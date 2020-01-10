WEIRD NEWS

This Shiny New Subaru Forester Comes With An Absolutely Filthy Name

Was it an innocent accident or an attention-seeking ploy?

Clearly, no FUCKS were given. 

A new edition of the Subaru Forester on display at the 2020 Singapore Motorshow came with a rather eye-catching nickname: The Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special edition. Or as people online were quick to note, the Subaru FUCKS edition: 

Subaru told Business Insider that the car was from an “independent distributor” rather than the carmaker. However, Top Gear Philippines noted that the vehicle was inside the Subaru booth, sharing space with new models such as Viziv Adrenaline Concept and an updated Impreza. 

If it was a publicity stunt, and it certainly seemed like one, it worked: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Cars Subaru Forester
CONVERSATIONS