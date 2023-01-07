32 Very Pretty, Very Practical Things You Should Probably Buy

1
A set of TikTok-beloved, high quality checkered cosmetic bags
2
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
3
A copy of Burn After Writing, a beautifully-designed guided journal
4
An adorable wireless portable charger
5
A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin
6
A sleek minimalist mini travel umbrella
7
A set of golden stainless steel chip clips
8
A faux leather mini crossbody bag so stylish and well-designed it made the list of Oprah's Favorite Things
9
A bunch of teensy macaron boxes
10
A sleek time-marked water bottle
11
The Always Pan from Our Place
12
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman
13
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
14
A set of rainbow wineglasses
15
A monthly subscription to Silk + Sonder
16
A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls
17
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle
18
A sleek Beast blender
19
A makeup brush UV sanitizer
20
A luxe "floating" fruit bowl
21
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
22
An absurdly adorable glass container reviewers are obsessed with
23
A set of gold cable organizers to tame the tangle of wires on your desk as chicly as possible
24
A compact, lightweight Brevite camera bag
25
A "crush-proof" carry-on suitcase
26
A super plush faux-fur weighted blanket
27
A pretty pastel mug warmer
28
A blank acrylic dry erase board
29
A dreamy pastel duvet cover set
30
A three-tiered ring floor lamp
31
A stunning floral coaster
32
An emergency car jump starter