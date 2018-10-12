Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
TV Subtitle Praises Princess Eugenie's 'Beautiful Breasts' At Royal Wedding

The BBC's closed-caption gaffe got a tad too personal.
By Ron Dicker
10/12/2018 08:00am ET | Updated 28 minutes ago

The TV caption of a BBC pundit gushing over Princess Eugenie’s appearance at her royal wedding on Friday got a little too enthusiastic.

“What a beautiful breasts,” the automated closed-captioning read in a moment captured on Twitter. “Absolutely fitting her.”

The commentator most likely said “dress” as a radiant Eugenie climbed the steps of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor to marry James Brooksbank ― but the Internet was having a few giggles anyway over the closed-caption cock-up.

H/T HuffPost UK

MORE:
Royal WeddingbbcPrincess Eugenie of Yorkclosed captioningbeautiful breasts