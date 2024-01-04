“I absolutely love this stuff! I’m a grown man in my mid 20’s, and I used to use this stuff back in the early 00’s. Back when’s there was an apple octopus on the bottle! This stuff is affordable and STILL SMELLS THE SAME years later! It still works as well too!! I used to use another detangler spray, but they recently changed the formula for the worse and sometimes it’s insanely priced at certain beauty stores! I decided to back to the reliable detangler that was of my childhood! I can buy this anywhere, it still smells great, is super effective, and it’s usually at a great price point! I know the bottle says “kids” but this stuff is great no matter your age. It’s reliable and has been for well over 15+ years! Seriously buy this!” — Carl W, via Target

“This product works for KIDS and ADULTS! I have thick hair and this product helped my hair get untangled!” — Kay, via Target

“Okay, so I read the previous review about the lady who has hair depression, and I’m the same way. I had postpartum depression where I would just let myself go and not brush my hair. THIS. IS. MAGIC. A must have!!! Works great for kids too, but works amazing for adults as well! I’m now currently pregnant with #2 and now my hair is starting to become really curly and knotty, and it can comb through my curls with ease! It also makes my curls more noticeable and healthy looking. Everyone has been giving me compliments about how good my hair looks and “what perfume are you wearing” - y’all, it’s the dang suave detangler ! WHO KNEW?! and it’s like three bucks. A hair MUST HAVE!!! :)” — nltakacs, via Target

“Great smell, easy to use nozzle, but most importantly great detangler. And between myself and my kids we have short to very long hair.” — Hemmyhere

“This product is not just for kids !! Even as an adult I struggle with my hair getting tangled. This is only product I have found that helps detangle my hair !! Been using it since I was kid. Although , the bottle has changed from the octopus to the lion the Apple sent is still my favorite and smells amazing. Can’t rave about this product enough!” — EmilyB2723, via Target

“I am an adult and I have been using this since I was a kid for about 15 years and I absolutely love it! I have tried other products. But I always come back to this one for the wonderful apple smell and because it is great at detangling without leaving oiliness. All around great product and not just for kids.” — Val, via Target