How many times have you told yourself that your monthly Target run would strictly adhere to your list of bare-bones essentials, only to quickly realize that the shelves of this all-encompassing store had very different plans in mind?
Allow yourself to be pleasantly distracted, once more, by the wonders of Target and their incredibly chic collection of swimsuits that perfect for summer. Find a jewel-toned halter suit, a capped-sleeve one-piece and a shimmery high-cut and hot pink bikini that Barbie would absolutely die for.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A scalloped, one-piece swimsuit with a cutout midriff design
2
A ruched, V-neck one piece with cheeky bottom coverage and adjustable shoulder straps
3
As stretchy crochet, triangle bikini top with a racerback design
4
A tropical print and ribbed bralette with an extra dose of practicality
5
A front-cross bikini top and a pair of patterned bottoms
6
A cutout one piece with a crisscross, drawstring design
7
A pair of cheeky bikini bottoms with a dainty, lettuce-edge trim
8
A ruffled, triangle bikini top with adjustable straps and sewn-in cups
9
A retro-inspired, square neck bikini top with sewn-in cups and a light push-up design
10
A pair of side-tie, ultra cheeky bikini bottoms
11
A shimmery and Barbie-esque pink bikini top with a ruched front and a strappy back
12
A classic, black bikini top made from soft fabric infused with spandex
13
An underwire and slightly padded bikini top
14
A high-neck, floral one-piece with a scalloped, hem detailing
15
A tie-front bikini top with adjustable straps and removable cups
16
A jewel-toned one piece that combines a deep V-neckline with a low, scooped back
17
A midnight blue, one-shoulder bikini set in a textured fabric
18
A one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and ruffle sleeves
19
A floral, off-the-shoulder one piece with a square back and cap sleeves
20
A one-piece swimsuit that features a classic V-neck and a criss-cross sports back
21
A supportive underwire bikini top in a Miami-inspired print
22
A multi-patterned one-piece with a cutout design, a front bow tie and cap sleeves
23
A gingham-style bandeau bikini top with removable straps
24
A floral, over-the-shoulder bikini top with a trendy ring center detail
25
A backless, keyhole one piece with a slightly cheeky bottom
26
A smocked, long-line bandeau bikini top á la 1970s