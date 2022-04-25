Shopping
Where To Get Plus-Size Clothes For Men That Are Actually Stylish

BoohooMan, Nordstrom, DXL and other places to get men's big and tall and plus-size clothes.

Staff Writer

An <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensplus-griffinwynne-040822-624f2faee4b0587dee749f26&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoodcounsel.com%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjwl7qSBhD-ARIsACvV1X3xS3Gt-3B0RdyQREHK1Yl7ntHbkiI3DpFqm9LacyddSASWS6owrFYaAl8nEALw_wcB" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" outfit from Good Counsel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624f2faee4b0587dee749f26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=mensplus-griffinwynne-040822-624f2faee4b0587dee749f26&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoodcounsel.com%2F%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQjwl7qSBhD-ARIsACvV1X3xS3Gt-3B0RdyQREHK1Yl7ntHbkiI3DpFqm9LacyddSASWS6owrFYaAl8nEALw_wcB" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> outfit from Good Counsel</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=35719&u1=mensplus-griffinwynne-040822-624f2faee4b0587dee749f26&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-oversized-washed-short-sleeve-sweatshirt-and-shorts-set-with-myst%2Fgrp%2F34984%3Fclr%3Dsunlit-allium%26colourWayId%3D60510223%26cid%3D25997%2323760828" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tie-dye sweatsuit from ASOS" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624f2faee4b0587dee749f26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=35719&u1=mensplus-griffinwynne-040822-624f2faee4b0587dee749f26&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-oversized-washed-short-sleeve-sweatshirt-and-shorts-set-with-myst%2Fgrp%2F34984%3Fclr%3Dsunlit-allium%26colourWayId%3D60510223%26cid%3D25997%2323760828" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">tie-dye sweatsuit from ASOS</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=mensplus-griffinwynne-040822-624f2faee4b0587dee749f26&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmen-s-standard-fit-novelty-flannel-goodfellow-co%2F-%2FA-83178337%3Fpreselect%3D83174487%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="button-up from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624f2faee4b0587dee749f26" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=mensplus-griffinwynne-040822-624f2faee4b0587dee749f26&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmen-s-standard-fit-novelty-flannel-goodfellow-co%2F-%2FA-83178337%3Fpreselect%3D83174487%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">button-up from Target</a>.
Finding stylish men’s clothes in a wide size range is harder than finding a parking spot at a busy Trader Joe’s. When you find something in your size, it’s likely gray and shapeless. And on the small chance that you do find something in a color, it’s likely made from stretchy sports material or covered in superhero graphics.

While stretchy gray clothes are universal and comfortable, everyone deserves access to a wide variety of styles and patterns. So if you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe or just get a couple of fun pieces, we’ve rounded up the best shops to get good-looking, eye-catching plus-size or big and tall men’s clothes.

Most stores’ sizing goes to around a 4X or 5X, but some go up to 10X. For every shop listed, we included their size range, general pricing and what types of clothing you can expect from the brand.

1
Champion
Champion
Known for their streetwear and workout clothes, Champion has a pretty solid selection of tees, sweats, shorts and windbreakers up to a size 6XL. While you can definitely find a lot of basics, they also have patterned and tie-dyed pieces. A T-shirt is about $15 and a pair of sweatpants runs around $30-$40.

Pictured is the crush-dye fleece pullover, $21.
Check out Champion.
2
Johnny Bigg
Johnny Bigg
Johnny Bigg is an Australian menswear line that runs up to 10XL. They have a variety of timeless basics, printed and patterned shirts, formalwear, sweats, jeans and shoes. The vibe is trendy, elevated pieces that will make you look like someone who drinks black coffee and calls movies "films." A T-shirt runs around $39 and a pair of pants is around $69.

Pictured is the Rome jogger in washed black, $79.
Check out Johnny Bigg.
3
Bonobos
Bonobos
For suits, dress button-ups, khakis and general formalwear, Bonobos has you covered. Their clothes run up to a 4XL, with blazers running up to a 60 and dress shirts with a 22 neck and 39 sleeve. They're definitely on the luxury end, with a shirt costing around $100 and pants around $150.

Pictured is the Jetsetter stretch wool suit, currently on sale for $350 (originally $650).
Check out Bonobos.
4
Carhartt
Carhartt
Known for their workwear and all-weather gear (and hipster baristas that seem to love flame-retardant pants), Carhartt runs to a 6XL. They have a big selection of solid-color jackets, T-shirts, work pants, sweatshirts and overalls and a couple of cute patterned pieces. A shirt will run about $35 and a pair of pants around $50.

Pictured is the rugged flex camo shirt jacket, $42.50 (originally $84.99).
Check out Carhartt.
5
BoohooMan
BoohooMan
BoohooMan (the men's line of clubwear and fast fashion retailer Boohoo) has a wide variety of Instagram- and TikTok-trendy inexpensive clothing in all sorts of colors, fabrics and patterns, up to a 5XL. These inexpensive items likely won't last for years on end, but they're really fun pieces. A shirt is around $10, and pants around $20.

Pictured are the skinny fit single slash knee jeans, $21.
Check out BoohoooMan.
6
DXL
DXL
DXL has a great selection of name brands in extended sizes, often pieces that are hard to find anywhere else. You'll find Levi's, Vineyard Vines and Polo Ralph Lauren. It's not a budget store, but it's great for good, timeless pieces from brands you already know about. Sizing runs to a 7XL or 72 waist; a shirt is around $50, and pants around $60.

Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren windbreak vest, $148.
Check out DXL.
7
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
For designer pieces and other splurge-worthy items, Nordstrom has a great men's Big & Tall section. You'll find Burberry, Bugatchi, Psycho Bunny and Billionaire's Boys Club, with sizes running to 6XL. A dress shirt will set you back around $150 and a pair of pants around $100.

Pictured is the BP men's bomber jacket, $59.
Check out Nordstrom.
8
Good Counsel
Good Counsel
If you loathe shopping, Good Counsel may be your dream. It's a clothing box subscription running up to 7XL that hooks you up with a personal stylist, then sends 4-6 pieces in each box. You try on everything in the comfort on your own home and only keep (and pay for) the things you like. Each box has a styling fee of $30, which is also a credit that can be applied to any of the items in your box. A shirt is around $20-$30 and a pair of pants is around $50-$60.

Pictured is a look from their lookbook.
Check out Good Counsel.
9
ASOS
ASOS
Don't write them off as a women's clothing spot; ASOS has a huge selection of menswear running up to 6XL. While their ethos is generally quantity over quality (i.e. these likely aren't pieces that'll last for decades on end), they have a ton of colorful print shirts, fun suits and blazers and other unique pieces for going out on the town or posing for Instagram. A shirt is around $15-20 and pants around $20.

Pictured is the oversized washed short sleeve sweatshirt and shorts set, $33.50.
Check out ASOS.
10
Target
Target
While they don't always carry a huge selection in-store, Target has a wide variety of men's clothing online, running up to a 5XL. Target has great, affordable basics like chino pants and plain shirts, but also good-looking patterned button-ups, jackets and graphic tees. A shirt is around $10 and pants around $30.

Pictured is the Goodfellow & Co. standard fit novelty flannel, $23.79 .
Check out Target.
11
KingSize
KingSize
KingSize is the classic, but they've been coming out with some really cute pieces, running up to a 9XL in shirts and 72W in pants. You can get gray sweats here for sure, but also vests, jeans, button-ups and sportswear.

Pictured is the Liberty Blues denim jacket, $59.99 with the discount code KSEOFFER30 (originally $85.70) .
Check out KingSize.
12
Columbia
Columbia
Nature lovers and outdoorsmen rejoice! Outdoor sporting company Columbia has a great selection of men's sports and hiking clothes running up to 6XL. They have a great selection of dependable basics and stylish outdoorsy clothes like raincoats and fishing shirts. A shirt will run you around $45 and pants around $65.

Pictured is the Twisted Creek short sleeve shirt, currently on sale for $44.99 (originally $65).
Check out Columbia.
13
Old Navy
Old Navy
When Old Navy expanded its sizes last fall, it wasn't just for womenswear. Carrying up to a 4XL, Old Navy is your one-stop shop for affordable men's basics and more novelty items like Hawaiian shirts and bright printed bathing suits. A shirt is around $20 and pants around $40.

Pictured is the everyday built-In flex printed short sleeve shirt for men, $26.99 .
Check out Old Navy.
14
Nautica
Nautica
Ignore all the straight-size models, which seem to be the only type featured on the site. But Nautica has a huge selection of men's clothes running up to a 5XL. There's a lot of preppy and tailored men's clothes, like polo shirts, sweaters and khakis; a shirt is around $40 and pants around $60.

Pictured is the jersey V-neck sweater, $79.50.
Check out Nautica.
shoppingPlus-SizeClothingMenMen's Fashion

