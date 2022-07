A smocked, long-line bandeau bikini top á la 1970s

Available in sizes XS–3X.“Very hard to find a one for all swim top! I'm a 40G and waiting for a reduction and let me tell you, it is nearly impossible to find a suit that is inclusive to very large chests, but I've had decent luck with Target (thank you!). This top works and looks amazing on my bestie with a much smaller chest and fits me like a glove. I'm very surprised at the support it offers too. This suit is a total gem. So very in love with this set and can't recommend it enough! Would love to see more styles and colors like this set - it's very inclusive to all people.” — Aly