19 Stylish Coats And Jackets That Reviewers Love

- A trendy safari-style jacket with a removable hood, plenty of pockets.
- A checkered wool coat that wraps around you like a blanket.
- A hooded longline puffer coat that’s lightweight but super warm, water-resistant, cute, AND packable.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A trendy safari-style jacket with a removable hood
2
A quilted bomber jacket to give off vintage vibes
3
A faux leather moto jacket
Advertisement
4
A waterproof double-breasted trenchcoat
5
A faux fur zip-up jacket
6
A checkered wool coat
Advertisement
7
A colorful button-up tweed jacket
8
A hooded longline puffer coat
9
A distressed denim jacket
Advertisement
10
A timelessly elegant Calvin Klein pea coat
11
A puffer vest with a slightly oversized, boxy fit
12
A soft and cozy flannel shacket
Advertisement
13
A shiny down parka
14
A slim-fit insulated running jacket
15
An elegant double-breasted overcoat
Advertisement
16
A unique flowy patchwork trench coat
17
A cropped corduroy jacket
18
A open-front fleece jacket
Advertisement
19
A sherpa-lined parka