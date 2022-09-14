Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous, we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

You don’t often hear the terms “stylish” and “filing cabinets” used in the same sentence. Typically hulking metal furniture used to house bills and birth certificates, filing cabinets are obstructive, squeaky and, all above, ugly.

Advertisement

Or so you thought. They now making good-looking filing cabinets. I mean, really, really, ridiculously good-looking filing cabinets. Office storage that looks like luxury furniture that you’ll be happy to have in your home.

Whether you’re upgrading your work-from-home space or just need to bring some order to your papers, we’ve rounded up a selection of eye-catching and chic filing cabinets that you’ll swoon over. While we can’t guarantee they’ll make work any more enjoyable, we’re pretty sure you’ll like storing all your letters and documents in these dazzling drawers.

We’ve also given the dimensions of every item listed, so you can see what fits best in your space. Some have wheels, some have hidden drawers and some have a mix of vertical and horizontal storage. All of them are so pretty, you’ll forget that they’re meant for holding all your boring papers.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.