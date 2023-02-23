Aerie

Or a pair of high-waisted crossover Aerie leggings that have taken the internet by storm

And these are my other go-to travel leggings!! There are four big reasons why I love these leggings so much: 1. The fabric is uber soft and offers the perfect amount of thickness (no seeing through to your underwear here!) 2. They offer short lengths, which is a godsend for my 5'1" body! I hate when leggings bunch up at the bottom, and these hit at the perfect length right above my ankle. 3. THE POCKETS!! Yes, I love my Lululemon Aligns (see above lol) but none of mine have any pockets, which presents a problem when I need to access my phone often during a travel day. I own other leggings that have pockets way down the leg, which inevitably weighs me down and makes me feel like my leggings are gonna come rolling down, but these have two pockets high up on your leg (where pockets are supposed to be!!) And finally, 4. The price! Because of how affordable they are, you can treat yourself to more than just one pair so you can always have a travel outfit at the ready.

