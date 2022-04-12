Shopping

Stylists Share The 15 Clothing Items And Accessories They Would Buy From Walmart

In need of a spring wardrobe refresh? We spoke to some professional stylists to find out what they love at Walmart right now.

Walmart, the superstore that’s virtually everywhere and has everything, is a convenience and a staple for millions of Americans. Still, it might surprise you to learn that the same store in which you buy bathtub cleaner and breakfast cereal is also home to some really cute, on-trend clothing and accessories. If you don’t already think of Walmart as an affordable fashion destination, you might want to give it another look.

We asked five professional fashion stylists to share some of their style acumen and tell us what they would buy from Walmart right now. If you’re in the market for some new spring looks, read on for some of their expert-approved picks.

1
Walmart
Tricolor sandal
Beverly O, a New York-native stylist who has worked with publications like Vogue Italia and Elle Vietnam, chose these simple yet girly sandals to make a subtle statement. They’re made of faux leather and Beverly loves the sorbet-like color palette.
Get them for $32.
2
Walmart
A colorful pair of statement earrings
Beverly O likes these curvy-shaped earrings made of an opalescent resin in pale pink and navy blue. “The detail and asymmetrical style with these earrings really make a statement,” she says, and “the color is neutral, making it easy to pair with printed dresses and tops.”
Get them for $13.
3
Walmart
A bold, wide-brimmed sun hat
Protect your face from the sun while injecting some color into your look. This piece, another of Beverly’s choices, is a fun and stylish upgrade from a plain straw hat and will last you well into the summer.
Get it for $14.
4
Walmart
A pair of chunky lug sole sandals
Lana Blanc, a personal stylist based in New York, likes these black and white fisherman sandals. They’re an update on another early '00s throwback, and Blanc predicts the style is going to be huge this spring and summer.
Get them for $22.98.
5
Walmart
A pair of wide-leg jeans
Both Blanc and Beverly O independently picked these jeans as an of-the-moment denim update. Ditch your worn-out skinny jeans for a trendy wide-leg style that still has a butt-flattering fit. Blanc suggests pairing these jeans with a crop top or bodysuit.
Get them for $29.50.
6
Walmart
A chocolate-colored faux leather purse
This solid little rectangular bag, made of a leather alternative, can be worn cross-body or held like a top-handle bag or clutch. It comes in both a rich brown and a camel color, and Blanc approves of both.
Get it for $18.79.
7
Walmart
A structured purse with pearl accents
Annette Harris, a personal stylist and certified image consultant based in the Washington, D.C. area, says that nowadays, “pearls have taken on a whole new life.” This cylindrical, quilted, cross-body bag feels fancy and feminine, and it looks great in both black and white.
Get it for $19.99.
8
Walmart
A ruffled gingham dress
If you can’t get enough of the cottagecore look, please direct your attention to this sweet dress that just begs for a picnic. It’s made complete by cute ruffle and eyelet details, and Harris suggests adding a belt if you’d like to accentuate your waist.
Get it for $39.98.
9
Walmart
A flouncy color-blocked midi dress
Harris says, “Fuchsia and orange are two go-to colors this season and the blocking style makes a statement.” It comes in sizes up to 5XL, and Harris says it will work especially well on folks with small busts and fuller hips.
Get it for $21.79.
10
Walmart
A bright and breezy slip dress
Alison Lumbatis, a Dallas-based stylist, blogger and author of “The Ultimate Book of Outfit Formulas,” named this highlighter-colored, simple silhouette as a top choice. “It’s a return to the '00s,” she said. “Throw a lightweight cropped cardigan over it or pair it with a blazer to add a little polish.”
Get it for $30.
11
Walmart
A country-chic ruffled blouse
The Little House on the Prairie vibe is still trending, and something airy and light like this blouse is perfect for spring weather. Lumbatis suggests half-tucking it into high-waisted, white jeans.
Get it for $28.
12
Walmart
A mock-neck midi sweater dress
This pale pink and white striped sweater dress lets you make a statement and stay cozy at the same time. Lumbatis calls it a “one and done instant outfit,” and she appreciates its versatility – dress it down with white sneakers, or opt for wedge heels to take it up a notch.
Get it for $28.
13
Walmart
Some fashion-forward overalls
Overalls are having a moment, according to Andie Sobrato, a personal style consultant based in the Bay Area. She pointed to these drawstring-waisted denim overalls as a cute and functional option for running errands.
Get them for $29.98.
14
Walmart
A pair of knotted block heels
These slip-on heeled sandals, made from a super-soft leather alternative, will easily elevate your casual looks. Sobrato loves this powder blue color, and says these shoes will work well with flowy dresses, midi skirts, and even basic jeans.
Get them from Walmart for $28.
15
Walmart
A shapely cross-body purse
The subtle scoop shape of this purse feels very luxe-inspired, and the saturated spring green color will make a statement now and for seasons to come. According to Sobrato, “bringing in a pop of color for your spring wardrobe is always a good idea.”
Get it for $39.99.
