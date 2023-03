A wooden charging station you'll love to look at

Finally, a tech docking station that doesn't look like it's from "The Jetsons." Conceal your wires and keep all your items together and organized with this handsome wooden station. It has a pull-out drawer with dividers as well as a spot to charge your phone, wireless earbuds and smartwatch. The cloth-lined top is ideal for stashing items like glasses or jewelry.: "I got this as a gift for my hubby for Christmas! He really loved it! The craftsmanship is really good and it's a little heavy and sturdy. So he loved the quality! Easy to setup and he loves how it has space for his watch and his ear pods. The shipping was super fast. Also, it came in a very nice box and the packaging went above and beyond!!! Thank you!!!" — Elena Marques