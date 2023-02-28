ShoppingTechOrganizingEtsy

Beautiful Tech Storage Cases That Will Tame Your Most Unsightly Cords

Who knew organizing your charging cords could look so good?

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63f8fc15e4b0c253d344b47a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1333559861%2Fpersonalized-christmas-gift-travel-cable%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26amp%3Bga_search_type%3Dall%26amp%3Bga_view_type%3Dgallery%26amp%3Bga_search_query%3DTech%2BStorage%26amp%3Bref%3Dsr_gallery-1-10%26amp%3Bpro%3D1%26amp%3Bsts%3D1%26amp%3Borganic_search_click%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leather Macbook charger holder from GrandiUa on Etsy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f8fc15e4b0c253d344b47a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=63f8fc15e4b0c253d344b47a&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1333559861%2Fpersonalized-christmas-gift-travel-cable%3Fga_order%3Dmost_relevant%26amp%3Bga_search_type%3Dall%26amp%3Bga_view_type%3Dgallery%26amp%3Bga_search_query%3DTech%2BStorage%26amp%3Bref%3Dsr_gallery-1-10%26amp%3Bpro%3D1%26amp%3Bsts%3D1%26amp%3Borganic_search_click%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">leather Macbook charger holder from GrandiUa on Etsy</a>
A leather Macbook charger holder from GrandiUa on Etsy

Let’s face it: These days, you aren’t going anywhere without your phone, smart watch and wireless earbuds. Heck, even if you’re lounging at home in your jammies all day, you’re likely doing so while scrolling through social media. Whether you’re on the road a lot or are just tired of looking at a nest of cables, you’re probably looking for some functional tech storage to keep all your devices and more importantly, their chargers, organized and ready to use.

To help you stay calm and your laptop and tablet stay charged, we rounded up some of the highest-rated, most user-friendly tech storage items on Etsy. These are not just any tech storage items, they’re good-looking ones. Like, “Zoolander”-style really, really, really ridiculously good-looking. From handmade leather pouches to personalized portable docking stations, these organizers are practical and pretty. They’ll come in handy for work trips and vacations but they’ll also make working from home a little bit easier.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
OnyxOutfittersNW on Etsy
An olive folding bag with a leather strap
With elastic loops for cords and wires, mesh sections so you see all your gadgets and a zippered pocket for extra security, this handmade tech pouch will keep you organized at home and on the go. It measures 5.5 inches by 7.5 inches when rolled up and a little over 15 inches when flat. It also comes in a floral print and blue.

Promising review: "Perfect compact 'wallet' to keep our charging plugs, cords, adapters, music earbuds in while traveling!" — Betsy Land
Olive: $16.99 at EtsyFloral: $16.99 at EtsyBlue: $16.99 at Etsy
2
Sclipacktokcer
A zippered cloth pouch in an array of colors
If you're looking for a fuss-free fabric pouch that's water-resistant and has internal organization, you've come to the right place. Made in eight colors and patterns, this baby is 9 inches wide and about 6 inches tall with an easy-pull zipper keeping everything protected.

Promising review: "Cords organized to perfection! I love how organized I am now!" — denakbaker
$23.72 at Etsy
3
Mybebecadum on Etsy
A luxury leather travel case with so many sections
Keep your headphones, wireless mouse, chargers, earbuds and accessories sorted in this 9.45-inch square leather carrying case. With a zipper closure, elastic straps, loops, pockets and a mini zippered pouch, it also functions as a camera bag. The square shape makes it easy to pack in a suitcase or with other packing cubes, and the warm leather color looks super chic. Add your name or initials for a personal touch.

Promising review: "Amazing service and product!! I messaged first to see if she could rush it to me and I got it in less than a week I couldn’t believe it!! Thank you so much" — Deanna
$106.62 at Etsy
4
SkyWoodStudio at Etsy
A folding docking station for travel or home
Though it's perfect for traveling or spending time in hotels, this portable docking station may become a permanent fixture on your nightstand. There's a section to hold your phone, with a hole for the charger to easily fit, and an add-on option to make space for your Apple watch charger, too. Add your name, monogram or a custom logo and enjoy having a dedicated spot for your headphones, smart watch, phone and cables to stay.

Promising review: "Guys! By far the best product I have EVER bought online. Speedy delivery and the quality of this item was AMAZING. Trust this review when I say you do not have second guess buying from this company. The amount of effort that I got from the packaging I knew I was going to be satisfied." — Brandon
Stand: $58.99+ at EtsySmartwatch add on: $17.80 at Etsy
5
Valentineforyou at Etsy
A minimalist leather organizer with pouches and loops
This handy tech billfold is about the size of a wallet but will keep you from hunting around for your charging cable in the bottom of your work bag. Measuring 4.7 inches by 7.1 inches when closed, it has a larger pocket for your computer charger, as well as a smaller pocket for a wireless mouse or Airpods and two loops for cables. It comes in 10 colors of high-quality leather with the option to add your name or a stamped image.

Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for to corral laptop bits and bobs. Well made and smells so good. Lovely seller who communicates throughout the process." — alecone
$25+ at Etsy
6
holmeandhadfield
A wooden charging station you'll love to look at
Finally, a tech docking station that doesn't look like it's from "The Jetsons." Conceal your wires and keep all your items together and organized with this handsome wooden station. It has a pull-out drawer with dividers as well as a spot to charge your phone, wireless earbuds and smartwatch. The cloth-lined top is ideal for stashing items like glasses or jewelry.

Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my hubby for Christmas! He really loved it! The craftsmanship is really good and it's a little heavy and sturdy. So he loved the quality! Easy to setup and he loves how it has space for his watch and his ear pods. The shipping was super fast. Also, it came in a very nice box and the packaging went above and beyond!!! Thank you!!!" — Elena Marques
$74.95 at Etsy
7
LifetimeLeatherCo at Etsy
A roll-up organizer with a special place for everything
The mix of canvas and leather makes this ultra-organized tech travel case totally eye-catching. It has dedicated spaces to hold SD camera memory cards, Airpods, cables and a pen as well as a larger pocket and zippered pouch for valuables like a passport or wallet. Best of all? It rolls up, making it easy to pack up and take on the road. You'll love the tan, navy and olive canvas color options.

Promising review: "Purchased this for my husband to organize all his cords when we travel. Beautiful craftsmanship, should last a long time." — Jane
$98.99+ at Etsy
8
GrandiUa at Etsy
A personalized pouch you'll take everywhere
Sometimes you don't want to fuss with a ton of tiny compartments and sections; you just want to have all your chargers in one place. This fuss-free pouch is 6.69 inches wide and has one main compartment to hold a laptop charger, wireless mouse or other small tech items. It comes in nine colors with the option to personalize.

Promising review: "Omg these are beautiful. I am so happy with my purchase. I ordered 2 and before I even got them I ordered 3 more. I got the first two and they are so well made, the leather is beautiful and the colors are great. I had messaged the seller and what a nice gentleman from Ukraine which made me more inclined to buy something." — Robin
$15.96+ at Etsy
