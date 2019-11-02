Demonstrators Hit Brooklyn Streets, Subway Station To Protest Police Brutality

Some 1,000 protesters poured onto downtown Brooklyn streets and into at least one subway station Friday evening to protest police brutality and aggressive policing in the transit system.

Marchers chanted “Hands off black kids, NYPD,” and “Hey, hey, ho ho, NYPD has got to go.” Activists criticized the “over policing” of the transit system amid a new crackdown on farebeaters that they say is heightening tension between New Yorkers and an increased number of police assigned to the subways. They want the new program dropped. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the beefed-up operation this summer to place an additional 500 uniformed officers on subways and buses to battle fare evasion and other crimes.

“Our mission, abolition”

“Hey hey. Ho ho. NYPD has got to go” among chants at emergency protest led by several civil rights groups at 1 metrotech. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/2f8qUcx49R — Van Tieu (@Van_Tieu) November 1, 2019

Friday’s protest was triggered after a troubling video emerged last weekend on social media showing a police officer apparently punching two teenagers near a fight on a Brooklyn subway platform.

One of them, a 15-year-old, and his family announced a $5 million notice of claim ahead of a planned lawsuit against the officer and the New York Police Department, WABC-7 reported.

“I’m truly concerned about what I saw on that video,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said at a press conference after the video emerged. “You cannot openly punch a young person in the face merely because you are caught up in the aggression of the moment.” (See the video above.)

He called for an investigation and new training for officers.

I need to know the names and badge numbers of all of these officers who are punching these young Black boys in the face. They are teenagers.



None of this brutality is OK.



See this @JumaaneWilliams? pic.twitter.com/VGu0C8OOvm — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 27, 2019

A separate disturbing video showed police with guns drawn storming a subway car amid passengers to apprehend a 19-year-old suspect whose arms were raised in surrender for allegedly failing to pay the $2.75 fare by hopping a turnstile. “Call my mom,” he told someone on the train. He was charged with fare evasion. A spokesman for the NYPD said police believed he had been carrying a gun, but no weapon was found.

In case you’re wondering how an arrest in NYC goes down. The guy has made absolutely no indication that he would flee or fight and wasn’t trying to hide.



If you can’t see, the reason everyone moved was because all the police had taken out their guns and aimed at him. pic.twitter.com/dAstrtMntz — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) October 25, 2019

Direct your outrage at @NYGovCuomo. Last month he announced hiring 500 new MTA cops: “A rider has a right not to be harassed, to be threatened, to be subjected to intolerable conditions.” Who would have thought militarizing police in the subways would produce this exact result? https://t.co/VCOkprQQbn — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 27, 2019

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro slammed the dangerous confrontation apparently launched over a subway fare.

This man didn’t pay his subway fare—but is tackled by at least ten officers in a crowded station.



Officers should be working to deescalate—not putting dozens of lives at risk over $2.75.

pic.twitter.com/JCbY4L5AIi — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 27, 2019

Protesters Friday attacked both the violence in the transit system and the program that appeared to increase the likelihood of conflict.

Hundreds of ppl are marching through the streets in Brooklyn right now against the NYPD’s treatment of black kids on the subway pic.twitter.com/CendPEwaWO — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 1, 2019

They took their march into the subway station pic.twitter.com/Wx7p565vMO — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 2, 2019

The entire platform has been taken over pic.twitter.com/auI3EzWIL7 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) November 2, 2019

#FTP march in Brooklyn is doing a mass fare evasion right now as they protest against rampant NYPD violence against Black & Brown people in the subway & in the streets & against Broken Windows policing, specifically racist fare beating arrests & ticketing. #SwipeItForward pic.twitter.com/boCsEpLyIN — Ash J (@AshAgony) November 2, 2019

There were no arrests reported by late Friday night.