32 Very Pretty, Very Practical Things You Should Probably Buy

TikTok truly is out here finding you the cutest emergency car jump starter and checkered makeup bags of all time.
Emma Lord
iWalk portable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y4DTDYQ?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="phone charger" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Y4DTDYQ?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">phone charger</a>, green check <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V9XWYX5?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cosmetic bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V9XWYX5?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cosmetic bag</a>, rechargeable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JJS7RJR?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lighter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JJS7RJR?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=63b638cce4b0b2e15064c70b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">lighter</a>
Amazon
1
www.amazon.com
A set of TikTok-beloved, high quality checkered cosmetic bags
Promising review: "I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. 100% recommend." —angelina
$9.96 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
$21.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A copy of Burn After Writing, a beautifully-designed guided journal
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
$7 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
An adorable wireless portable charger
Check out a TikTok of the portable charger in action.

Promising review: "The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" —Meghan Doble
$29.75 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.

Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
$19 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A sleek minimalist mini travel umbrella
Promising review: "Bought this cheap, lightweight umbrella for an autumn trip to Edinburgh. It worked perfectly!! It was really windy there, and it did pop inside-out a few times, but I just pushed it back into place. The pod holder is really great for folding it up when wet and keeping your bag safe from it!" —Lynn Thompson
$16.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A set of golden stainless steel chip clips
Promising review: "I like that they are pretty and also sturdy. I think they will last a long time. So glad I got them." —Cyncyn
$6.80 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A faux leather mini crossbody bag so stylish and well-designed it made the list of Oprah's Favorite Things
Promising review: "This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card. I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." —M. Steffes
$35.20 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
$6.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
$23.99 at Amazon
11
Our Place
The Always Pan from Our Place
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, I find that the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
$99 at Our Place
12
Amazon
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).

Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
$54.99 at Amazon
13
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe! I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!

Promising review: "Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012
$13.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A set of rainbow wineglasses
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.

Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
$69.95 at Amazon
15
Silk + Sonder
A monthly subscription to Silk + Sonder
Silk + Sonder is a small business founded by Meha Agrawal, a former software engineer who developed the planners as a way for people to stay emotionally and mentally connected with themselves through self-guided structure and creativity.

Promising review: "I started S+S to try and get my anxiety and depression better managed. I was struggling with a pretty bad depression period and wanted to be more proactive. It has kept me accountable and given me a mindfulness outlet which was much needed. I noticed a big change even just in the first week of having my first journal. Now, I am going to stick with it for a while longer! LOVE my Silk + Sonder Journals!" —Lindsey S.
$24.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls
Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action.

Promising review: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen. They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." —C. Mah
$30.95 at Amazon
17
Fellow
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle
Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
$165 at Fellow
18
Amazon
A sleek Beast blender
Here's what BuzzFeeder Brittany Ross has to say about this gizmo: "I got this blender over the summer, and wow, as someone who had firmly decided I was an "I don't need a blender" person, I quickly changed my mind after the first use. For starters, it's not as large as those super industrial-strength blenders, and it's so aesthetically pleasing that I have it out on my counter at all times. Plus, it couldn't be easier to use — just fill the bowl with your ingredients, pulse, and in a matter of moments you'll have a perfectly uniform blend of whatever you're trying to blitz. I first tried it out on a smoothie made with frozen bananas and peaches (see it in action on TikTok here!), and it pulverized the icy fruit like a champ. Best of all? It's a total breeze to clean, which, if I'm being honest, was probably the biggest factor in my having waited so long to add a blender to my kitchen arsenal. I can't recommend it enough, 15/10, no notes.
$195 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A makeup brush UV sanitizer
Promising review: "This first caught my eyes when I saw how chic and cute it is. Then I found out it actually help sanitize makeup brushes! I wear makeup regularly, but to be honest, I don't clean my brushes frequently enough. I found it kind of frustrating to clean my brushes. Not sure why but it always takes a REALLY LONG TIME for my brushes to dry. This is such a lifesaver as I know I can sanitize my brushes every time I use them with just one click! I don't have to worry about skin issues caused by dirty brushes anymore! It also makes a really good/cute gift. Very happy with this purchase." —CMC
$89 at Amazon
20
Urban Outfitters
A luxe "floating" fruit bowl
Available in three colors.
$39 at Urban Outfitters
21
Amazon
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
$35.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
An absurdly adorable glass container reviewers are obsessed with
The jars are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Here's what former BuzzFeeder Rachel Dunkel says about these: "Before working from home became the norm, I would use these handy jars to bring my lunch almost every day. They're perfect for things like fruit, salad, or something saucy — stuff you really don't want to get squished *and* want to ensure doesn't leak into your bag. *But* I have found that I use them just as much at home full-time! They are of course great for leftovers, but also for prepped ingredients for the week. Shedded cheese, prepped chicken, and chopped veggies usually live in these, ready to be utilized for a quick lunch or snack. They clean *super* well — I even have the cream color and it recovered from storing beets! 10/10 from me."
$25 at Amazon
23
Brighttia/Etsy
A set of gold cable organizers to tame the tangle of wires on your desk as chicly as possible
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.

Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
$12.98 at Etsy at Amazon
24
Brevite
A compact, lightweight Brevite camera bag
Each backpack includes specific spots for an up to 16-inch Macbook laptop, a full frame DSLR camera, up to three lenses, a 70–200mm lens or drone, plus extra clothes, a passport, a tripod, water bottles, and SD cards.

Promising review: "I've always wanted a photography bag to put all my gear that doesn't look like the regular bulky photography bag. This is it! The Runner is discreet, super light and I can fit my X-T3 camera with a lens on, two additional lens and my compact X100F. But the most important feature to me is the laptop sleeve where I can put my 16" Macbook Pro. Great-quality bag with durable materials. Love it." —Lauriane M.
$169.99 at Amazon
25
July
A "crush-proof" carry-on suitcase
Promising review: "I've been looking for a carry-on replacement for some time. My last carry-on was from 2007, so it was super old and not very good. Now that I have my July Carry On, I couldn't be more pleased. It's so good from functionality to style. I love the laundry bag — it's great that I don't have to remember to take my own separate laundry bag with me anymore — and the charging is so useful. The wheels are silent and smooth — so much so that on the slightest decline the bag will 100% roll away from you. The bumpers are a bit scratched after some use, but it's hardy/designed to protect what's inside, and I accept that there will be some of that happening on long-haul flights. I really enjoy the personalization as well — I had my name and a little frog etched on the top — so cute!" —Ameeka N.
$295 at July
26
Comma Home
A super plush faux-fur weighted blanket
Comma Home is an eco-friendly home goods company that works with small organizations in all 50 states to donate 10% of sales to help the homeless.

Promising review: "I'm about to order my third one for a loved one. These blankets are the real deal, my son and I both suffer from anxiety and coming home to this bad boy after work and relaxing has never been easier or more restful. I cannot recommend enough worth every penny and the faux fur is glorious!" —Meagan B.
$110 at Comma Home
27
Amazon
A pretty pastel mug warmer
Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy
$27.99 at Amazon
28
1801 & Co/Etsy
A blank acrylic dry erase board
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.

Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
$16.76+ at Etsy
29
Amazon
A dreamy pastel duvet cover set
Promising review: "In the process of giving our bedroom a new makeover. Needed new bedding ASAP for our new mattress. I work 12–13 hours a night in healthcare; I’m exhausted and the last thing I want to do is shop. I took a chance with this duvet cover. Couldn’t beat the price! If I could give the quality and comfort of this Duvet cover and pillowcases 10 stars, I would!! Definitely a great buy at an extremely affordable price. The quality exceeded my expectations. It is so soft, true to size and color, wrinkle-free, and has a well-made zipper at the bottom. There are also ties on the inside to keep your Duvet in place. I absolutely LOVE everything about this cover. Can’t wait to get home in my bed after a long, exhausting work shift on my feet. My furbaby loves it too! Thanks Amazon for simplifying my life! ❤️" –Theresa

Get a set from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes Twin–Cal king and in 19 colors).
$29.99+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.

Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
$84.99 at Amazon
31
Poppy & Pour/Etsy
A stunning floral coaster
Poppy & Pour is a California-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.

Promising review: "I got the surprise option with and without the gold rim, and I’m so happy that I got an even balance of white and multicolored coasters. These are so beautiful and can’t wait to use them!" —Jenny H.
$14 at Etsy
32
www.amazon.com
An emergency car jump starter
Check out a TikTok of the emergency power kit in action.

Promising review: "I would 1000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one airs up tires. Just perfect." —SA Sunshine
$129.99 at Amazon
