19 Stylish Coats And Jackets That Reviewers Love

Because we need to see the proof before we brave the cold.
Cierra Cowan
1
Amazon
A trendy safari-style jacket with a removable hood
Promising review: "Honestly this is my new favorite jacket. It fit me perfectly and I can easily wear a sweatshirt or sweater underneath. Very cute." — Amazon customer

"I absolutely love this jacket and can't wait to wear it! Came super quick, fits perfect with some room for bulkier clothing underneath. No flaws or loose strings as some others indicated. It's a lightweight jacket so definitely not for weather less than probably 50°f (I get cold easy) but super cute and comfortable. I'm currently a M-L depending on fit/cut. This is a perfect fall "pumpkin" color and if you're considering this, just BUY IT! You won't be sorry." — Kim Rector

$38.95 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A quilted bomber jacket to give off vintage vibes
Promising review: "Just buy it now! It’s the perfect catch-all jacket. It is lightweight but still provides a good about of warmth and protection making it perfect for spring and fall. Styles well with everything. I have to stop myself from wearing it everyday, I should probably just buy more colors!" — Amanda
$44.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A faux leather moto jacket
Promising review: "I have been looking for a faux leather Moto jacket for a long time. THIS IS THE ONE.. I am absolutely obsessed with it. It looks and feels and smells like real leather. I love the quilted design on the arm and the long waist belt." — Amazon customer
$46.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A waterproof double-breasted trenchcoat
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE this jacket, you can dress it up or down, the material is great! I got so many compliments. FYI I am normally a large but I ended up needing a medium." — Amazon customer
$49.97 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A faux fur zip-up jacket
Promising review: "People can’t stop touching the coat. They love the color. They love the feel. It’s warm. It’s comfortable. And I love it. Even my middle school daughter will wear it sometimes, and middle schoolers don’t wear coats. (Fads are stupid). Get it. Get four, you won’t regret it." — platinumpocket
$69.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A checkered wool coat
Promising review: "By far my favorite Amazon purchase! Follow the size chart for an accurate fit. Thought this would be a great fall jacket, to my surprise, it is heavier than it appears and very well lined. This coat is too heavy to wear on days where the temps are above 45 degrees Fahrenheit. I receive tons of compliments whenever I wear this coat and will purchase a couple more patterns...My mother has placed one of these coats on her Christmas list this year. Buy the coat!" — J. White
$129.90 at Amazon
7
Anthropologie
A colorful button-up tweed jacket
Promising review: "So adorable, love it! Runs a little large, if you’re in between sizes, go down. I could probably go small but my shoulders I think would be too tight so keeping Medium. Can’t wait til fall and winter to wear it! Thankfully the sleeves are long enough too!" — JJJewels
$268 at Anthropologie
8
amazon.com
A hooded longline puffer coat
Promising review: "I absolutely love this coat!! Totally recommend. I was a little worried when they didn't have a large in stock and everyone was saying to size up, but I took the chance, stayed true to size and got the medium. I am 140 lb and 5.4. It fit perfectly! I would have been swimming in a large! I bought this specifically for our trip to Iceland. I wanted something warm, waterproof and longer than waist length. Best. Purchase. Ever. The price is awesome compared to so many other coats I was looking at that didn't have good reviews. I could wear multiple layers underneath without ever feeling bulky or tight, but ended up shedding layers at times because the coat was so warm by itself and the hood stays on perfectly! It totally is waterproof! I tested this first hand in much rain and waterfall mist. The only issue I noticed is if I didn't zip the pockets up fully, the pocket liners would get wet and then get my thighs wet under the coat. But as long as the zippers were all the way up it wasn't an issue. The main zipper is a little hard to get started sometimes, but once you do get it, it glides all the way up perfectly. It totally DOES FIT IN THE BAG!! It was a two man job that required folding and rolling it like a sleeping bag super slowly to get the air out, but it did fit! Twice! Both the way there and back. :) Overall, maybe the larger sizes of this coat need to size up, but if your anywhere from a small to a large, I don't think its necessary. I would buy this again in a heart beat and definitely think you should buy it if your considering." — Ryan Hoogmoed
$68.80 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A distressed denim jacket
Promising review: "Everything fits as expected. It’s actually one of my favorite jackets. It’s very fashionable too. Worth every penny!" — Lovee.Cassie
$49.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A timelessly elegant Calvin Klein pea coat
Promising review: "Not only did this arrive before expected, it is so expensive looking and the silk interior gives the jacket an extra pop of elegance. Definitely my favorite jacket by far!!! Important to note that this jacket is more for fashion than warmth. But you can layer with sweaters and jackets. I ordered my typical size with Calvin, and it fits perfectly! A little loose in the waist, but I can layer underneath. LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!" — Anonymous
$146.88+ at Amazon
11
Urban Outfitters
A puffer vest with a slightly oversized, boxy fit
Promising review: "My holy grail vest. Looks like a cloud and is sooo puffy and amazing both indoor and outdoors" — Veniceselene


$79 at Urban Outfitters
12
amazon.com
A soft and cozy flannel shacket
Promising review: "I am in love! Shackets are hard to buy because they are often stiff and itchy. This one is amazing. I get lots of compliments. — SSL2
$29.99+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A shiny down parka
Promising review: "Best coat ever. The quality, the color, the feel, the fit — EVERYTHING about this coat is simply amazing. The picture does not give it the justice it deserves. The faux fur around the hood has a silky full feel, and I LOVE IT." — Monique
$76.98+ at Amazon
14
Lululemon
A slim-fit insulated running jacket
Promising review: "Instant makeover. Everyone will compliment you. I wear this 200 days out of 365 days, that says a lot! Love it and can't be without." — piggyall
$198 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
An elegant double-breasted overcoat
Promising review: "I bought this coat when I went to NYC last January. I live in Florida and the weather in NY was in the 20s and 30s and I thought I was going to die because I had no coats to pack. Hence my purchase of this coat and HOLY CRAP IT WAS SO WORTH IT. It has a double-layer skirt on the bottom so it kept my legs surprisingly warm, it has pockets, AND- the best part- the faux-fur portion can be folded and buttoned together to create a sort of scarf. I don't have a picture of that part though. I got a ton of compliments on it, and I felt warm and confident all night long. You know those outfits you put on and all of a sudden you feel like you can run the world if you wanted to? That's this coat. Also I'm 5'3" about 130lbs, typically a six in dresses, and I ordered the small which was perfect. I will say, it does get a little snug in the shoulders so keep that in mind when choosing a size!" — Amazon customer
$79.99+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A unique flowy patchwork trench coat
Promising review: "I saw this light coat and instantly wanted to build my fall/winter wardrobe around it, but worried it would be cheaply made. Well, I was wrong and I am so happy! Well made, beautiful colors, and it fits great (bought a L/XL and am a 5'5" and 165 pounds). This is my signature piece, and I love it!" — Teresa McCoy-Lucas
$53.99 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A cropped corduroy jacket
Promising review: "Absolutely obsessed!! I bought this jacket in XL in both the blue and apricot colors, and I can not recommend it enough!!! Took these on vacation and wore them almost every day with different outfits. It is the perfect amount of lightweight, leaves a little room under for a sweatshirt if you wanted, crops just at the right spot, and is just so stinking cute!" — Toni-ann C
$27.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A open-front fleece jacket
Promising review: "GUYS omg this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes- I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit in 50 degree Fahrenheit weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those "blanket- but make it fashion" pieces HAHA I love it so much. I'm 5'1" and ordered the camel in size s!! I think it was made to be oversized so just order your usual size! Love it!!" — @KATHY_VU
$63.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A sherpa-lined parka
Promising review: "I've lived in Chicago all my life so I'm use to the horrible winter cold, but i'm not a coat person. I usually bundle up with sweaters, but due to my hubby complaining about me not wearing a coat, I decided to order one. At first I wasn't sure so I searched for a couple of months. I came across this coat, after reading the reviews I decided to order. I absolutely love it. It's not bulky, and it's warm enough for Chicago weather. I've gotten so many compliments. Hubby is happy and loves it also. Very stylish, well made, great buy. I ordered the 2XL to be on the safe side. Fits perfect as I usually wear bulky sweaters. No complaints, Love Love Love this coat. Highly recommended." — J. Rios
$114.94+ at Amazon
