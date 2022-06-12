20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A customizable tie-back monokini perfect for the person who’s ready to fully subscribe to vacay vibes only.
A one-piece bathing suit that can go from the beach to the bar and back again because its trendy design disguises it as a mini dress!
A high-cut swimsuitas divine as the one you might find in a James Bond movie.
A customizable tie-back monokini
It's available in sizes S–XL and 33 colors.
"This is my favorite bathing suit of all time. I am 5'8" and often one-piece bathing suits are too short and are not comfortable. This one is flexible in the sense that you tie the strings where it suits you and therefore make it tighter or looser depending on your height or how large-chested you are.
It's a super nice design and just gorgeous all around. I ended up buying two more in different colors. I went in to the beach, pools, and cenotes while on my honeymoon, and this baby didn't fade in color or get warped in any way. Love it!!!" — Natty
A one-piece skirt bathing suit
It comes in sizes XL–5XL and 20 patterns.
"DO NOT hesitate, buy this bathing suit! You will thank me later lol. I’m a breastfeeding mom with HUGE boobs! This suit covers and supports me. It’s super cute and the material is thick. I would buy more as my go-to dresses! ALSO, I never take the time to write a novel like this, BUT I’ve worked for a high-end swimsuit company for years and can tell you I have never found something that holds and gives coverage like this suit does
. For anybody on the fence, just give it a shot!" — Brittany S
A high-cut swimsuit
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors.
"This suit is so cute. I ordered a large based on the reviews and it fits perfectly. The whole suit is so comfy. It’s thick and feels more expensive than it really is. The top is small for me, which I expected — my chest is a little squished, but I’m going to rock it." — Grace Troutman
A ruffly tie-back swimsuit
This suit comes in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 17 colors.
"OMG!! I never buy clothes from Amazon, but my friend bought this suit and couldn't stop raving about it, so I figured for the price I'd try it....This suit is AMAZING!!! The fit is great, I have a little bit of a longer torso and no issues with the size. The quality is so good!" — Becca
A triangle top and high-waisted bottom duo
Available in sizes XL–4XL and eight colors.
"The color is true, beautiful, and vibrant. The material is excellent and not see-through at all. The top does not have any underwire, so be aware of that. Straps are adjustable and can hold you up, but I’m not sure how well if you're extremely top heavy. The bottoms are great. The front has this crinkly look with the material. I love this so much that I’m going to order another color." — 2CuteKidzinCali
A backless retro-inspired suit
It comes in sizes S–3XL and in 24 colors.
"First I want to say that I RARELY write reviews, but I am doing so in the hopes that others with my body type (short, plus-sized, AND top-heavy) will find this useful. This particular swimsuit is very well made! The colors are as vibrant as the picture, the material is thick like a typical swimsuit, and the breast area's lining feels as though it is doubled up. The bottom is full coverage if you don't have much 'under cheek,' as I like to call it. I will probably be ordering from them again!" — VA_Gurl
A high-leg swimsuit
Choose from sizes S–XXL and 38 colors.
"I am OBSESSED with this bathing suit! What an amazing buy! It is so form-fitting, amazing quality material, and great packaging. They even gave a complimentary pack of metallic tattoos. This is my second bathing suit from this company, and I want to get a few other colors now." – Amazon customer
A scalloped-edge one-strap bikini
Available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors in both single- and dual-strapped suits.
"First of all, I never write reviews, but this suit is beyond amazing, so I felt like I needed to share! I hate swimsuits, hate shopping for them, and especially hate putting them on. This is by far the most comfortable and adorable suit I have ever put on. I am in love!
I sized up, and it fits perfectly! I am a mom of three little ones, so I am constantly running around in a suit, and this stays put, and as I mentioned before, it is so comfortable. I want it in all the colors now!!!" — Michael A. Byrd
A faux-wrap colorblock one-piece
It comes in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors.
"I wasn’t expecting this level of perfection!! This is now my new favorite suit. The greens and white are beautiful, it sits perfectly on my hips and waist, and the straps are the perfect length. The tie isn’t really a tie, so it won’t come loose while you're swimming. It’s just a little bit cheeky but covers enough to feel sexy. The material is a good thickness and soft. I’m so, so happy." — bbywilk
A fun and colorful ruffle two-piece
Available in sizes S–XL and 19 colors.
"Best swimsuit I've bought online! Buy it for the top alone! I bought this suit and absolutely love it! The top is so cute that I've worn it by itself and received tons of compliments. It fits great and provides a lot of support, which is nice. The material is thick as well, and I felt very comfortable in it. The bottoms are adorable and high-waisted and fit great. It runs true to size, and the colors are vibrant. Overall, love this suit!" — Amazon customer
A '50s-inspired ruched bikini
Available in sizes 4–14 and 10 colors.
"LOVE THIS!! I’ve never liked wearing two-piece suits. This suit is so fun! The top and bottom leave a small amount of midriff exposed. The top is super secure, so you don’t have to worry about it popping off when you dive in the water. It’s cute enough to wear with a skirt, too, when you want to take a break at a beachfront restaurant." — Erica
A cropped rash guard top and high-waisted bottom set
This set is made in sizes 4–16 and 12 colors.
"Loved this suit! I went to Mexico on vacation and was concerned with getting too much sun. The top was perfect, and I was expecting to hate the bottoms, but they fit and looked great for my frame! Not only was this functional but super cute, and I received a lot of compliments. I also did not get sunburned laying on the beach all day." — Amazon customer
A high-waisted and tasseled two-piece bathing suit
It's available in sizes 4–16 and in 18 colors.
"This is much better quality than I had thought it would be. I had almost purchased a designer suit to ensure a good fit, but I’m glad I opted to try this one first! It does run a little small to me. The top waist part is a little tight but not uncomfortable at all. Would definitely recommend!" — Elyse Taylor
A flowy two-piece
Available in sizes 12–24 and 18 colors.
"I absolutely love these bathing suits. They fit my chest well. The bottoms aren't too big. And it’s comfy. Even though it’s a two-piece, I don’t feel overly exposed. Very happy with this product." — KF-AZ
A vintage-style peplum tankini and high-waisted bottom set created with 5-star-resort elegance, without the corresponding price tag.
It comes in sizes L–4X and 13 colors.
"I purchased three of these swimsuits for a cruise, and I loved everything about them. I’ve never liked one-pieces, especially trying to put them on or taking them off to go the bathroom. So I decided on a two-piece. The bottom was comfortable as well as the top. I was worried about the top since I’m top heavy, but it fit really nice. I would purchase again in a heartbeat.
Got a lot of compliments, and I felt confident walking around in just the swimsuit." — Sweet Evet
An adorable gingham bikini
Available in sizes XS–L and three colors.
"I love this bathing suit! The gingham is very cute and can be dressed up with gold accessories or a red lip. The bottoms aren’t too cheeky, and I felt comfortable wearing the bathing suit around families and my friends' parents." — Amazon customer
A darling ruffled tankini set
This set is available in sizes XS–24 and 38 colors.
"Love this bathing suit. I am not one to show too much skin, so I was looking for a new bathing suit I would feel comfortable in while in Hawaii. The bottoms are cute little high-rise shorts that fit nicely. The top has a fun flowy look, allowing me to feel comfortable but look cute at the same time. It also was a nice top to just wear while walking along the beach and shops. Definitely recommend this for those looking to stay comfy and not worry about showing off too much skin!" — Kassy
A unique three-piece tie-dye set
This comes with a bikini top, bottoms and a cover-up! Available in sizes S–L and seven colors.Promising review:
"I absolutely love this bikini and cover-up!! I’m usually a lil' skeptical about ordering clothes online because I never know how it’s gonna fit, but the reviews were all really good. It fits literally so perfect. Very happy with this purchase. :)" — Cianna
An off-shoulder silhouette with removable straps and strappy bottoms
Available in sizes XS–22 and 37 colors.
"I LOVE this !!! I ordered it mainly for the top because I was a little skeptical of the bottoms, the way they were cut and whatnot, because I am curvy, and the model is not LOL. But when I put them on, they looked great and felt great! I've also worn the top with pants and made an outfit!" — Shana McDaniel
And a ruched strapless bikini
Available in sizes S–L and 45 colors and prints.
"Wore this to the river, and the top stayed up with no problems of worrying I would lose it. I will buy from the company again. Quality and thickness for what you pay is above that of most brand names." — Jennifer Carpio