19 Stylish Coats And Jackets That Reviewers Love

A hooded longline puffer coat

"I absolutely love this coat!! Totally recommend. I was a little worried when they didn't have a large in stock and everyone was saying to size up, but I took the chance, stayed true to size and got the medium. I am 140 lb and 5.4. It fit perfectly! I would have been swimming in a large! I bought this specifically for our trip to Iceland. I wanted something warm, waterproof and longer than waist length.The price is awesome compared to so many other coats I was looking at that didn't have good reviews.It totally is waterproof! I tested this first hand in much rain and waterfall mist. The only issue I noticed is if I didn't zip the pockets up fully, the pocket liners would get wet and then get my thighs wet under the coat. But as long as the zippers were all the way up it wasn't an issue. The main zipper is a little hard to get started sometimes, but once you do get it, it glides all the way up perfectly. It totally DOES FIT IN THE BAG!! It was a two man job that required folding and rolling it like a sleeping bag super slowly to get the air out, but it did fit! Twice! Both the way there and back. :) Overall, maybe the larger sizes of this coat need to size up, but if your anywhere from a small to a large, I don't think its necessary. I would buy this again in a heart beat and definitely think you should buy it if your considering." — Ryan Hoogmoed