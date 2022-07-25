How many times have you told yourself that your monthly Target run would strictly adhere to your list of bare-bones essentials, only to quickly realize that the shelves of this all-encompassing store had very different plans in mind?

Allow yourself to be pleasantly distracted, once more, by the wonders of Target and their incredibly chic collection of swimsuits that perfect for summer. Find a jewel-toned halter suit, a capped-sleeve one-piece and a shimmery high-cut and hot pink bikini that Barbie would absolutely die for.

Advertisement