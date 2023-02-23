Popular items from this list:
A pair of iconic Lululemon Align yoga leggings
If someone told me "you could only wear one pair of pants on planes for the rest of your life," I'd pick these leggings in a heartbeat. I have five pairs of them, and for every single flight I've been on for the past six years, I've worn these with a sweatshirt or oversized sweater, most recently on a eight-hour overnight flight to Naples, Italy. They feel like you're wearing nothing (in the best way possible) while also offering great compression that doesn't show any lumps or bumps. The high waistband also offers great comfort and very rarely ever rolls down, which means no awkward adjusting while you're packed into an economy seat. There's a reason people rave about them despite their high price point — they're just that good. Trust me — I've literally put the miles in.
Or a pair of high-waisted crossover Aerie leggings that have taken the internet by storm
And these are my other go-to travel leggings!! There are four big reasons why I love these leggings so much: 1. The fabric is uber soft and offers the perfect amount of thickness (no seeing through to your underwear here!) 2. They offer short lengths, which is a godsend for my 5'1" body! I hate when leggings bunch up at the bottom, and these hit at the perfect length right above my ankle. 3. THE POCKETS!! Yes, I love my Lululemon Aligns (see above lol) but none of mine have any pockets, which presents a problem when I need to access my phone often during a travel day. I own other leggings that have pockets way down the leg, which inevitably weighs me down and makes me feel like my leggings are gonna come rolling down, but these have two pockets high up on your leg (where pockets are supposed to be!!) And finally, 4. The price! Because of how affordable they are, you can treat yourself to more than just one pair so you can always have a travel outfit at the ready.
A wireless lounge bra
I'm a firm believer that everyone with boobs needs a good travel bra (aka this one). Before owning this, I used to wear sports bras on flights because I didn't want any underwire digging into me, but sometimes the sports bras were almost too supportive and make me uncomfortable. This was exactly what I was looking for: breathable, offers, just enough support without constricting you, and has adjustable straps that don't dig into your shoulders. After all, you're probably going to be sleeping in this bra on a long flight, so you're going to want to be as comfortable as possible.
A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
Some sweater pants if you're someone who loves the feeling of a cozy sweater
Promising review
: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such and awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
A matching set because you should never have to sacrifice style for comfort
Promising reviews:
"Great fit, comfortable for traveling. Wore them on a 6-hour plane trip.
Washed up great! Love the style and look." —the.barlow.house
"I’m traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki colored set in long sleeve and can I just say WOW! I wasn’t expecting much since clothes online are hit or miss but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped but not too much. The pants are super cute and have a jogger ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings it all together and makes it look very elevated.
I’m considering buying it in other colors as well." —Chelsea Burgess
Or an equally comfy fuchsia hoodie and sweatpants set if you like to stand out from the crowd
Rebdolls
is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in Harlem, NY that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
A versatile knit pullover and shorts set
Promising reviews:
"I adore this set! I brought two and I need more. It's the perfect lounge wear set for the cooler months. Plus, you get to look cute around the house." —IamMckenzieRose"I bought this as my travel outfit for the plane on vacation and loved it!
I ended up getting an XL because I don't typically wear cropped shirts so I just wasn't sure what I needed. I probably could have gone with a L but the XL was a little loose and perfect for the plane." —Katelyn Marchase
A pair of cuffed sweatpants to give some structure to your travel outfit
Promising review:
"I love them so much, I bought 3 more pairs in different colors. I'm obsessed. I live in these. Perfect for literally everything. Gym/grocery store/wearing all day inside/running errands etc. I bought them for plane rides, best decision ever. Best pants to wear on plane.
They are so soft and lightweight, but not too hot or cold. They're amazing." —Lacy Soares
A waffle-knit shirt
Promising review:
"This top is adorable and so comfy. I can wear it as a shirt or as a jacket over a T-shirt with jeans or leggings. I liked it so well I bought another color. I ordered a size down the second time. You can’t go wrong with this one!" —Kathy S.
Or this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit many reviewers say might just be the most comfortable thing they own
Promising review:
"Cute and comfy — perfect for travel!
I found this on a list of BuzzFeed must-have products and it didn’t disappoint! I bought the off-the-shoulder long-sleeve for plane rides and the strappy tank version for vacations to warmer climates and they both are perfect! I love that I can dress them up or down with shoes and accessories." —Asktip
A pair of sweatpants with a wide leg cropped design
Promising review:
"These were the perfect pants, coupled with the 50/50 half-zip sweatshirt
, for a 20-hour plane ride in style.
They looked great and put together, but they were also super cozy. I received loads of compliments! They seemed to run a little smaller than my usual GC attire. I would definitely recommend!" —Jessica P.
A crewneck sweater if you love wearing leggings on a long flight
Promising reviews:
"This is a great loose-fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
"New staple. This sweater is my new travel uniform.
It’s good quality and not too heavy. I’m so pleased with this purchase!" —Paige
A basic long-sleeve tee
Promising review:
"This is amazingly comfy and perfect for lounging around or when the weather dips down and you don’t want a super heavy one but don’t want a super light sweater either. The pockets make it even better!" —Tam
A half-zip pullover sweatshirt that gives a touch of sophistication to whatever travel outfit you put together
Promising review:
"This jacket is super soft and after a couple of washes it is still super soft. I wore this jacket for a 14-hour flight and had no issues with it. It was super comfortable and easy to take on and off and it fit great.
I want to buy this in every color but I will restrain myself and enjoy the one I currently own. The color is exactly what is shown in the photo and the style is accurate as well." —Youngmin
A pair of 100% cashmere sweatpants because even luxurious travel deserves to be affordable
And if you want to complete the look, many reviewers recommend pairing it with the cashmere full-zip hoodie
.Promising reviews:
"Life changing! I absolutely LOVE these pants. They are soft, warm, and look great. I was skeptical but decided to try them anyway, and I could not be happier. Buying another pair!" —NAZANIN M.
"These are amazingly cozy pants that go with the shrunken cashmere sweatshirt. Wonderful for traveling or that elevated lounge look." —Kristi H.
A Hanes pullover sweatshirt because a classic is a classic for a reason
Promising review
: "I saw a TikTok that said these sweatshirts were a great deal and comfy plus amazing price. I bought three. They, in fact, are great! They’re thin, which is nice for transitioning from summer into fall. Arms are roomy, and it’s the perfect length." —Meghan H
A go-to onesie
I have a romper I love by this brand (which was founded by a mom and daughter!) and it's great quality and cozy like a well-made sweatshirt. This design even has a flirty keyhole back!Promising review:
"The ultimate travel attire! This romper is so comfy yet stylish for traveling! Cannot wait to wear it again for my upcoming trips to Vancouver! Definitely a staple in my closet and collection!!" —Kalila S.
Tie-dye sweatpants to add a groovy touch to your travel outfit
Promising review:
"Super cute sweatpants! Love them. Bought the matching sweatshirt
as well. Both are slim and not baggy but true to size. Pants are ankle length ok me, just as I wanted." —Amazon customer
A colorful sweater from Aerie because you can truly never have too many oversized sweaters
Reviewers say this is very
oversized. Size down at least one size!Promising review:
"I'm in love with this sweater. I bought both the pink and purple and was thrilled when i put it on. It’s oversized, which I was hoping for. I typically wear a 3x but a xxl usually works perfect because Aerie’s stuff is so oversized. It’s a great length, long enough to cover the butt. I’m also obsessed with the sleeves. The band around the wrist keeps the baggy sleeves up so they aren’t constantly in the way.
The colors are beautiful and the pictures online do a great job showing them accurately. The sweater is heavy enough to be warm but I feel like it’s light enough to wear into spring time. if I had more room in my closet, I'd even buy a few more colors." —Natalie
Culotte-style rib knit pants that are giving a coastal vacation vibe that I am living for
Promising review:
"I love these lounge pants! They wash well and are so comfortable! The softness remains after many washes! My friend saw me in them and immediately ordered two pairs! I travel with them and find myself reaching for them after a long day of preschool work
, due to their comfort and feel! I highly recommend!" —TJK
A teddy coat if you want to feel like you're wearing a blanket but also want to look stylish
Here's BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga
raving about this coat: "My best friend and I both picked up this coat two years ago and have already discussed how excited we are to break them out again now that the weather is colder. It makes me feel like I'm being enveloped in a warm hug — and who doesn't want that?" Promising review:
"It’s meant to have an oversized fit, so I ordered my usual size in shirts and it’s my favorite thing to bring for traveling!
Stay cozy on a winter beach, or feel like you’re in a big soft blanket in the car. :)" —Em
A brushed fleece shacket
Promising review:
"This shacket is adorable, soft, and warm. I’m in Phoenix and I treat this more like a jacket. Perfect for winters here. Great colors too. I purchased in the pink and cream. It has a nice oversized fit." —showard
A lovely pair of linen pants that are airy and breathable
Magic Linen is a family-owned small biz based in Lithuania that, in addition to clothing, makes dreamy linens for the kitchen, bath, and home.
A waffle-knit henley shirt that's basically the Goldilocks of travel fashion
Promising review:
"Great thermal-like top! Bought this for my family trip to Utah. It kept me warm, but also was light enough to wear while the sun was out! I will order more in the future!" —VLove
Or if you're perpetually cold, this oversized sweater for a henley top
Promising review:
"This is my new favorite sweater!!! It is so so so comfortable and fits exactly like I wanted. I have worn it unbuttoned with a lace cami, jeans, and boots for dinner out. I have also worn it over a tank top with leggings around the house. I can’t wait to buy it in other colors!!!" —Nurse Nancee
A fleece-lined hoodie if you like your travel outfits to look outwardly put together
Promising review:
"This has got to be the most comfortable hoodie I have ever owned. It’s like a warm hug.
I can easily fall asleep all snuggled in this. Buy it!!" —Diedree Reynolds
A cool hoodie and joggers set for an effortless look to carry you through delays
Art Care Shop is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based small biz making stylish and comfy "basics" that are actually anything but. Promising review:
"Sooo, I’m obsessed with this. I have it in blue lavender and charcoal now, and both are perfect! The material is so soft and plush and warm (like, impressively high quality), and I love the high-waisted pants!
I don’t remember how I found this shop, but I’m so glad I did. Also — I ended up exchanging sizes, and it was the easiest exchange of my life!
And shipping is always super quick!" —Caroline Morris
A pair of Barefoot Dreams cozy socks because your comfortable travel fashion should extend to your feet as well
Promising review:
"These are so buttery soft and amazing. No complaints. They make a super cute gift as well if you roll them up and put them into a mug!" —Madison M