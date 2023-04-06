ShoppinghomeFurniturestorage hacks

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

There are options out there for those of us who demand our surroundings be as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Pottery Barn storage couch and ottoman with storage from The Citizenry.
Pottery Barn, The Citizenry
A Pottery Barn storage couch and ottoman with storage from The Citizenry.

Whether you live in a small apartment and require multitasking home goods to maximize your space or simply want to reduce the look of clutter in your home, a piece of furniture that doubles as a storage compartment can be a game-changer. However, it must be said that there is an unfortunate abundance of hideous pieces like this that, while functional, are simply not worth the resulting eyesore. Parsing through these visually and spiritually harmful items can be stressful and frustrating, but luckily, there are options out there for those of us who demand our surroundings be as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional.

We’ve made your shopping easy by curating a selection of furniture pieces with storage that are as attractive as they are utilitarian. From sofas to beds, coffee tables, ottomans and more, they can hide away blankets, books, knick-knacks and more, while also adding a hint of sophistication to your space. There’s just no need to sacrifice your interior design goals for the sake of adding more storage space. But these items will help keep your home tidy, organized and oozing with charm.

1
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ebba storage bed
If you've been sleeping on Urban Outfitters' home goods section, then it's time to wake up. They have an unexpectedly lovely assortment of practical and attractive furniture options that are stylish enough for those of us who are long past our college years. This modern platform bed features a ton of storage, including two open-face shelves at the foot, two sliding doors and two stacked pull-out drawers at the side. It's made of rubberwood and has natural oak and white finishes.
$1,199 at Urban Outfitters
2
Wayfair
Corrigan Studio lift-top coffee table with storage
Get that mid-century modern vibe with this large lift-top coffee table. Not only is the storage compartment spacious, but it also features two shelves along the end for additional items that you don't mind being on display. It's a versatile piece that is strong, stable and looks great.
$245.99 at Wayfair (originally $335.99)
3
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Indio eucalyptus platform coffee table with storage
Available in two different finishes, this indoor-outdoor coffee table is just what you need for a bit of extra table space as well as storage. It features clean, smooth lines with a ton of storage space below a pop-up lid.
$699 at Pottery Barn
4
Overstock
Overstock round lift-top storage coffee table
A modern coffee table like this one from Overstock will fit in seamlessly with a wide variety of aesthetics. It has a discreet, ergonomic lift-top lid so you can store items like books and other essentials under the lid. It has an elegant stone top and carbon steel legs that ground the table (literally and figuratively) and will add a ton of panache to your space.
$560.99 at Overstock (originally $778.58)
5
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn's Pacifica square arm sofa with chaise storage
Tracking down a couch that is as elegant as it is functional is not easy. This beauty from Pottery Barn is definitely a long-term investment piece, but it's perfect if you need a little extra storage space as well as a sleeping area for guests. It's a compact trundle sleeper with soft, cushy seats that can fit more people than you might expect. Pick from a wide variety of colors and fabrics to truly customize it to your specific taste and needs.
$1,899 at Pottery Barn
6
The Citizenry
The Citizenry Torres leather storage ottoman
It doesn't get much better than The Citizenry. The home goods retailers excels at blending high-quality craftsmanship with items that are as useful as they are drop dead gorgeous. These leather storage ottomans come in two sizes, each featuring a detachable lid with roomy storage space. The ottomans are made with vegetable-tanned cow leather ethically sourced from Portugal.
$895 at The Citizenry
7
Amazon
An ottoman bench with storage
Available in faux leather or linen in a couple different colors, this classic plush ottoman bench has a tufted top that gives it a warm, inviting and cozy feel. Keep it at the foot of the bed, in your entryway, living room or even a child's room to store all their treasures. It's sturdy, practical and cute, which this bench's many reviewers can confirm.
$39.99 at Amazon
8
CB2
CB2 Rialto pewter storage bench
Available in two different fabrics and color options, this modern and chic storage bench looks like it popped straight off the pages of Architectural Digest. The curves and lines give it a sculptural, upscale vibe that makes it look much more expensive than it is. Best of all, it has ample storage space and the fabric is both water- and stain-resistant, making it easy to clean and keep it that way.
$799 at CB2
9
ABC Carpet and Home
ABC Carpet & Home Abstrakt velvet storage bench
Available in seven different colors, this lush velvet storage bench from ABC Carpet & Home is surprisingly versatile. It would look just as good in a sleek, modern apartment as it would in a cozy cottage deep in the woods. It's made with luxurious velvet fabric and is just what you need for extra seating and storage in just about any room of your home.
$1,230 at ABC Carpet & Home
10
Article
Article Nordby Lull Blue reversible sectional
If you've been on the hunt for a sectional sofa that has storage and can be converted into a sleeper, then Article has you covered. This sectional is available in three colors, has solid wood legs, built-in storage within the chaise, an easy-to-use slide-out sleeper mechanism and high-density foam cushions that couldn't be cozier.
$2,099 at Article
11
Wayfair
Lark Manor Alechia upholstered storage couch
Available in three different shades of grey, this upholstered storage couch from Wayfair is great for any home with a smaller footprint and in need of organization. The chaise has a hidden storage compartment, with a pull-out bed and curved, rounded arms that add a touch of dimension. It's also among the most affordable sofa options around.
$459.99 at Wayfair
12
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean wicker storage sofa and teak coffee table set
Upgrade your outdoor area with this comfy wicker sofa and teak coffee table set from L.L. Bean. It has a convertible and detachable ottoman and includes waterproof storage for cushions in case of inclement weather. It's a sweetly nostalgic look that captures the vibe of a classic garden.
$3,299 at L.L. Bean
