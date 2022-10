A puffer vest

It's machine-washable. Available in sizes XS—XXL and 12 colors."I've been looking for a cute and simple black vest for the fall time for what seems like forever. I found this one and i am so happy i did!It is fleece lined so it gives you a little extra warmth.I'm 5'7 135 lbs and I ordered a small, the fit is great. It falls a little below my hips which is exactly what I've been looking for." — brook