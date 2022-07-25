Shopping

Stylish Swimsuits From Target That You Need For Your Next Vacation

One-pieces, tankinis and bikinis, all in trending styles and all begging to be worn on the beach.
Hanna Williams
The white-sand beaches of Hawaii will be the perfect backdrop to this <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetswimsuits-TessaFlores-072522-62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-one-piece-swimsuit-sexy-cutout-scallop-trim-bathing-suit-cupshe%2F-%2FA-85035024%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="scalloped cut-out one-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetswimsuits-TessaFlores-072522-62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-one-piece-swimsuit-sexy-cutout-scallop-trim-bathing-suit-cupshe%2F-%2FA-85035024%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">scalloped cut-out one-piece</a>, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetswimsuits-TessaFlores-072522-62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-tropical-leopard-print-underwire-bikini-top-tabitha-brown-for-target-blue-pink%2F-%2FA-85257354%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Miami-inspired bikini and this " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetswimsuits-TessaFlores-072522-62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-tropical-leopard-print-underwire-bikini-top-tabitha-brown-for-target-blue-pink%2F-%2FA-85257354%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Miami-inspired bikini and this </a><a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetswimsuits-TessaFlores-072522-62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-one-piece-swimsuit-cutout-back-crisscross-bathing-suit-cupshe%2F-%2FA-85595101%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sexy, strappy number from Target. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=targetswimsuits-TessaFlores-072522-62d8acd5e4b03dbb99145677&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-one-piece-swimsuit-cutout-back-crisscross-bathing-suit-cupshe%2F-%2FA-85595101%3Fclkid%3D740fd779N7a2011ec83a6a7c5fc01bd09%26lnm%3D81938%26afid%3DBuzzFeed%26ref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sexy, strappy number from Target. </a>
Target
The white-sand beaches of Hawaii will be the perfect backdrop to this scalloped cut-out one-piece, a Miami-inspired bikini and this sexy, strappy number from Target.

How many times have you told yourself that your monthly Target run would strictly adhere to your list of bare-bones essentials, only to quickly realize that the shelves of this all-encompassing store had very different plans in mind?

Allow yourself to be pleasantly distracted, once more, by the wonders of Target and their incredibly chic collection of swimsuits that perfect for summer. Find a jewel-toned halter suit, a capped-sleeve one-piece and a shimmery high-cut and hot pink bikini that Barbie would absolutely die for.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A scalloped, one-piece swimsuit with a cutout midriff design
Available in sizes XS–XXL and three colors.

Promising review: “Omg everyone. This suit is so cute!!!! I absolutely love it.” — AsiaRose
$35.99 at Target
2
Target
A ruched, V-neck one piece with cheeky bottom coverage and adjustable shoulder straps
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors.

Promising review: “Love this. Makes me look wonderful.” — Paulasnavely
$34.99 at Target
3
Target
As stretchy crochet, triangle bikini top with a racerback design
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.

Promising review: “This swimsuit is soooo cute! I love how it ties in the back and not around the neck like most bikinis do because those hurt my neck! Plus this one has a really cute knot detail on the back. This feels really nice and is now a new favorite swimsuit of mine!” — Chrissy
$25 at Target
4
Target
A tropical print and ribbed bralette with an extra dose of practicality
Available in sizes XS–3X and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “I’m an active mom always on the lookout for functional bathing suits that are someone modest and supportive. This swimsuit is great for both! Traveled to Hawaii, did some hiking and cliff jumping and it was great!” — ShelbzC
$18 at Target
5
Target
A front-cross bikini top and a pair of patterned bottoms
Available in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: “Love how cute this suit is!” —Targetmoms
$36.99 at Target
6
Target
A cutout one piece with a crisscross, drawstring design
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.

Promising review: “So impressed.” — Abbyc
$36.99 at Target
7
Target
A pair of cheeky bikini bottoms with a dainty, lettuce-edge trim
Available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors.

Promising review: “The best swim bottoms I’ve ever owned!” — Target customer
$18 at Target
8
Target
A ruffled, triangle bikini top with adjustable straps and sewn-in cups
Available in sizes 1X–3X and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “Very well constructed. The color is gorgeous, and the fit is perfect. It reminds me of the quality of my Mom's bathing suits in the early '70s.” — Sumptuous Beauty
$23 at Target
9
Target
A retro-inspired, square neck bikini top with sewn-in cups and a light push-up design
Available in sizes 32A–38DDD and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “I love the colors and the fit is so perfect and comfortable!” — Mt
$32 at Target
10
Target
A pair of side-tie, ultra cheeky bikini bottoms
Available in sizes XS–XL and in a matching top.

Promising review: “Perfection! So cute and unique with the ties! True to size and great quality! Absolutely love!” — AngieNYC
$20 at Target
11
Target
A shimmery and Barbie-esque pink bikini top with a ruched front and a strappy back
Available in sizes XS–D/DD and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “Absolutely stunning! It fits true to size.” — Girl mama
$20 at Target
12
Target
A classic, black bikini top made from soft fabric infused with spandex
Available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: “I love this bathing suit so much. The support that it had was amazing!!” — Allie
$20 at Target
13
Target
An underwire and slightly padded bikini top
Available in sizes XS–D/DD, two colors and a matching bottom.

Promising review: “I love the color, just the right amount of padding in the cups, also, there is a support underwire that is in place to keep everything secure! I love this suit!” — Londonlovie
$23 at Target
14
Target
A high-neck, floral one-piece with a scalloped, hem detailing
Available in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: “I love the color and fit of this one piece. It’s perfect for swimming.” — Jeanne
$32.99 at Target
15
Target
A tie-front bikini top with adjustable straps and removable cups
Available in sizes XS–3X and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “I received four compliments down at the lake the day I wore this. Even though it doesn’t have underwire it is extremely supportive and comfortable.” — Groverrr
$28 at Target
16
Target
A jewel-toned one piece that combines a deep V-neckline with a low, scooped back
Available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: “Gorgeous and comfortable alternative to a bikini. I wore it all day on the lake doing all kinds of water sports and it was so comfortable and stayed secure.” — Jules
$38.99 at Target
17
Target
A midnight blue, one-shoulder bikini set in a textured fabric
Available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: “This suit is everything! Wish it came in more colors!” — Sunnyleigh
$32.99 at Target
18
Target
A one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves
Available in sizes L–4X.

Promising review: “I’m absolutely OBSESSED with this swimsuit! It’s made of quality material and fits so well. It provides great coverage there while simultaneously providing a beautiful neckline that just makes you feel beautiful and confident! I’d buy this swimsuit in 10 different colors if they offered it.” — Cfinn
$38.99 at Target
19
Target
A floral, off-the-shoulder one piece with a square back and cap sleeves
Available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: “Super cute and comfy! I like the fit, the floral design, and the sleeves are cute and different compared to many other suits.” — LoveTarget
$38.99 at Target
20
Target
A one-piece swimsuit that features a classic V-neck and a criss-cross sports back
Available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors.

Promising review: “The perfect swimsuit. Is so comfortable and so pretty!!!” — Comfortable Sneakers
$35.99 at Target
21
Target
A supportive underwire bikini top in a Miami-inspired print
Available in sizes XXS–26W and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “Absolutely love this top! The color is fantastic. The photo doesn’t do it justice!” — Olivia
$21.25 at Target
22
Target
A multi-patterned one-piece with a cutout design, a front bow tie and cap sleeves
Available in sizes XXS–XL.

Promising review: “I drove 85 miles to find this bathing suit. The look and fit was worth it. I look amazing in it.” — SD
$37.40 at Target
23
Target
A gingham-style bandeau bikini top with removable straps
Available in sizes XS–D/DD.

Promising review: “Cutest bikini ever! Fit and design are great.” — Ash303
$12.50 at Target
24
Target
A floral, over-the-shoulder bikini top with a trendy ring center detail
Available in sizes XS–XL and in a matching bottom.

Promising review: “This bikini top is very supportive and is good quality material. It's thick and not see through at all. It feels very secure and love that you can tie it in two different ways.” — AnonymousFilibuster
$14 at Target
25
Target
A backless, keyhole one piece with a slightly cheeky bottom
Available in sizes XS–XL and two colors.

Promising review: “Hot hot hot. I feel sexy in this. Something not typical of one pieces. Love the ruffles & cheekiness.” — Jules
$36 at Target
26
Target
A smocked, long-line bandeau bikini top á la 1970s
Available in sizes XS–3X.

Promising review: “Very hard to find a one for all swim top! I'm a 40G and waiting for a reduction and let me tell you, it is nearly impossible to find a suit that is inclusive to very large chests, but I've had decent luck with Target (thank you!). This top works and looks amazing on my bestie with a much smaller chest and fits me like a glove. I'm very surprised at the support it offers too. This suit is a total gem. So very in love with this set and can't recommend it enough! Would love to see more styles and colors like this set - it's very inclusive to all people.” — Aly
$11.50 at Target
shoppingtargetswimsuitbikinisbathing suits

