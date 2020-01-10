This Shiny New Subaru Forester Comes With An Absolutely Filthy Name

Clearly, no FUCKS were given.
A new edition of the Subaru Forester on display at the 2020 Singapore Motorshow came with a rather eye-catching nickname: The Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition. Or as people online were quick to note, the Subaru FUCKS edition:
Subaru told Business Insider that the car was from an “independent distributor” rather than the carmaker. However, Top Gear Philippines noted that the vehicle was inside the Subaru booth, sharing space with new models such as Viziv Adrenaline Concept and an updated Impreza.
If it was a publicity stunt, and it certainly seemed like one, it worked:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter