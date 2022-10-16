Popular items from this list include:
A distressed denim jacket
Available in sizes XS—XL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"BEST JEAN JACKET EVER! I got a large and it fits perfectly. It’s comfy in the arms and looks so cute! Definitely order it if you are on the fence!" — Lindsey
A pair of waterproof combat boots
Available in sizes 6–11 and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Totally waterproof and super comfy the day you put them on. I have three pairs :). Great for everyday use, especially at the dog park." — Nicki Hojnacki
A utility coat
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors

Promising review:
"I had been looking for a jacket just like this one for a long time. I fits just as I wanted and is made well. I’ve got a lot of compliments on it. I would definitely recommend this jacket. I expect to wear it for many years to come." — Angie
A puffer vest
It's machine-washable. Available in sizes XS—XXL and 12 colors.

Promising review:
"I've been looking for a cute and simple black vest for the fall time for what seems like forever. I found this one and i am so happy i did! It is the perfect vest to dress up or down.
It is fleece lined so it gives you a little extra warmth. I wore it for the first time today and I already received compliments on it.
I'm 5'7 135 lbs and I ordered a small, the fit is great. It falls a little below my hips which is exactly what I've been looking for." — brook
A sweater dress
Available in sizes S—XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"Beautiful sweater dress. Long enough to be worn with or without leggings. Fits and looks as expected. I will be buying two more. Highly recommend." — Tifany Kurtz
An essential V-neck sweater
Available in sizes 3XS—6X and 34 colors.

Promising review:
"What can I say, I love this damn sweater! I knew it was going to fit and look great! The quality is wonderful, it's soft soft, not too thick and not too thin! It is just right! Perfect for the fall and wintertime!
A must-buy!" — Denisha
A pair of suede Chelsea boots
Available in sizes 5—11 and seven colors.
Promising review:
Hands down my FAVORITE boots! They are soooooo comfortable and so stylish.
You can dress them up or dress more casually. Highly recommend, and currently buying other colors too. I usually go between a size 9 and 9.5 and opted for the 9.5 and they fit perfectly. Never have had any pain, I’ve literally worn them outside on concrete for eight hours and they were so comfortable." — Devin
A biker jacket
Available in sizes XL—5X and four colors.

Promising review:
"Love this moto jacket in black jean material. Perfect fit and love this style. Too chic!!!! Love it!!!!" — S Baugh
A pair of overalls
Available in sizes XS—XXL and 26 colors/prints.
Promising review:
"These are by far the most comfortable overalls I’ve ever had! The fit is great, they’re super stretchy, and the color is awesome!
I love the denim look without the heaviness that usually comes with them. Would recommend!
" — 13455
Price:$44.99+
(available in sizes XS—XXL and 26 colors/prints)
An adorable beanie that's fashioned with a removable faux fur pom-pom
*Machine-washable.* Available in 12 colors.

Promising review:
"I am so happy with this hat! It is so stinking cute and will be great for that cold month! The quality is so good, highly recommend!" — Phil
A cozy scarf
Available in 20 colors.
Promising review:
"A beautiful scarf at an amazing price. These scarves are a must have item.
Also; they are a GO-TO item, to quickly dress up any outfit or make an outfit go from dull to eye catching! I get compliments on these scarves every time I wear them.
I started out with two & now I have nearly every one they sale! You will not regret this purchase!
" — pat
A knit cardigan
Promising review:
"So comfy and cozy. Very cute. I wear it all the time and I get so many compliments. It's true to the color. I just love it. It's a great sweater to wear when it's cool out and you want to be warm bit still be cute." — Brittany
A suede mini skirt
Available in sizes S—XL and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Literally the cutest skirt I've ever had. Fits so comfortably and its SO SOFT. Will definitely buy another color soon!" —Guissel
A corduroy jacket
Available in sizes S—XXL and 12 colors.
Promising review:
"It fit just perfect. I am IN LOVE. May need another color!" — Charlotte Parks
A knit skirt
Available in sizes XS—XL and 22 colors.
Promising review:
"Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy and the ribbed pattern is very cute. The color is beautiful as well." — Amylia Coover
A wool brim hat
Available in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"This hat is super cute!
Exceeded my expectations and is a very good quality hat. It is wool so I plan to wear more in autumn.
10/10 and may buy another color soon! I have a pretty big head and this fit comfortably although it does have straps to tighten/loosen." — Lauren Lue
A maxi, boho-chic dress
Available in sizes 14—28 and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely stunning! When I wear it, I get compliments on this dress everywhere I go." — ABgreen
A plaid blazer
Available in sizes XS—L and 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I wasn’t sure what to expect of the quality at this price, I was pleasantly surprised! The colors are beautiful, the structure and fit are perfect and the liner is amazing. This jacket looks expensive!
" — Christyb
A set of four braided headbands
Available in four color combinations.
Promising review:
"Made well and super soft and comfortable!!" —Corinna Delgado
A striped, knit sweater
Available in S—3XL and 20 colors.

Promising review:
"Love the button design on one shoulder! Great fit and good length. Super bright red color as I wanted. Great for leisure and work. Warm and soft. Totally love it!" — ZZXYZ
A pair of slip-on sneakers
Available in sizes 6—11 and five colors.
Promising review:
"Super comfortable shoes! Fits true to size. Can be worn all day, chasing kids around. Looks stylish and more expensive than the actual price." — Alan
A stylish wrap dress
Available in sizes S—XL and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"Fabulous, super affordable dress. It is so beautiful. Lightweight, the right cuts and ruffles in the right places. I think I’ll order it in another color." — lwoody
A pair of sunnies
Available in 12 colors.

Promising review:
"I absolutely love these glasses!!!
They aren't too big where they are overpowering. I love them because they never get stuck in my hair and the metal earpieces fit perfectly and comfortably around my ears.
Also, they actually to a great job blocking out the sun, compared to most stylish sunglasses. These are the perfect glasses to make every outfit look amazing, keep in the car, or wear everyday!
Definitely my favorite sunglasses!!" — Sam Saile
A pair of high-waisted trousers
Available in three colors and in sizes XS–XXL.
Promising review:
"I love these slacks. The wool is very soft.
They look like they are made for me. I am 5’4” and weigh 138 lbs. I bought a M because my waist is 29”. I hit the jackpot with these pants.
If they made other colors I would buy more. I highly recommend the product.
" — Sandra Summer-Parks
Price:$44.97
(available in three colors and in sizes XS–XXL)
A handbag
Available in 14 colors.

Promising review:
"I'm so glad I got it! Just structured enough and big enough for phone/wallet and other essentials. Perfect color and style for fall.
Good quality material." — Gabrielle Johnson