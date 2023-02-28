Let’s face it: These days, you aren’t going anywhere without your phone, smart watch and wireless earbuds. Heck, even if you’re lounging at home in your jammies all day, you’re likely doing so while scrolling through social media. Whether you’re on the road a lot or are just tired of looking at a nest of cables, you’re probably looking for some functional tech storage to keep all your devices and more importantly, their chargers, organized and ready to use.

To help you stay calm and your laptop and tablet stay charged, we rounded up some of the highest-rated, most user-friendly tech storage items on Etsy. These are not just any tech storage items, they’re good-looking ones. Like, “Zoolander”-style really, really, really ridiculously good-looking. From handmade leather pouches to personalized portable docking stations, these organizers are practical and pretty. They’ll come in handy for work trips and vacations but they’ll also make working from home a little bit easier.

