but my fears were unfounded as it is well made and strong. Love my new dress and now I need this dress in other colors." — MsMGR
A midi evening dress with three-quarter sleeves
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 30 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this dress for a wedding. The wedding was listed as casual and I felt that this dress was perfect! Love the pockets and the fabric was nice and soft.
It has a nice neckline and got many compliments on the dress!!" — K. Nadeau
A lace maxi dress
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is gorgeous!! I could tell the quality and that I was going to love it from the first moment I held it in my hands. The lace and weight and design of it, it just doesn't have a cheap feel to it at all!
Perfect length. Just reaches the tops of my feet. Very bohemian yet vintage feel." — Sara
A floral print dress
Available in sizes 1X–4X and in six colors).
Promising review:
"This dress has such beautiful bold colors. It fits perfectly as expected for the size. I wore this dress to my graduation and got lots of compliments. Love it!" — Angie
A gorgeous double V-neck gown
Available in sizes 14–26 and in 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This dress was for my best friend's wedding, and I was impressed
, once we steamed out a few wrinkles, it was ready to go. It was very nice and made well, no loose strings or janky zippers.
I am 6 feet tall and fairly busty, but the dress came to the top of my feet, and fit very well, so it was plenty long. And for the price, you really can’t go wrong, glad we picked this one." — Big Red
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors.
Promising review:
"Pleasantly surprised with this maxi dress. The material is super soft, the length is great and I love how versatile it is. Can be dressed up for a nice dinner or dressed down for running errands.
I think this is going to be a staple." — Vanessa
A casual pleated dress
Available in sizes S–3X, in 30 colors, and in long sleeve or short sleeve.
Promising review:
"Wore this dress for family photos and it was perfect! Super comfortable and easy to dress up with a statement necklace or scarf. I also wore it to work and received many compliments on it." — Jessica S.
A ribbed midi dress with a high neckline
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this dress, it is comfortable, modest, stylish and can be casual or dressed up. Perfect for fall and winter seasons with tights or boots. Love it." — S E Freeman
A classic A-line dress
Available in sizes XS–22 plus and in 33 colors.
Promising review:
"It fits great and is lightweight. It's not super stretchy, but it's stretchy enough to be comfortable. I wore it to a wedding. I love it and I'll be ordering another one in a different color!" — holly10350
And a shift dress with a lace overlay
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I love it! I dressed it up for a wedding & got so many compliments! Loved the look & how it fit!" —Karmesha Darby